(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BOKF's
ratings at 'A/F1'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. See
the full list
of rating actions at the end of this release.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier
regional banking
group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp.
(BOKF), Cathay
General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic
Bank (FRC),
First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska
Inc. (FNNI),
Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH),
Synovus Financial
Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK),
UMB Financial
Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the midtier regional bank sector
in general, refer
to the special report titled 'U.S. Banks: Mid-tier Regional Bank
Periodic
Review,' to be published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS (IDRS) AND VIABILITY RATING (VR)
Today's affirmation and Outlook revision reflects BOKF's ability
to reasonably
control credit losses through a sustained energy price downturn
such that, in
Fitch's view, earnings and capital have not been materially
impacted. Even with
over 15% of loans being directly tied to energy, an outlier in
Fitch's rate
universe, the loss content within nonperforming energy assets
has been minimal
given the company's strong underwriting and expertise within the
energy-lending
space.
Nonperforming assets (NPAs; excluding government guaranteed
loans) have
noticeably increased year-over year and represented 1.65% of
total loans plus
other real estate owned at third quarter 2016 (3Q16), up from
0.8% a year prior.
Fitch notes that much of the increase occurred in 1Q16 during a
regulatory
review of energy-related Shared National Credits.
However, even with higher NPA levels, credit losses have not
been outsized. Net
charge-offs (NCOs) during 1Q16 spiked at 0.56% of average loans,
the highest NCO
rate BOKF has reported since the tail-end of the financial
crisis. Still,
reported credit losses have fallen over the last two quarters
and BOKF's average
NCO rate remains well-below peers. Over the last 10 quarters,
BOKF's NCO rate
has averaged 8bps vs a peer median of 16bps. Fitch notes that
this is likely the
result of the composition of BOKF's energy loan portfolio which
is almost
exclusively reserved-based (as opposed to oil field service
companies) and lent
on a senior secured basis. Fitch's expectations that average
credit losses will
remain manageable and below those of BOKF's peers is reflected
into today's
affirmation and Outlook revision.
Today's affirmation and Outlook revision also reflect Fitch's
view of BOKF's
expected earnings performance. While earnings have been below
that of historical
levels and peers due to higher provisioning, on a
forward-looking basis, Fitch
expects BOKF's return's to converge with historical levels as
credit
provisioning abates given more stable energy prices. The company
took $65
million of credit provisions through 3Q16 compared to just $11.5
million though
3Q15 due to a higher level of NPAs, resulting in a year-to-date
return on assets
(ROA) of 76bps, below the peer median of 86bps and below
similarly rated banks.
Moreover, management indicated that 4Q16 earnings would be
negatively impacted
by a mortgage-servicing-right hedging loss as the result of
long-term rates
climbing post-election.
However, management expects the bank's full-year 2017 provision
to be $20
million-$30 million. Given BOKF's relatively high allowance to
loans at nearly
1.5% and solid energy loan reserve coverage at over 3.5% of
loans, this level
appears reasonable. Fitch expects provisioning at this level to
result in an
above-average ROA on a consistent basis, an attribute that has
historically
supported a relatively higher rating than its peers. Earnings
should also
continue to be aided by a good contribution from non-interest
income which
approximates nearly 50% of the company's revenue, as well as
satisfactory
operating expense management as demonstrated by a mid-60%
efficiency ratio.
Moreover, the company has been able to maintain above-average
capital levels
throughout the energy downturn, even while increasing its
dividend during 2016,
its 11th year in a row with a dividend increase. BOKF's Fitch
Core
Capital-to-Risk-Weighted Assets ratio was 11.5%, around 65bps
higher than the
peer median. The company has typically maintained capital above
peers, which has
supported a relatively higher rating over time. Fitch's
expectations that this
will continue to be the case is incorporated into today's
affirmation and
Outlook revision.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
BOKF's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'a' for loss
severity.
This is in accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of
the instruments
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and has thus
been affirmed due
to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
BOKF's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks are
rated one notch
higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
HOLDING COMPANY
BOKF's IDR and VR are equalized with those of BOKF, NA,
reflecting its role as
the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act
as a source of
strength for its bank subsidiaries. Ratings are also equalized
reflecting the
very close correlation between holding company and subsidiary
failure and
default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BOKF has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, BOKF is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR AND IDR
BOKF is currently one of the highest-rated banks within Fitch's
mid-tier bank
peer group. As such, upward rating potential is unlikely.
Conversely, negative rating action may ensue should Fitch
observe higher than
expected credit losses being generated out of BOKF's loan
portfolio that result
in structurally lower earnings performance and capital level at
or below peers'.
Another potential negative rating sensitivity is the knock-on
effects of reduced
economic activity due to continued lower energy prices in BOKF's
core markets of
Oklahoma and Texas. Together, these two geographies represent
over 70% of BOKF's
overall loan portfolio.
Economic indicators in these geographies have remained fairly
resilient as the
economies have diversified substantially since the energy crisis
in the late
1980s. However, should they begin to exhibit weaknesses, it
could at minimum
result in middling loan growth opportunities, or, more severely,
result in other
commercial and commercial real estate (CRE) loan losses for BOKF
given its
comparatively high concentration in CRE at just over 20% of the
loan portfolio.
Such trends could result in negative rating action on BOKF's
Outlook or rating.
Fitch expects BOKF to be active in merger and acquisition (M&A)
for both banks
and nonbanks. Fitch expects this M&A activity to be reasonable
in size, in
geography and within the bank's core competencies. To the extent
that BOKF
partakes in M&A activity that does not fit these attributes
and/or results in
earnings and capital metrics that are not commensurate with its
rating level,
Fitch could take negative rating action.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for BOKF and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and
preferred stock are sensitive to any change to its VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to BOKF's
long-and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should BOKF's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since BOKF's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and the Outlook revised
as indicated:
BOK Financial Corporation
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook to Stable from Negative;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
BOKF, N.A.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook to Stable from Negative;
--Long-term deposit at 'A+'
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposit at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017937
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001