(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' and Short-Term IDRs at 'F2' for
Hilltop Holdings
Inc. (Hilltop) and PlainsCapital Bank. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list
of rating actions is provided at the end of this release.
The ratings are supported by Hilltop's diverse business model
for a bank of its
size, experienced and consistent management team, solid capital
position, and
PlainsCapital Bank's historically stable operating performance.
Key rating
constraints include Hilltop's heavy reliance on income generated
from mortgage
banking and weak liquidity profile relative to Fitch-rated
midtier bank peers.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the midtier
regional banking
group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp.
(BOKF), Cathay
General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic
Bank (FRC),
First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska
Inc. (FNNI),
Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH),
Synovus Financial
Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK),
UMB Financial
Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the midtier regional bank sector
in general, refer
to the special report titled 'U.S. Banks: Midtier Regional Bank
Periodic
Review,' to be published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VRs, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Hilltop's business model and revenue mix are diverse, which
Fitch views as a
positive rating factor. Hilltop is atypical for a financial
institution of its
size in that it holds, in addition to its core banking business
(PlainsCapital
Bank), a niche investment bank (Hilltop Securities), a national
mortgage banking
platform (PrimeLending), and a property and casualty insurance
subsidiary
(National Lloyds). Specifically, Fitch sees the presence of
Hilltop Securities
and PrimeLending as positive influences on Hilltop's company
profile, as both
subsidiaries provide business and geographic diversity that
complements the
company's core banking business. Fitch considers National Lloyds
to be neutral
to the overall as Fitch sees no discernible strategic fit within
the Hilltop
group of companies.
Fitch believes Hilltop has a good management team and considers
it a key credit
strength. The chairman and largest shareholder, Gerald Ford, is
a well-known and
well-respected figure in the industry. Fitch also considers the
management team
of PlainsCapital Bank to be deep and stable with a number of
PlainsCapital's
senior managers having worked at the bank almost since its
inception in 1987.
In September 2016, Hilltop moved to a Co-CEO leadership
structure with Jeremy
Ford overseeing corporate functions including mergers and
acquisitions and Alan
White overseeing the organization's revenue generating
subsidiaries. Also, in
August 2016, Hilltop appointed William Furr as CFO, a newly
created position at
Hilltop Holdings. Furr was previously community banking CFO at
KeyCorp. Fitch
views these changes positively as both succession-planning and
overall
management depth in the finance function has improved compared
to prior years.
Hilltop's ratings are also supported by solid capital levels.
Regulatory capital
ratios have been consistently above peer medians over time,
supported by good
organic capital growth and conservative capital management. At
third quarter
2016 (3Q16), tangible common equity and common equity Tier 1
capital ratios were
12.8% and 17.8%, respectively. Fitch views Hilltop's current
levels of capital
as a ratings strength given the bank's relatively low risk
profile and
historical net charge-off (NCO) trends.
Capital ratios, however, may fall over the medium term as
management has
indicated that Hilltop will likely deploy some of its capital
(up to $500
million) for M&A. Still, we believe the company will maintain
adequate levels of
capital to support the bank's risk profile, net-charge offs
trends, and
nonperforming asset (NPA) levels. In October, the company
announced that it
would start paying a common stock dividend of $0.06 per share or
$6 million
quarterly, which we believe is modest relative to peers.
Hilltop's ratings are further supported by strong asset quality
trends.
PlainsCapital Bank's NPA and NCO ratios have historically
remained below midtier
peer group averages, which Fitch attributes to the company's
generally
conservative underwriting standards. In 2Q16, Hilltop fully
charged-off $24.5
million of the remaining balance of a single C&I loan where the
borrower is
under investigation for fraud. Although this caused a spike in
realized losses,
Fitch believes the charge-off is isolated, non-recurring and
subject to
potential recoveries.
PlainsCapital's loan book is also fairly well-diversified across
both product
and industry, but overall asset quality profile is somewhat
limited by
concentrated geographic exposure to Texas. Although the loan
book is
concentrated in Texas, energy exposure is modest (3% of total
loans and 11% of
TCE as of 3Q16). The company has reserved for about 6.7% on its
energy loans,
which is generally in line with the industry.
While Fitch recognizes that Hilltop's revenue mix is more
diversified than that
of a similarly sized bank, the bank's revenues are predominately
driven by
mortgage banking income, which Fitch believes is an inherently
volatile revenue
source. As of year-to-date (YTD) Sept. 30, 2016, gains from the
sale of
originated loans represented roughly 36% of Hilltop's
consolidated revenues. In
light of the variability of loan sale gains as well as their
substantial
contribution to the company's total revenues, Hilltop's 'BBB'
rating
incorporates the company's reliance on mortgage banking. Fitch
views this
reliance as both a limitation to the company's earnings profile
as well as an
overall ratings constraint. Given Hilltop's focus on home
purchase mortgages
rather than refinancings (the former is less sensitive to
changes in the level
of interest rates than the latter), we expect revenues to
continue to be fairly
buoyant in 2017, in spite of expectations for further interest
rate increases,
driven by good economic growth and low unemployment.
Fitch considers Hilltop's liquidity profile to be weak relative
to midtier peers
evidenced by higher loan-to-deposit and wholesale funding
ratios. Additionally,
Hilltop's funding costs tend to be higher than its rated-peer
group. Fitch
recognizes that these characteristics are largely explained by
the company's
substantial mortgage banking and broker-dealer activities and
that Hilltop's
funding structure would appear stronger if adjusted for loans
held for sale.
Nevertheless, Fitch believes Hilltop's liquidity profile is
constrained by the
bank's origination-heavy business model.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
Hilltop's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks are
rated one notch
higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
HOLDING COMPANY
Hilltop's IDR and VR are equalized with those of PlainsCapital
Bank, reflecting
its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the
U.S. to act as a
source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Ratings are also
equalized
reflecting the very close correlation between holding company
and subsidiary
failure and default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Hilltop and PlainsCapital Bank have a Support Rating of '5' and
Support Rating
Floor of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, Hilltop and PlainsCapital Bank
are not
systemically important and therefore, the probability of support
is unlikely.
IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
HTH's ratings are sensitive to Hilltop's level of mortgage
banking income. All
else equal, Fitch estimates that a 10% decline in mortgage sale
revenue could
lower consolidated earnings by up to 17%. However, this risk is
partially
mitigated because the mortgage bank originates primarily home
purchases rather
than refinancings.
Fitch places great emphasis on the continuity of senior
management at Hilltop
and PlainsCapital Bank. As such, the ratings are sensitive to
unexpected
departures or changes in senior management (either at the
holding company or the
bank), especially if this could lead to material changes in such
areas as
strategy, risk appetite, and/or capital management. However,
Fitch acknowledges
that such risk is partially mitigated by the Co-CEO management
structure, a deep
bench of seasoned executives, and a culture that has resulted in
historically
very low managerial turnover, especially at the bank.
The ratings are sensitive to Hilltop's overall operating
performance. A
substantial increase in NPAs or NCOs (excluding covered loans),
relative to
PlainsCapital Bank's historical averages could result in
downward ratings
pressure. Given Hilltop's concentrated exposure to Texas,
unforeseen negative
developments in the Texas economy leading to a material
deterioration in asset
quality could prompt a review of the ratings. Fitch recognizes
that
PlainsCapital's direct exposure to energy is limited, but its
ratings would be
sensitive to any second-order effects that low oil prices may
have on the Texas
economy.
Fitch's ratings incorporate Hilltop's acquisitive growth
strategy and the
execution risk associated with that approach. Unforeseen and
material problems
arising from future acquisitions or acquisitions of businesses
lacking an
obvious strategic fit could prompt a review of the ratings.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to Hilltop's
Long-and Short-Term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should Hilltop Holdings Inc. begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since Hilltop's and PlainsCapital Bank's Support and Support
Rating Floors are
'5' and 'NF', respectively, there is limited likelihood that
these ratings will
change over the foreseeable future.
COMPANY PROFILE
Hilltop Holdings is a Texas-based financial holding company with
four operating
business units: PlainsCapital Bank, PrimeLending, Hilltop
Securities and
National Lloyds. In addition to providing traditional banking
and mortgage
banking services, Hilltop Holdings also provides investment
banking, public
finance advisory, fixed income sales, and clearing services
through Hilltop
Securities. National Lloyds is a property and casualty insurance
holding company
that provides, through its subsidiaries, fire and homeowners
insurance to
low-value dwellings and manufactured homes in Texas and other
areas of the
southern United States.
As of Sept. 30, 2016, the company had $12.4 billion in total
consolidated
assets. The company's stock is listed on the NYSE under the
ticker HTH.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Hilltop Holdings, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Senior debt at 'BBB';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
PlainsCapital Corporation
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
PlainsCapital Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stefan Kahandaliyanage, CFA
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4918
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017935
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
