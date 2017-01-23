(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wintrust
Financial
Corp.'s ratings at 'BBB/F2'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
A full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the midtier
regional banking
group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp.
(BOKF), Cathay
General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic
Bank (FRC),
First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska
Inc. (FNNI),
Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH),
Synovus Financial
Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK),
UMB Financial
Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the midtier regional bank sector
in general, refer
to the special report titled 'US Banks: Midtier Regional Bank
Periodic Review,'
to be published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's affirmation reflects the company's continued strong
asset quality given
its conservative risk culture, balance sheet diversity provided
by its premium
finance business and solid M&A execution. Although asset growth
remains fairly
robust relative to peers due to the continued purchase of
smaller community
banks, Fitch notes that WTFC has maintained adequate capital and
has continued
to successfully integrate acquisitions. The Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's
expectation that asset growth will continue to be supported by
capital
retention, and asset quality will remain strong relative to
peers.
WTFC's continues to have relatively strong asset quality
compared to similarly
rated peers, which Fitch believes is a reflection of
management's consistent
conservative credit risk philosophy. Nonperforming assets (NPAs)
as a percentage
of loans and real estate owned (REO) have continued a downward
trend, dropping
from 1.09% at third quarter 2015 (3Q'15) to 0.92% at 3Q'16.
Fitch notes that the
decrease has been accomplished with relatively little credit
loss, at just 12
basis points (bps) for nine-months ended 2016 when excluding
covered loans.
Fitch views the company's premium finance loan book as a
positive ratings driver
given the balance sheet diversity it provides, the low credit
losses generated
out of it and WTFC's franchise within the space. WTFC remains
one of the top
three premium finance originators in the country. Together the
property and
casualty (P&C) and life insurance portfolios continue to account
for nearly
one-third of WTFC's loan book, providing the company exposure to
an asset class
that historically has generated low levels of credit losses.
Annualized normal
net charge-offs (NCOs) related to WTFC's property and casualty
premium finance
portfolio have averaged well-under 20bps over the last 15
quarters while, the
life insurance premium finance book hasn't had a net charge off
since 2011.
Furthermore, Fitch positively views WTFC's continued, consistent
strategy of
buying smaller community banks within Wisconsin and the greater
Chicagoland's
fragmented banking market. WTFC continues to demonstrate a
strong ability to
announce, close and integrate M&A transactions relatively
quickly. While some of
this is a function of the typical size of the banks WTFC has
purchased (smaller
sized community banks typically under $1 billion in assets), it
also points
toward adequate risk controls and risk systems, especially as
they relate to
BSA/AML, which have caused delays in other bank acquisitions.
Loan growth at WTFC through 3Q'16 has been robust relative to
peers. However,
Fitch recognizes that not all of the growth is organic and is
somewhat skewed by
acquisitions. Excluding acquisitions, Fitch calculates WTFC's
total loan growth
at 13% over the past 12 months, which is slightly above the peer
group average
of 11%. Similar to peer banks, management has made C&I an area
of focus over the
last few years to diversify away from commercial real estate and
gather
corporate deposit accounts. WTFC has done so through a
rebranding effort at the
community bank level. This strategy has helped leverage the
company's brand, and
as such, has allowed WTFC to participate in on bigger deals.
During 3Q'16, WTFC completed its acquisition of roughly $554
million in
franchise loans from GE Capital Franchise Finance. Consistent
with the
discipline and conservative risk culture at WTFC, the company
only agreed to
acquire performing loans. With the close of the deal, WTFC's
franchise portfolio
is now over $870 million, which accounts to nearly 5% of total
loans. The growth
is viewed positively given the historically low loss content of
WTFC's current
franchise finance business and the diversity it provides within
the company's
commercial book. Fitch does not expect any material asset
quality deterioration
within the portfolio.
Over the near-term, Fitch believes that WTFC's rating is
constrained at its
current level due to its weaker capital levels relative to
peers. With a Common
Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 8.72% as of 3Q'16, capital ranks
lowest among its
peers and versus Fitch's rated universe. However, current
capital level is
considered adequate relative to the company's overall risk
profile.
Additionally, when WTFC's outstanding preferred stock converts
in May 2017, CET1
would be boosted by an estimated 60bps. Fitch notes that WTFC's
rating not only
reflects its ability to maintain an adequate capital base
through the cycle, but
also its ability to maintain capital even with strong asset
growth and its
demonstrated ability to raise capital in the private and public
markets.
Earnings performance remains tepid albeit consistent relative to
higher rated
peers. The company's nine-months ended 2016 return on average
assets (ROAA) of
0.85% is lower than higher rated institutions as well as the
peer group average
of 98bps. However, Fitch views WTFC's performance in the context
of its lower
overall risk profile and observes that earnings performance has
been fairly
consistent over time. For example, WTFC's 10-year (2015 - 2006)
ROAA standard
deviation of 17bps ranks third best among peers. However, Fitch
expects earnings
to continue to lag peers over the near-to-medium term given
WTFC's relatively
higher cost structure and higher deposit costs compared to
peers. Fitch
recognizes that WTFC has strategically been able to diversify
its deposit
profile by reducing its reliance on certificates of deposits
(CDs) through its
acquisitions during and after the financial crisis, which should
alleviate
deposit costs in a rising rate environment. Still, Fitch expects
the company's
level of reliance on higher priced CDs to remain elevated
relative to peers
given its presence in and around Chicagoland with high net worth
populations.
Further constraining the company's ratings is its geographic
concentration
within its loan book. The vast majority of WTFC's core loan book
(excluding
premium finance loans) is located in the state of Illinois with
much of it in
the greater Chicagoland area. At 3Q'16, 79% of WTFC's commercial
real estate
book was located in Illinois. In general, Fitch views the
Chicago market as
densely populated by banks and economically challenged. Fitch
believes this
geographic concentration could result in prolonged periods of
tepid earnings and
elevated nonperforming assets (NPAs) relative to peers through a
credit cycle.
Today's rating action incorporates Fitch's expectation that the
company will
remain concentrated in and around the Chicagoland area due to
its strategy and
business model.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
WTFC's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'bbb' for loss
severity. WTFC's preferred stock is notched five levels below
its VR of 'bbb',
two times for loss severity and three times for non-performance.
These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and
assessment of the
instruments non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and
have thus been
affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
WTFC's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks are
rated one notch
higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
HOLDING COMPANY
WTFC's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
subsidiaries (listed
below), reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which
is mandated in
the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries. Ratings are
also equalized reflecting the very close correlation between
holding company and
subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
WTFC has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, WTFC is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes there is limited downside to WTFC's current
ratings. Over the
near term, Fitch views WTFC's ratings as solidly situated at the
current 'BBB'
rating level. Positive rating action would be dependent on
improvement in
capital levels while WTFC maintains strong asset quality
relative to peers.
Although currently viewed as unlikely, negative trends in
capital levels due to
a material reversal in current asset quality trends
(particularly in the premium
finance book) leading to capital deterioration could prompt
negative rating
action. Fitch expects WTFC to continue to be acquisitive in the
community bank
space; however, if capital levels fell materially below their
current levels,
then the rating or Outlook could be adversely impacted. Fitch
would also analyse
any individual transaction that did not fit with WTFC's current
business model
for its strategic and financial implications, which may lead to
rating changes.
Fitch additionally notes that WTFC ranks second best among peers
in terms of
percentage of net assets repricing in or maturing in less than
one year. WTFC's
states that for a positive 200 basis point gradual parallel
shift in market
rates, the company's net interest income would increase by an
estimated 7.8%
over a twelve month period. WTFC's disclosure of being asset
sensitive aligns
with Fitch's expectations and may lead to positive rating action
should
profitability improve and compare favourably to peers.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for WTFC and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and
preferred stock are sensitive to any change to WTFC's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to WTFC's
long-and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should WTFC's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. However,
this is viewed as unlikely for WTFC given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since WTFC's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Wintrust Financial Corporation
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Subordinated Debt at 'BBB-';
--Preferred Stock at 'B+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Lake Forest Bank and Trust Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating at 'NF'.
Hinsdale Bank and Trust Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Wintrust Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Libertyville Bank and Trust Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Barrington Bank and Trust Company, NA
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
Viability Rating at 'bbb';
Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
Support at '5';
Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Crystal Lake Bank and Trust Company, NA
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Northbrook Bank and Trust Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Schaumburg Bank and Trust Company, NA
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Village Bank and Trust
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Beverly Bank and Trust Company, NA
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Town Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Wheaton Bank and Trust
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
State Bank of the Lakes
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Old Plank Trail Community Bank, NA
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
St. Charles Bank and Trust Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017931
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001