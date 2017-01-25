(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
GOHL Capital
Limited's USD1bn 4.25% guaranteed notes due 2027 a final 'A-'
rating. GOHL
Capital Limited is a funding vehicle that is wholly owned by
Genting Overseas
Holdings Limited (GOHL; A-/Stable).
The notes are rated at the same level as GOHL's senior unsecured
rating because
they will be guaranteed by GOHL and constitute its direct and
senior unsecured
obligations. The assignment of the final rating follows the
receipt of documents
conforming to information already received. The final rating is
in line with the
expected rating assigned on 11 January 2017.
GOHL's parent, Genting Berhad (A-/Stable), will enter into a
keepwell deed with
the issuer and guarantor. The keepwell deed does not constitute
a guarantee by
Genting of the obligations of the issuer under the notes or the
guarantor under
the guarantee.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Parent and Subsidiary Linkage: GOHL's rating and the Stable
Outlook are
equalised with that of its parent in line with Fitch's Parent
and Subsidiary
Rating Linkage criteria. This is due to GOHL's strong support
and operational
ties with its parent and our view of GOHL's strategic importance
to Genting.
GOHL is the group's holding company, which owns 52.9% of Genting
Singapore PLC
(GENS, A-/Stable). Genting has demonstrated its support to GOHL
by exercising
management control.
Strong Market Position: Genting's rating reflects its continued
strong market
position in the Malaysian and Singaporean gaming markets and
meaningful
diversification in the palm oil plantation and energy sectors.
Genting's leisure
and hospitality business, which includes its gaming, hotel and
theme-park
businesses, accounted for 81% of consolidated EBITDA in 2015.
Palm oil
plantations accounted for 5%, energy 4% and property, investment
and others for
the balance.
Stable Non-Gaming Revenue: Singapore's tourist arrivals
recovered by 10% from
January to August 2016, following falling numbers in 2015. GENS'
non-gaming
revenue exhibited greater stability than its VIP business. GENS'
hotels have
always registered over 90% occupancy, a trend Fitch expects to
continue based on
improving tourist arrivals.
Sufficient Dividend Coverage: Fitch expects GOHL to receive
sufficient dividends
from GENS to cover the interest expense on its US dollar notes
by over 1.5x.
Fitch forecasts GOHL to generate SGD650m-750m in EBITDA annually
in 2016-2018,
less associate and minority interests (2015: SGD845m). The
issuer will open an
interest reserve account and ensure the amount in the account is
at all times
not less than the interest due on all notes outstanding on the
next succeeding
interest payment date.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for GOHL include:
- Annual gaming revenue falling by 10% in 2016, then increasing
by 2% in
2017-2018
- Overall annual revenue falling by 7% in 2016, then increasing
by 2% in
2017-2018
- Operating EBITDAR margin above 34% over 2016-2018 (2015: 38%)
- Annual dividend payout by GENS to GOHL at SGD90m-100m
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action on GOHL's rating include:
- Weakening ties between GOHL and Genting will result in GOHL's
rating being
notched down from its parent's rating.
- If there is any downgrade of Genting's rating, GOHL's rating
will be
downgraded accordingly.
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action on Genting's ratings include:
- Net financial leverage, as measured by the ratio of net
adjusted
debt/operating EBITDAR less minority interest, being sustained
above 1.0x.
- Weakening of competitive position due to regulatory action in
any of the
markets Genting operates in.
- Sustained deviation from Genting's practice of maintaining a
net cash
position, especially in view of its development pipeline and
expansion into new
jurisdictions.
Fitch does not envisage positive rating action, as upside
potential to Genting's
ratings is limited by the discretionary nature of gaming
expenditure incurred by
patrons and the cyclicality and capital intensity of the gaming
business.
LIQUIDITY
Ample Liquidity: GOHL had SGD5.0bn of cash as at end-December
2015, which was
sufficient to cover its short-term debt of SGD164m and long-term
debt of
SGD1.46bn.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rebecca Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9933
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road
Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 11 January 2017
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
