(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Driver China two Trust's and Driver China three Trust's class B asset-backed fixed-rate notes and affirmed class A. Each transaction is a securitisation of Chinese automotive loan receivables originated by Volkswagen Finance (China) Co., Ltd. (VWFC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG. The rating action is as follows: Driver China two Trust CNY215.1m class A notes due February 2022 affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable CNY49.1m class B notes due February 2022 upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable Driver China three Trust CNY802.2m class A notes due July 2022 affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable CNY117.5m class B notes due July 2022 upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable KEY RATING DRIVERS Reported credit enhancements (CEs) in the form of overcollaterisation (OC) have been building up since closing. For Driver China two, the class A's CE has increased to 30.0% and the class B to 14.0%. For Driver China three, the class A's CE has increased to 25.0% while class B has risen to 14.0%. There are substantial buffers available in the transactions to absorb losses before CEs are depleted beyond the original levels. As of November 2016, the cumulative gross defaults were 0.65% and 0.32%, respectively, for Driver China two Trust and Driver China three Trust. These are below Fitch's base-case levels for this stage in the life of the transactions. Performance as of November 2016 has been within Fitch's expectations since closing. This is based on Fitch's historical static analysis of VWFC's portfolio, seasonings of the securitised portfolios, and the performance to date. Driver China two Trust's and Driver China three Trust's class B notes are able to withstand a 'AAsf' stress scenario at a CE of 14.0%. Fitch views the asset outlook of this portfolio as stable. We forecast China's GDP growth rates to slow further to 6.4% in 2017 and to 5.7% in 2018. We cap the rating on Chinese structured finance transactions at 'AAsf' to reflect the early stage of development of China's securitisation markets, and the country's sovereign IDR of 'A+' and Country Ceiling of 'A+'. RATING SENSITIVITIES Unexpected increases in default rates and unexpected decreases in the recovery rate on defaulted loans could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base case, which could result in negative rating action on the notes. Fitch has evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to Driver China two Trust and Driver China three Trust to increased gross default levels and decreased recovery rates over the life of the transaction. The analysis found that the class B notes ratings' for Drive China two Trust and Driver China three Trust are susceptible to a downgrade when the base-case default rates are increased by 50%. In this scenario, the ratings of Drive China two Trust's and Driver China three Trust's class B notes would be lowered to 'A+sf' while the rating on their class A notes would remain unchanged, assuming all other factors remain constant. The ratings on their class A and B notes are not sensitive to a reduction of recovery rates even when these have been reduced to zero, assuming all other factors remain constant. We cap the rating on Chinese structured finance transactions at 'AAsf'. Hence the likelihood of a rating upgrade for the class A and class B notes is low. USE OF THIRD PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10 Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by, Fitch in relation to this rating action. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the information it has received about the performance of the asset pools and the transactions. There were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not reviewed the results of any third party assessment of the asset portfolio or conducted a review of origination files as part of its ongoing monitoring. Prior to the transactions closing, Fitch conducted a file review of a small targeted sample of VWFC's origination files and found the information contained in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's policies and practices and the other information provided to the agency about the asset portfolio. Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates that it is adequately reliable. SOURCES OF INFORMATION The information below was used in the analysis: Investor reports provided by VWFC as of December 2016 The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst Grace Li Associate Director +852 2263 9936 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director +612 8256 0388 