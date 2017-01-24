(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MADRID/LONDON, January 24 (Fitch) A new scheme for Spanish banks
to assess which
mortgage loans are affected by recent court decisions on
interest rate floors
will clarify any impact on RMBS transactions, Fitch Ratings
says.
The Spanish government this weekend announced Royal Decree
1/2017, which
requires banks to identify mortgage loans where the presence and
operation of
interest rate floor clauses - which prevented variable mortgage
rates falling
below a certain level - were not originated with sufficient
transparency. Banks
will then propose and agree settlements with affected mortgage
borrowers. The
Decree says loan reviews and settlements should be completed
within three months
via a consensual, out-of-court process, with borrowers
registering their claims
at bank branches. The announcement follows December's European
Court of Justice
ruling that there should be no time limit on the look-back
period for which
banks would have to pay back excess interest payments.
The risk that mortgage borrowers will seek compensation from
SPVs relating to
historical interest payments affected by rate floors is very
remote, as we noted
in April 2016 following a ruling by a Madrid court (see "Fitch:
Rate Floor
Ruling a Remote Risk for Spanish RMBS, Cedulas"). It is very
unlikely to have
rating implications, as SPVs are not responsible for mortgage
origination
because they purchase loans with representations and warranties
from originators
stating that all assets comply with local laws. However, it
cannot be entirely
ruled out and may be subject to further legal uncertainty, for
example if the
originator did to fulfil its obligation to compensate an
affected borrower.
We think a more direct risk could arise through the impact on
transactions'
future cash flows, as income to the SPV could reduce through
nullification of
existing rate floors. Information from trustees suggests the
maximum potential
exposure of individual Fitch-rated RMBS transactions ranged from
0% to 90% by
number of loans at end-2016. However, the actual exposure for
each transaction
will depend on each bank's assessment of whether a mortgage loan
lacked
transparency at origination, and on structural features of the
transaction such
as hedging agreements that can reduce or fully mitigate the
risk.
The Royal Decree means the scope for any impact on cash flows
should become
quantifiable over the coming three or four months, as banks
assess the
proportion of loans with interest-rate floors that could be
deemed not
transparent at origination, and propose solutions to borrowers.
Fitch does not
yet have all the necessary information to assess the final
rating impact of the
Decree.
A preliminary assessment of RMBS transactions' exposure to rate
floors suggests
that the cash flows of a small proportion, unlikely to be more
than 10
Fitch-rated transactions, could be affected. We will monitor the
potential
impact transaction by transaction. A full assessment will depend
on: the
proportion of underlying loans affected; how banks seek to
compensate borrowers
and whether borrowers accept these proposals; and the presence
and nature of any
interest rate swaps in deals.
We do not anticipate any direct impact on Spanish mortgage
covered bond ratings,
as the rating drivers are not currently linked to cash-flow
analysis but to the
regulatory framework and the high recovery expectations driven
by large
overcollateralisation.
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1003254">Fitch:
Rate Floor Ruling
a Remote Risk for Spanish RMBS, Cedulas
Contact:
Juan David Garcia
Senior Director, Structured Finance
+34 91 702 5774
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Plaza de Colon 2. Torre II. Planta 5.
Mardrid, 280046, Spain
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34
93 323 8414,
Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001