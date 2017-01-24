(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MADRID/LONDON, January 24 (Fitch) A new scheme for Spanish banks to assess which mortgage loans are affected by recent court decisions on interest rate floors will clarify any impact on RMBS transactions, Fitch Ratings says. The Spanish government this weekend announced Royal Decree 1/2017, which requires banks to identify mortgage loans where the presence and operation of interest rate floor clauses - which prevented variable mortgage rates falling below a certain level - were not originated with sufficient transparency. Banks will then propose and agree settlements with affected mortgage borrowers. The Decree says loan reviews and settlements should be completed within three months via a consensual, out-of-court process, with borrowers registering their claims at bank branches. The announcement follows December's European Court of Justice ruling that there should be no time limit on the look-back period for which banks would have to pay back excess interest payments. The risk that mortgage borrowers will seek compensation from SPVs relating to historical interest payments affected by rate floors is very remote, as we noted in April 2016 following a ruling by a Madrid court (see "Fitch: Rate Floor Ruling a Remote Risk for Spanish RMBS, Cedulas"). It is very unlikely to have rating implications, as SPVs are not responsible for mortgage origination because they purchase loans with representations and warranties from originators stating that all assets comply with local laws. However, it cannot be entirely ruled out and may be subject to further legal uncertainty, for example if the originator did to fulfil its obligation to compensate an affected borrower. We think a more direct risk could arise through the impact on transactions' future cash flows, as income to the SPV could reduce through nullification of existing rate floors. Information from trustees suggests the maximum potential exposure of individual Fitch-rated RMBS transactions ranged from 0% to 90% by number of loans at end-2016. However, the actual exposure for each transaction will depend on each bank's assessment of whether a mortgage loan lacked transparency at origination, and on structural features of the transaction such as hedging agreements that can reduce or fully mitigate the risk. The Royal Decree means the scope for any impact on cash flows should become quantifiable over the coming three or four months, as banks assess the proportion of loans with interest-rate floors that could be deemed not transparent at origination, and propose solutions to borrowers. Fitch does not yet have all the necessary information to assess the final rating impact of the Decree. A preliminary assessment of RMBS transactions' exposure to rate floors suggests that the cash flows of a small proportion, unlikely to be more than 10 Fitch-rated transactions, could be affected. We will monitor the potential impact transaction by transaction. A full assessment will depend on: the proportion of underlying loans affected; how banks seek to compensate borrowers and whether borrowers accept these proposals; and the presence and nature of any interest rate swaps in deals. We do not anticipate any direct impact on Spanish mortgage covered bond ratings, as the rating drivers are not currently linked to cash-flow analysis but to the regulatory framework and the high recovery expectations driven by large overcollateralisation. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1003254">Fitch: Rate Floor Ruling a Remote Risk for Spanish RMBS, Cedulas Contact: Juan David Garcia Senior Director, Structured Finance +34 91 702 5774 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Plaza de Colon 2. 