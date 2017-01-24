(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded The Bidvest Group Limited's National Long-Term Rating to 'A+(zaf)' and National Short-Term Rating to 'F1(zaf)'. The Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this commentary. The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that the group's business profile risk has increased following the de-merger of the Foodservice business from the remaining Industrial businesses. The de-merged group will benefit from the clear separation of differing business interests, allowing greater management focus on a more clearly defined Industrial segment, but it now has significantly less international diversification and is reliant on southern African markets. KEY RATING DRIVERS Weaker Business Risk Profile: Fitch views the remaining Bidvest group as more volatile and less geographically diverse, leading to a weaker business profile following the spin-off of the Foodservice business. The remaining Industrial businesses within Bidvest, covering a variety of industries, provide some sectoral diversification. However, the loss of Foodservice reduces Bidvest's sectoral counterbalance from the defensive food service market, and reduces the significant geographic diversification achieved by this segment. Limited Impact from Financial Structure: Bidvest's capital structure following the de-merger is commensurate with that employed previously, with the changes having limited impact on leverage and coverage metrics. We expect the group's financial structure to remain affected by negative or marginally positive free cash flow. Operational Challenges from Economic Conditions: Fitch expects the group to face economic challenges that may limit growth prospects for the financial year ending 30 June 2017 (FY17) in some of its divisions as South Africa continues to have low GDP growth (Fitch expects GDP growth to be 1.3% for 2017), affected by weaker construction activity, lower commodity prices and poor consumer confidence. Solid FY16 Trading Performance: Bidvest achieved revenue growth of 3.5% to ZAR91.8bn despite the difficult economic conditions in FY16, benefitting from organic growth and acquisition impacts. The strong management controls are indicated by the group's maintenance of EBIT margins over this same period. The group is likely to face tough economic conditions again in FY17, but the unbundling from the Foodservice business allows for a greater Industrials focus and provides a good opportunity for management to drive growth. Strategy Implementation Uncertainties: Lower growth for South Africa may put pressure on management to seek acquisition opportunities in the region to maintain growth. The group has been largely successful in its M&A, but a new management structure and competitive acquisition pressures create some uncertainty about whether the conservative approach will be maintained. The strategy to diversify geographically through international acquisitions also brings increased implementation risk due to the group's purely southern African exposure. DERIVATION SUMMARY Bidvest's financial structure compares favourably with its national peers, supporting its 'A+(zaf)' Long-Term National Rating. Bidvest has a strong local market position and is well diversified across industrial segments, but its lack of international diversification is a limiting factor for the rating. The group has historically been highly acquisitive but has a generally good record of achieving value-adding acquisitions and is well versed in integrating new business. No Country Ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment aspects affect the rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth expectations for FY17-FY20 benefitting from recent acquisitions and new sector opportunities; - trading profitability margins slightly improved from FY16; - low- to mid-single-digit capex intensity. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Fitch believes an upgrade is unlikely in the foreseeable future due to the cyclicality and geographical concentration inherent in the group's business risk profile. However, evidence of increased geographical diversification and sustained positive free cash flow would provide positive rating potential. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - FFO adjusted net leverage sustained above 2.5x - EBIT margins weakening below 5%, reflecting weak pricing power or contract losses - FCF remaining negative - Evidence of relaxation in acquisition policy, reflected in entrance into new sectors, increasing the risk profile, being aggressively funded or carrying significant execution/integration risks LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity: Bidvest has a strong liquidity position, with ZAR2.2bn due in FY17 but ZAR3.3bn available in unrestricted cash and a further ZAR9.9bn available in committed undrawn facilities. This will also adequately cover Fitch's forecast ZAR138m negative free cash outflow for FY17. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS The Bidvest Group Limited: --National Long-Term Rating: downgrade to 'A+(zaf)' from 'AA(zaf)'; Stable Outlook --National Short-Term Rating: downgrade to 'F1(zaf)' from 'F1+(zaf)'; Rating Watch off Bidvestco Limited: --National senior unecured long-term rating: downgrade to 'A+(zaf)' from 'AA(zaf)'; Rating Watch off Contact: Principal Analyst Yeshvir Singh Associate Director +44 20 3530 1810 Supervisory Analyst Richard Barrow Director +44 20 3530 1256 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Paul Lund Senior Director +44 20 3530 1244 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Fitch adds a 6x multiple of operating leases, totalling ZAR6.0bn, to debt in line with its methodology. Fitch also adjusts restricted cash to reflect the cash relating to banking and insurance subsidiaries of ZAR626.8m forming part of reserving requirements. 