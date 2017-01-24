(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded The
Bidvest Group
Limited's National Long-Term Rating to 'A+(zaf)' and National
Short-Term Rating
to 'F1(zaf)'. The Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating
actions follows
at the end of this commentary.
The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that the group's business
profile risk has
increased following the de-merger of the Foodservice business
from the remaining
Industrial businesses. The de-merged group will benefit from the
clear
separation of differing business interests, allowing greater
management focus on
a more clearly defined Industrial segment, but it now has
significantly less
international diversification and is reliant on southern African
markets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weaker Business Risk Profile: Fitch views the remaining Bidvest
group as more
volatile and less geographically diverse, leading to a weaker
business profile
following the spin-off of the Foodservice business. The
remaining Industrial
businesses within Bidvest, covering a variety of industries,
provide some
sectoral diversification. However, the loss of Foodservice
reduces Bidvest's
sectoral counterbalance from the defensive food service market,
and reduces the
significant geographic diversification achieved by this segment.
Limited Impact from Financial Structure: Bidvest's capital
structure following
the de-merger is commensurate with that employed previously,
with the changes
having limited impact on leverage and coverage metrics. We
expect the group's
financial structure to remain affected by negative or marginally
positive free
cash flow.
Operational Challenges from Economic Conditions: Fitch expects
the group to face
economic challenges that may limit growth prospects for the
financial year
ending 30 June 2017 (FY17) in some of its divisions as South
Africa continues to
have low GDP growth (Fitch expects GDP growth to be 1.3% for
2017), affected by
weaker construction activity, lower commodity prices and poor
consumer
confidence.
Solid FY16 Trading Performance: Bidvest achieved revenue growth
of 3.5% to
ZAR91.8bn despite the difficult economic conditions in FY16,
benefitting from
organic growth and acquisition impacts. The strong management
controls are
indicated by the group's maintenance of EBIT margins over this
same period. The
group is likely to face tough economic conditions again in FY17,
but the
unbundling from the Foodservice business allows for a greater
Industrials focus
and provides a good opportunity for management to drive growth.
Strategy Implementation Uncertainties: Lower growth for South
Africa may put
pressure on management to seek acquisition opportunities in the
region to
maintain growth. The group has been largely successful in its
M&A, but a new
management structure and competitive acquisition pressures
create some
uncertainty about whether the conservative approach will be
maintained. The
strategy to diversify geographically through international
acquisitions also
brings increased implementation risk due to the group's purely
southern African
exposure.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Bidvest's financial structure compares favourably with its
national peers,
supporting its 'A+(zaf)' Long-Term National Rating. Bidvest has
a strong local
market position and is well diversified across industrial
segments, but its lack
of international diversification is a limiting factor for the
rating. The group
has historically been highly acquisitive but has a generally
good record of
achieving value-adding acquisitions and is well versed in
integrating new
business. No Country Ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating
environment aspects
affect the rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth expectations for
FY17-FY20 benefitting
from recent acquisitions and new sector opportunities;
- trading profitability margins slightly improved from FY16;
- low- to mid-single-digit capex intensity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Fitch believes an upgrade is unlikely in the foreseeable
future due to the
cyclicality and geographical concentration inherent in the
group's business risk
profile. However, evidence of increased geographical
diversification and
sustained positive free cash flow would provide positive rating
potential.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- FFO adjusted net leverage sustained above 2.5x
- EBIT margins weakening below 5%, reflecting weak pricing power
or contract
losses
- FCF remaining negative
- Evidence of relaxation in acquisition policy, reflected in
entrance into new
sectors, increasing the risk profile, being aggressively funded
or carrying
significant execution/integration risks
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Bidvest has a strong liquidity position,
with ZAR2.2bn due
in FY17 but ZAR3.3bn available in unrestricted cash and a
further ZAR9.9bn
available in committed undrawn facilities. This will also
adequately cover
Fitch's forecast ZAR138m negative free cash outflow for FY17.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
The Bidvest Group Limited:
--National Long-Term Rating: downgrade to 'A+(zaf)' from
'AA(zaf)'; Stable
Outlook
--National Short-Term Rating: downgrade to 'F1(zaf)' from
'F1+(zaf)'; Rating
Watch off
Bidvestco Limited:
--National senior unecured long-term rating: downgrade to
'A+(zaf)' from
'AA(zaf)'; Rating Watch off
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Yeshvir Singh
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1810
Supervisory Analyst
Richard Barrow
Director
+44 20 3530 1256
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Paul Lund
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1244
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Fitch adds a 6x
multiple of
operating leases, totalling ZAR6.0bn, to debt in line with its
methodology.
Fitch also adjusts restricted cash to reflect the cash relating
to banking and
insurance subsidiaries of ZAR626.8m forming part of reserving
requirements.
Fitch adjusts income from investments of ZAR156.7m to reflect
these as a
non-operating item, ie after operating EBIT.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001