(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 24 (Fitch) AccorHotels' plan to split off and
sell a majority
stake in its hotel property arm highlights a growing shift to
asset-light
business models among European hotel operators, Fitch Ratings
says. This should
cushion them against cyclicality in the sector and comes as
demand and occupancy
rates begin to peak in some countries in 2017. The reduction in
cyclicality will
be partly offset by a separate move upmarket by some companies,
as performance
of high-end hotels tends to be more volatile. However, we
believe volatility in
this segment may not be as high as in the past.
AccorHotels said last week that it had entered into discussion
with potential
investors regarding its HotelInvest (HI) hotel-owning
subsidiary, which is
valued at around EUR6.6bn. Splitting this business from
AccorHotels and selling
a majority share would make AccorHotels an asset-light business.
Most of its
income would be derived from franchise and management fees,
including some
fixed-fee revenue, which would be more regular and consistent
than the current
business model.
The asset-light business model, which has been more resilient
than traditional
owned/leased hotels during industry downturns, is relatively
common in the US
and we expect more European hotel companies to go down a similar
route. Others
that are consolidating and strengthening their management
contract and
asset-light business model include major Spanish based hotel
group Melia Hotel
International SA.
If AccorHotels reduces its stake in HI to a minority share, we
could reassess
the group's underlying risk profile, deconsolidate HI from the
group and add
back the pro rata dividends from the HI business. This could be
positive for
AccorHotels' credit profile, mainly due to a reduction in lease
expenses, cash
flow volatility and capital intensity, although it is likely
that in such a
scenario group debt would remain within the hotel services
business.
We also expect large European hotel groups to continue their
move upmarket, in
line with travellers' ever more demanding requirements, through
acquisitions,
transformations and refurbishments. This trend is also partly a
defensive move
intended to protect them against competition from companies like
Airbnb, which
are particularly disruptive to the budget end of the hotel
business.
The changes come while market conditions in some western
European countries,
such as France, are challenging. We expect overall European
occupancy and
pricing to improve slightly in 2017, but we believe both are
beginning to peak,
notably in Germany and the UK. Revenue per available room tends
to be more
volatile at upmarket hotels than at the budget end due to the
impact of
corporate travel expense cutbacks. However, we believe there are
now more
leisure travellers staying at upmarket hotels than in past years
due to the
wealthy travel-oriented baby boomer generation, which should
reduce volatility
compared to previous cycles.
Competition will also drive further investment in online and
mobile booking to
win back business from online travel agents, build customer
relationship
management data banks and customise offers to customers. Over a
third of
bookings are now made online in France and Germany, 50% in the
UK and 60% in
Scandinavia, and hotel operators want to maximise the number of
bookings made
directly with the hotel group, as online travel agents can take
fees of up to
20%.
Contact:
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Maggie Cheng
Associate Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1689
Simon Kennedy
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
