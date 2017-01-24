(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 24 (Fitch) This is a correction of a release
issued Jan. 18,
2017. It removes a debt issue ($78 million 6.37% senior notes
due 2021) included
in the prior version that is not rated by Fitch.
Fitch Ratings has maintained the Rating Watch Negative on Cigna
Corporation's
(Cigna) 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), 'BBB+' senior
unsecured notes and the
'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of certain
subsidiaries.
Today's action follows the completion of a periodic review of
Cigna's ratings,
which have been on a Negative Watch since July 24, 2015
following the
announcement of a definitive agreement to be acquired by Anthem,
Inc. (Anthem).
Excluding the ratings-negative aspects of that planned
acquisition, today's
review would have resulted in the affirmation of Cigna's ratings
with Stable
Outlooks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In an effort to block the merger between Anthem and Cigna, the
U.S. Department
of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit in the U.S. District
Court for the
District of Columbia in July 2016. A verdict is expected by the
end of January
2017 however, appeals could further delay a final resolution to
the contested
merger.
Cigna's ratings reflect capitalization that is better than
peers, a 'Strong'
business profile, and consistently solid financial performance.
Cigna's Negative
Watch status reflects Fitch's expectation that Anthem's
post-acquisition
financial leverage metrics would be meaningfully higher and its
interest-coverage ratios would be meaningfully lower than
Cigna's have been in
recent years.
Cigna's current capitalization is considered consistent with the
current rating
category. Specifically, Cigna reported a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of
1.3x and a
financial leverage ratio of 28% at Sept. 30, 2016. Further,
Cigna's NAIC
Risk-Based Capital ratio is expected to be near 270% of the
company action level
at year-end 2016.
If the merger were to proceed, the primary drivers of Cigna's
ratings going
forward would be financial leverage and debt service. Anthem is
expected to
issue an estimated $22 billion of debt and approximately $19
billion of equity
to fund its acquisition of Cigna, significantly weakening
financial leverage
ratios. Fitch estimates that following the close of the merger
Anthem's
consolidated debt-to-EBITDA and financial leverage ratios will
equal 4.0x and
48%, respectively.
Cigna's debt service capabilities and financial flexibility
continue to be
better than the current rating category measured by interest
coverage of 15.5x
through the first nine months of 2016. If the merger occurs,
Fitch estimates
interest coverage for the combined Anthem-Cigna to deteriorate
to a range of
approximately 6x-7x. Fitch would also expect near-term financial
flexibility of
Anthem-Cigna to be somewhat constrained after funding the
merger.
Cigna's business profile is currently considered 'Strong', which
is consistent
with the company's current ratings. If the merger occurs,
Anthem's already large
and diverse market position would benefit from Cigna's strong
position in the
market for self-insured midsize and large employer groups in the
U.S., and in
international markets, including U.S. expatriates. The combined
Anthem-Cigna
enterprise would create the largest U.S. health insurer with
membership
exceeding 50 million.
Potential disruption from merger activities has not shown up in
Cigna's
operating results, which continue at a level above the company's
current
ratings. Specifically, EBITDA margins were strong at 10.2% in
the first three
quarters of 2016. Similarly, return on capital was solid at
11.2% for the first
three quarters of 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch plans to resolve the Negative Rating Watch upon the
merger's close or
termination. If the merger proceeds along the terms announced in
the merger
agreement, Fitch expects to affirm the IFS ratings with a
Negative Rating
Outlook and downgrade the IDR and senior debt ratings by one
notch to align with
Anthem's ratings.
Subsequent to the planned acquisition's close, Cigna ratings and
Rating Outlook
would be most sensitive to Anthem's mid-to-long-term financial
leverage metrics,
ability to generate consistent earnings in light of its rapid
membership growth
and efforts to integrate Cigna, and benefits from the combined
Cigna-Anthem
organization's larger market position and size/scale
characteristics.
Fitch would likely remove Cigna's ratings from Negative Rating
Watch and affirm
its ratings if the Cigna-Anthem merger failed to close. This
potential action
would assume Cigna resumed share repurchase activity, but
maintained a Financial
Leverage ratio of approximately 30% and debt-to-EBITDA near
current levels.
Fitch has maintained a Negative Rating Watch on the following
ratings:
Cigna Corp.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--$1.2 billion commercial paper program 'F2';
--$250 million 5.375% senior notes due March 15, 2017 'BBB+'
--$131 million 6.35% senior notes due March 15, 2018 'BBB+';
--$300 million 5.125% senior notes due June 15, 2020 'BBB+';
--$250 million 4.375% senior notes due Dec. 15, 2020 'BBB+';
--$300 million 4.500% senior notes due March 15, 2021 'BBB+';
--$750 million 4.000% senior notes due Feb. 15, 2022 'BBB+';
--$17 million 8.300% senior notes due Jan. 15, 2023 'BBB+';
--$100 million 7.650% senior notes due March 1, 2023 'BBB+';
--$900 million 3.250% senior notes due April 15, 2025 'BBB+';
--$300 million 7.875% debentures due May 15, 2027 'BBB+';
--$83 million 8.300% senior notes due Jan. 15, 2033 'BBB+';
--$500 million 6.150% senior notes due Nov. 15, 2036 'BBB+';
--$300 million 5.875% senior notes due March 15, 2041 'BBB+';
--$750 million 5.375% senior notes due Feb. 15, 2042 'BBB+'.
Cigna Corp. Subsidiaries:
Connecticut General Life Insurance Company
Life Insurance Company of North America
Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York
Cigna Worldwide Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doug Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Committee Chairperson
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
