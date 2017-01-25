(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 25 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon
Corporation (BK)
reported net income of $822 million in the fourth quarter of
2016 (4Q16) on
revenue of $3.79 billion, according to Fitch Ratings. BK's 4Q16
net income
equated to a 0.96% annualized return on average assets (ROAA)
down from 1.10%
sequential quarter but up from 0.69% a year ago.
Compared to the level a year ago, BK's performance benefited
from increased
operating efficiency, higher net interest revenue and a smaller
average balance
sheet. On linked quarter, the decline was mainly driven by
seasonably lower
investment services fees partially offset by higher net interest
revenue.
Total fee revenues were down 6% on a linked-quarter and about
flat on a
year-over-year basis. The decline from the prior quarter was
mainly driven by
lower fees on issuer services, a function of typical fourth
quarter seasonality
experienced in depository receipts. The decline also was a
result of lower
investment management and performance fees, primarily reflecting
asset outflows,
lower fixed income market values and money market fees that were
partially
offset by higher performance fees.
Management indicated that the company has recovered about 70% of
its fee waivers
with the 50 basis point increase. With an additional move from
here, BK would
expect to capture nearly all of its fee waivers.
Relative to prior year, BK experienced growth in all investment
services
business lines with fees were up 4% year-over-year. The growth
was offset by
lower performance fees in investment management, which reflects
unfavorable
impact of a stronger U.S. dollar (principally against the
British pound), and
lower performance fees, partially offset by higher market values
and money
market fees.
Net interest revenue (NIR) was up 7% on a sequential basis and
was up 9%
year-over-year due to an 11bps improvement in the net interest
margin (NIM) to
117bps. NIM expansion was positively impacted by a 5bps related
to the interest
rate hedging activities and the premium amortization adjustment.
Effective Oct.
1, 2016, BK changed its accounting method for the amortization
of premiums and
accretion of discounts on certain mortgage back securities from
the prepayment
method to the contractual method. This accounting change
increased net interest
income for 4Q16 by approximately $15 million.
Fitch continues to believe BK's NIR is positively and highly
sensitive to
further movements in short-term interest rates, offset by
TLAC-related debt
issuances to build additional buffer to meet the new TLAC
requirements.
Expenses were flat sequentially and down 2% year-over-year, as
BK remained
focused on driving incremental improvements across the company.
Results this
quarter relative to a year ago reflect lower expenses in nearly
all categories,
partially offset by abating fee waivers driving higher
distribution and
servicing expense. Lower staff expense, professional legal and
other services,
software and equipment, and business development reflect the
benefit of the
business improvement process and the strength in the U.S.
dollar. Fitch believes
that much of the work BK has done on the expense front will
become more evident
through further increases in operating leverage as the economic
environment
continues to improve.
BK's assets under management (AUM) through 4Q16 were $1.65
trillion, which is
down 4% from 3Q16 and up 1% from 4Q15. Net outflows in the
quarter were mostly
from actively managed strategies while the increase from prior
year reflects
higher market values offset by the unfavorable impact of a
stronger U.S. dollar,
principally against the British pound. Assets under custody and
administration
(AUC/A) were down 2% sequentially due chiefly to the unfavorable
impact of a
stronger U.S. dollar. AUC/A totaled $29.9 trillion at the end of
4Q16.
BK's fully phased-in Basel III CET1 of 9.7% (advanced approach)
reported at the
end of 4Q16 declined by 10bps sequentially. The decrease in CET1
was influenced
by increased share buybacks and accumulated other comprehensive
income (AOCI)
changes to capital resulting from higher interest rates. BK also
continues to
exceed the fully phased-in liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)
requirement.
The company reached the required U.S. supplementary leverage
ratio (SLR), BK's
binding constraint capital ratio, at both the consolidated and
the bank levels
in the quarter. On a fully phased-in basis, BK reported a
consolidated 5.6% SLR,
which is down 10bps from the prior quarter. BK also reported
that its main bank
subsidiary, The Bank of New York Mellon, had an estimated 6.1%
SLR, which
improved 20bps during the quarter.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Thuy Nguyen
Director
+1-212-908-0383
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
