NEW YORK, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained
Monsanto Company's
(Monsanto) 'A-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Rating
Watch Negative.
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
On Sept. 14, 2016, Bayer announced that it had signed a
definitive agreement to
acquire Monsanto for a revised $66 billion acquisition price
including assumed
debt ($8.6 billion as of Nov. 30, 2016). The Negative Watch
reflects the
potential downgrade of Bayer AG's IDR to below 'A-' as a result
of the merger,
which would likely result in a subsequent notching down of
Monsanto's IDR and
debt ratings if Bayer is deemed to have strong influence over
Monsanto's
financial policy.
Fitch's Oct. 4, 2016 press release on Bayer noted that the
agency could
downgrade Bayer's 'A' IDR by at least two notches following the
completion of
the transaction. Should Bayer maintain an IDR of at least 'A-',
which Fitch
views as unlikely, or if the agency believes that Monsanto would
be able to
continue to manage to its current financial policies and
continue independent
public reporting, Fitch could stabilize Monsanto's IDR at its
current level.
Should regulatory or other such hurdles derail the merger, Fitch
would likely
resolve the Negative Watch and assign Monsanto a Stable Rating
Outlook, due to
Fitch's expectations for continued strong free cash flow (FCF)
generation over
the forecast horizon.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
OFFER DETAILS
The Sept. 14, 2016 offer values Monsanto at $128/share, which
represented a 21%
premium to the previous day's closing share price of $106.10
($108.58 at Jan.
20, 2017). The transaction is intended to be financed with a $19
billion equity
component and roughly $37 million in debt. In November 2016,
Bayer issued EUR4
billion subordinated mandatory convertible notes to convert to
equity at
maturity on Nov. 22, 2019 as part of the equity component.
Monsanto's
shareholders approved the merger in December 2016 and closing is
expected by the
end of the 2017 calendar year subject to regulatory approvals.
Bayer currently
has in place a fully underwritten bridge financing facility to
backstop the
transaction and has committed to pay Monsanto a $2 billion
termination fee if
the transaction fails to receive regulatory approvals.
STRATEGIC RATIONAL OF THE TRANSACTION
The combination of Bayer and Monsanto would create a leading
player in the crop
science industry, where Monsanto's strength in seeds compliments
Bayer's
strength in crop protection. The transaction would address
higher competitive
pressure in the rapidly consolidating agricultural supply
industry, a process
that is being driven by low crop prices and structurally lower
income generation
in the farm sector.
LEADING MARKET POSITION
Monsanto's rating reflects its substantive market positions in
corn, soybean,
cotton and vegetable seeds and traits, and crop protection
products. The company
has R&D-driven expertise in plant biotechnology and breeding
that enables high
profit margins and strong cash flows.
FARM ECONOMICS PRESSURED
High stocks following a series of bumper crop years is resulting
in low prices
for corn and soybeans which in turn is resulting in lower crop
protection
volumes and premium seed demand. The U.S.D.A. projects corn
prices to remain
below $4.00 per bushel for the 2016-2017 season.
SEASONALITY
Some customers pre-pay for their products, which combined with
the cyclical
nature of farming, results in seasonal working capital swings.
The May 31
quarter is the highest working capital use quarter and the Aug.
31 quarter is
the highest FCF quarter.
HEADLINE RISKS
Consumers are looking to have food products using genetically
modified organisms
(GMO) labelled as such which may cut into demand for Monsanto's
traits. The use
of glyphosate and health risk has generated recent headlines,
despite regulatory
approval in a variety of jurisdictions.
STRONG PROFITABILITY AND FREE CASH FLOW
The company generated $3.8 billion of operating EBITDA in the
latest 12 months
(LTM) period ended Nov. 30, 2016, corresponding to 28% of net
sales. Over the
same period, operating cash flow after dividends and capital
expenditures but
before acquisitions (FCF) was approximately $847 million. The
company guides to
fiscal year (FY) 2017 total cash flows from operating activities
and investing
activities of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion and Fitch believes
the figure will be
at least $1.2 million in FY 2017.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Monsanto
include:
--Crop protection revenues decline 2% in FY 2017 and remain
stable thereafter.
--Seeds and genomics revenue growth of 3% per year on average.
--EBITDA margins decline about 27% on average.
--Capital expenditures of $1.3 billion per year on average.
--Debt repaid on schedule.
--$500 million in cash is deemed not readily available to repay
debt reflecting
possible tax leakage upon repatriation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Watch could be removed and the rating outlook
stabilized if the
acquisition falls through or if Bayer does acquire Monsanto and
Fitch believes
that Monsanto would be able to continue to manage to its current
financial
policies and continue public reporting or Fitch believes Bayer
would control
Monsanto's financial profile and Fitch rates Bayer at 'A-' or
above.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
--Total debt-to-EBITDA declines on a sustained basis to below
1.25x.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--Fitch views the linkage between Bayer and Monsanto as strong
and Bayer is
downgraded below an 'A-' IDR.
For Monsanto on a standalone basis:
--Total debt-to-EBITDA increases on a sustained basis above
2.25x;
--Liquidity declines below $3 billion;
--Regulatory actions that threaten Monsanto's business model.
LIQUIDITY
The company maintains high cash balances, generates FCF, and
maintains full
availability under its $3 billion revolving credit facility due
March 2020. The
revolver has a maximum consolidated leverage ratio
(substantially total
debt-to-EBITDA) of 3.5x and Fitch expects Monsanto to be in
compliance with this
covenant. As of Nov. 30, 2016, estimated maturities of long-term
debt over the
medium term are $500 million through FY 2017, $300 million in FY
2018, $800
million in FY 2019, $500 million in FY 2020 and $500 million in
FY 2021.
Cash and cash equivalents were $2.1 billion as of Nov. 30, 2016
of which $1.6
billion was held by foreign entities. Fitch assumes 35% of the
cash at foreign
entities is not readily available to repay debt to represent
leakage upon
repatriation.
Fitch expects net debt-to-EBITDA at 2x or below on average over
the rating
horizon. As of Nov. 30, 2016, Fitch calculates net debt-to-LTM
operating EBITDA
at 1.9x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has maintained Monsanto's ratings on Rating Watch Negative
as follows:
Monsanto Company
--Long-Term IDR 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A-';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Bonar
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0579
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
David Cameli
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3160
Committee Chairperson
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT ADJUSTMENTS
Fitch has made no material adjustments that are not disclosed
within the
company's public filings.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
