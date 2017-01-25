(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) on Sears Holdings Corporation (Holdings)
and its various
subsidiary entities (collectively, Sears) at 'CC'. Fitch also
downgraded the
senior unsecured notes of Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp. (SRAC)
to 'C/RR6' from
'CC/RR4'.
A full list of ratings actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Negative $1 Billion EBITDA in 2016/2017: Fitch expects Sears'
comparable store
sales (comps) to be in the negative 8% in 2016 and negative
mid-to-high single
digit range in 2017. Overall top-line is expected to decline 12%
to 13% in both
years as Sears continues to close stores. As a result, Fitch
expects EBITDA to
be negative $950 million to $1 billion in 2016 and 2017,
compared with a loss of
$836 million in 2015.
Significant Cash Burn: Sears' interest expense, capex and
pension plan
contributions are expected to total $800 million in 2016 and
potentially $1
billion in 2017. Fitch expects cash burn (CFO after capex and
pension
contributions) of $1.6 billion in 2016 and $1.8 billion in 2017,
assuming $250
million in annual working capital benefit from store closings
and less inventory
buys.
Funding 2017 Liquidity Needs
Real estate backed loan: In early January 2017, Sears entered
into a $500
million real estate backed loan, secured by real estate
properties valued at
over $800 million. $321 million of the loan was funded on
announcement date,
with the remainder available for draw in the future. The loan is
secured by
mortgages on 46 real properties and will be secured by
additional real
properties if the remaining $179 million loan is drawn.
Additional real estate proceeds: Fitch estimates that Sears
still owns
approximately 190 unencumbered Kmart discount and Sears
full-line mall stores.
As of Oct. 29, 2016 Sears owned 171 full line store Sears stores
and 87 Kmart
stores or 258 units (excluding 125 Sears full-line mall stores
in a
bankruptcy-remote vehicle and 20 specialty stores). Of these, 21
properties have
been pledged to the $500 million short-term loan due July 2017
and 46 properties
were recently pledged toward the $321 million funded portion of
the $500 million
real estate backed loan due 2020. An unspecified number of real
estate
collateralizes the $300 million junior lien term loan facility
due July 2020 and
additional property would have to be pledged towards the $179
million unfunded
portion of the new real estate facility.
Sears recently indicated that its Board of Directors has
established a Special
Committee to market certain real estate properties with the goal
of raising over
$1 billion.
Sale of Craftsman Brands: Sears also entered into a definitive
agreement with
Stanley Black & Decker for the sale of its Craftsman business.
Under the terms
of the agreement, Stanley Black & Decker will pay Sears $525
million at closing
of the sale, $250 million at the end of year three, together
with use of a
perpetual license for the Craftsman brand at Sears locations,
royalty free for
15 years, and a 15-year royalty stream on all third-party
Craftsman sales to new
customers. Fitch expects Sears to use expected proceeds from the
Craftsman sale
to fund its liquidity needs in 2017, given Pension Benefit
Guaranty Corp's
(PBGC) consent to this transaction. Sears had previously agreed
to provide PBGC
a springing lien on the Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands as
part of its
agreement with the organization to address its underfunded
pension plan.
Sears continues to explore strategic initiatives for its Kenmore
and DieHard
brands, Sears Home Services and Sears Auto Centers businesses.
Close unprofitable stores: Sears announced it will close an
additional 150
non-profitable stores, comprised of 108 Kmart and 42 Sears
stores. These stores
collectively generated about $1.2 billion in LTM sales and
generated an adjusted
EBITDA loss of approximately $60 million. Sears expects to
generate a
significant amount of cash from the liquidation of the inventory
and related
assets of these stores. Fitch has projected $250 million in
annual working
capital benefit in 2016 and 2017 due to these liquidation sales
as well as
pulling back on inventory given materially negative comps,
although realized
figures could potentially be higher.
Shrinking Assets Fund Operations: Sears has injected almost $12
billion in
liquidity between 2012 to 2016 to fund ongoing operations given
material
declines in internally generated cash flow. This includes real
estate related
transactions, with the remainder resulting from debt issuance
and expense and
working capital reductions.
Restructuring Risk: Fitch believes restructuring risk for Sears
remains high
over the next 12 to 24 months given the significant cash burn
and reduced
sources of liquidity.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch expects overall to line to decline 12% to 13% in
2016/2017 on high
single digit negative comps and expected store closures.
--EBITDA is expected to be approximately negative $950 million -
$1 billion in
2016/2017.
--Fitch expects cash burn to be approximately $1.6 billion in
2016 and $1.8
billion in 2017 based on $800 million total in interest expense,
capex, and
pension expense and an assumption of no material swings in
working capital. As a
result, Fitch estimates Sears will have to raise approximately
$2 billion in
liquidity in 2017, roughly in line with the annual average over
the past five
years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: A positive rating action could result
from a sustained
improvement in comps and EBITDA to a level where the company is
covering its
fixed obligations. This is not anticipated at this time.
Negative Rating Action: A negative rating action could result if
Sears is unable
to inject the liquidity needed to fund ongoing operations.
LIQUIDITY
Sears had total liquidity of $432 million as of Oct. 29, 2016,
consisting of
cash of $258 million and $174 million available under its credit
facility. The
$174 million available on the $1,971 million domestic credit
facility reflected
$370 million of borrowings and $660 million of letters of credit
outstanding,
the effect of the springing fixed-charge coverage ratio covenant
of $200
million, and another $567 million that was not available due to
the borrowing
base limitation.
Recovery Considerations for Issue-Specific Ratings
In accordance with Fitch's Recovery Rating (RR) methodology,
Fitch has assigned
RRs based on the company's 'CC' IDR. Fitch's recovery analysis
assumes a
liquidation value under a distressed scenario of approximately
$5.6 billion (low
seasonal inventory) to $6.3 billion (peak seasonal inventory) on
domestic
inventory, receivables, and property, plant and equipment. Fitch
has valued the
269 properties that Sears still owns (excluding 125 Sears
full-line mall stores
in a bankruptcy-remote vehicle and 27 specialty stores) at a
similar price per
square foot as the 235 properties sold under the Seritage
transaction in 2015,
which puts the total valuation at around $2.6 billion.
The $1,971 million domestic senior secured credit facility,
under which Sears
Roebuck Acceptance Corp. (SRAC) and Kmart Holding Corporation
(Kmart) are the
borrowers, is rated 'CCC+/RR1', indicating outstanding (90% to
100%) recovery
prospects in a distressed scenario. Holdings provides a
downstream guarantee to
both SRAC and Kmart borrowings, and there are cross-guarantees
between SRAC and
Kmart. The facility is also guaranteed by direct and indirect
wholly owned
domestic subsidiaries of Holdings, which own assets that
collateralize the
facility.
The facility is secured primarily by inventory and pharmacy and
credit card
receivables, Fitch projects inventory will range from $4 billion
at the end of
2016 to $4.5 billion around holiday peak levels, although the
ultimate level
will depend on store closing liquidation sales as well as how
much inventory
buys are pulled back due to declining comps. Pharmacy and credit
card
receivables are estimated to be $0.3 billion to $0.4 billion.
The $975 million first lien senior secured term loan due June
2018 and $750
million first lien secured term loan due July 2020 are also
rated 'CCC+/RR1', as
they are secured by a first lien on the same collateral and
guaranteed by the
same subsidiaries of the company that guarantee the revolving
facility. Under
the guarantee and collateral agreement, the revolving lenders
will have priority
of payment from the collateral over the first lien term loan
lenders.
The remaining $302 million second lien notes due October 2018 at
Holdings, which
have a second lien on the same collateral package as the credit
facility and
first lien term loans, are rated 'CCC+/RR1. The notes contain
provisions
providing downside protection that require Holdings to maintain
minimum
collateral coverage for total debt secured by the collateral
securing the notes
or failing which, Holdings has to offer to buy notes sufficient
to cure the
deficiency at 101%.
The $327 million senior unsecured notes at SRAC and the 8% $625
million
unsecured notes due 2019 at Holdings are rated 'C/RR6', given
poor recovery
prospects (0% to 10%). Fitch assumes a material portion of the
real estate will
be used to raise additional liquidity to fund operations. As
mentioned above,
Sears is marketing certain real estate properties with the goal
of raising over
$1 billion to fund operations. Sears could also continue to use
real estate to
secure additional debt. Therefore, Fitch has taken $1 billion
out of the value
of the real estate to reflect its view that this value would not
be available as
collateral against existing unsecured notes.
Recovery to the senior unsecured notes also takes into account
potential sizable
claims under operating lease obligations and the company's
underfunded pension
plan.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the ratings as follows:
Sears Holdings Corporation (Holdings)
--Long-term IDR at 'CC';
--$302 million second-lien secured notes at 'CCC+/RR1';
--$625 million unsecured notes 'C/RR6'.
Sears, Roebuck and Co. (Sears)
--Long-term IDR at 'CC'.
Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp. (SRAC)
--Long-term IDR at 'CC';
--Short-term IDR at 'C';
--Commercial paper at 'C';
--$1.971 billion secured bank facility at 'CCC+/RR1' (as
co-borrower);
--$1.7 billion first lien term loans at 'CCC+/RR1' (as
co-borrower).
Kmart Holding Corporation (Kmart)
--Long-term IDR at 'CC'.
Kmart Corporation (Kmart Corp)
--Long-term IDR at 'CC';
--$1.971 billion secured bank facility at 'CCC+/RR1' (as
co-borrower);
--$1.7 billion first lien term loans at 'CCC+/RR1' (as
co-borrower).
Fitch has downgraded the followings ratings:
Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp. (SRAC)
--Senior unsecured notes to at 'C/RR6' from 'CC/RR4'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
David Silverman, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted for charges such
as closed store
charges, severance, non-cash pension expense, and gains on sale
of assets. For
example, Fitch added back $211 million related to these charges
to its EBITDA
calculation in 2015.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
