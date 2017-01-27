(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Denmark's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA'. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Denmark's unsecured long- and short-term foreign and local currency debt have also been affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Denmark's 'AAA' IDRs and Stable Outlooks reflect the nation's wealthy, high-value added and diversified economy, strong institutions, low public debt and solid external finances. Governance, development and business environment indicators outperform the 'AAA' median while income per capita metrics are consistent with the median. Danish households' high gross debt levels present risks to the macroeconomic outlook. Fitch has revised down its 2016 estimate and 2017 forecast for Denmark's fiscal deficit to 1.4% and 1.6% of GDP respectively (2.1% and 2.0% during our July 2016 review) primarily due to improved estimates for income taxes and partially due to better than expected pension yield tax revenues. The 2017 improvement also benefits from stronger corporate taxes and VAT collections. The fiscal deficit worsens slightly in 2017 primarily due to the expectation of higher interest rates lowering revenues from the pension yield taxes by about 0.8pp of GDP. A gradual multi-annual fiscal consolidation is underway in Denmark to reduce high levels of public consumption and investments as the output gap closes. A new three-party coalition government led by the Liberal Party since November 2016 is expected to announce an updated 2025 structural balance fiscal target in 1Q17 (-0.5% of GDP in 2017). The government is targeting slightly higher GDP growth and a rise in private sector employment by 2025, consolidating public finances more gradually than previously targeted compared with Fitch's July review (structural balance by 2020). Public finance management is strong and bound by the Danish budget law - a prudent fiscal framework with strict expenditure ceilings at the central and local government levels. General government debt/GDP is low relative to the 'AAA' median at 38.7% at end-2016, falling from 44.0% at end-2014 as the government temporarily ceased bond issuance in 2015 to defend the DKK/EUR peg from appreciate pressures on the krone, financing the fiscal deficit from its large cash balances (5.4% of GDP at end-2016). Fitch forecasts debt/GDP to rise slightly to 39.3% by end-2018 before declining. This includes an estimated 5.2% of GDP of on-lending to public sector entities. Denmark's real GDP growth figures have been revised up following a revision of the national accounts and balance of payments accounts by Statistics Denmark in October 2016. The Danish economy is now estimated to have grown by 1.6% in 2015 (1.2% in our July review), and by 1.7% in 2014 (1.3% previously), with the 2015 real GDP level revised up by 3.4% primarily due to new estimates for exports, imports and public consumption. Fitch estimates growth to have slowed to 1.0% for 2016 due to weaker external demand, but supported by robust domestic demand. We forecast growth to pick up to 1.5% in 2017 driven by private consumption and investments, supported by the robust labour market and a recovery from currently low ratios for consumption and capital-to-labour, and in the context of an accommodative monetary policy environment. Growth is expected to accelerate to 1.7% and become more broad-based in 2018 as net exports recover with eurozone and global growth. Inflation was subdued at 0.3%yoy in December 2016 and is diverging temporarily from the eurozone inflation dynamic (average of 1.1%yoy) due to an EU cap on telecommunications roaming charges in Denmark coming into force. Fitch expects Danish inflation to converge to the eurozone average in 2017, rising to 1.0% in 2017 and 1.5% in 2018. External finances are a key rating strength. Denmark has had a persistent current account surplus for more than two decades, which averaged 8.0% of GDP in 2012-2016. The balance of payments revision exercise in October 2016 led to the 2015 current account surplus being revised up to 9.2% of GPD (7.0% at our July 2016 review). Net external debt is forecast to fall to -16% of GDP in 2017 from 31% in 2006. Fitch forecasts the current account surplus to narrow to 7.8% of GDP in 2016 and 7.5% in 2017 due to weaker external demand and a moderate recovery in private consumption and investments. Robust growth of residential real estate prices, especially in the Copenhagen area require further monitoring in the context of high gross household indebtedness and the low interest rate environment. Owner-occupied flat prices rose by an annual average of 9.2% in 2014-16, but are showing some signs of slowing to 6.7%yoy in 3Q16. Danish households have debt of 131% of GDP (252% of disposable income), making private consumption more vulnerable to asset price and interest rate movements. A high and increasing net household financial assets position worth 169% of GDP and gradually falling trend of households' gross debt/GDP ratio in recent years help to mitigate risks. Fitch assesses the Danish banking system to be resilient with the average bank rated 'a' on a standalone basis. Fitch's macroprudential risk indicator is at '1' for Denmark reflecting low risks to Denmark's financial stability at present. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Denmark a score equivalent to a rating of 'AA' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - Macroeconomic factors: +1 notch, to reflect the track record of strong fiscal and monetary policy-making and coordination over the years to support the krone's peg to the euro. - External finances: +1 notch, to reflect Denmark's strong external financing flexibility, net external creditor position and large positive net international investment position. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that downside risks to the rating are currently moderate. However, future developments that could individually or collectively result in negative rating action include: - A persistent deterioration in growth performance, for example due to adverse developments in the eurozone and other major trading partners, impacting on public finances and the financial sector. - A significant rise in the reliance on demand from international investors in the Danish mortgage bond market could increase liquidity risk and the vulnerability of the financial system to shocks. 