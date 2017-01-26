(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed the National Ratings of seven Indonesian regional development banks. The banks are: - PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Barat dan Banten Tbk (Bank BJB), - PT Bank DKI (Bank DKI), - PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Riau Kepri (Bank Riau Kepri), - PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Lampung (Bank Lampung), - PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Maluku dan Maluku Utara (Bank Maluku), - PT Bank Sulutgo (Bank Sulutgo), and - PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jambi (Bank Jambi). The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. 'AA(idn)' Long-Term National Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers or obligations. 'A' Long-Term National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. 'F1' Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS NATIONAL RATINGS Bank BJB's National Long-Term Rating reflects Fitch's view of the bank's satisfactory standalone credit profile, as reflected in its medium-sized franchise, manageable asset quality, adequate capital position and satisfactory profitability balanced against its concentrated deposit funding profile. Bank BJB is Indonesia's largest regional development bank and the 13th largest bank overall, with a 1.6% share of banking industry assets as of end-9M16. Similarly to other regional development banks, Bank BJB primarily provides loans to civil servants (around 60% of its total lending portfolio), but has a higher proportion of non-civil servant lending on its books compared with most of its regional development bank peers. The bank's total NPL ratio of 2.5% at end-9M16 was lower than the banking industry's 3.1% average and Fitch expects Bank BJB's asset quality to remain manageable, as the bank focuses on expanding its lower-risk consumer loan segment (including loans to civil servants), which represented 75% of its portfolio at end-9M16. The bank's Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.1% at end-9M16 was boosted by a fixed-asset revaluation in 1H16, which added IDR1.6trn to its equity. However, it remains below the industry's 20.9% average. Fitch expects Bank BJB to continue relying on capital support from its shareholders to expand its loan portfolio due to its limited internal capital generation. Fitch expects shareholder support to be forthcoming, due to the bank's important role in supporting regional development. Bank BJB's return on assets stood at 1.6% at end-June 2016, in line with the industry average but below its regional development bank peer average of around 2%. Fitch believes continued competition with larger peers may cap further profitability upside in the medium term. Most of Bank BJB's funding is sourced from customer deposits (88% at end-9M16) - similar to other Indonesian banks. Its top-20 depositors accounted for around 48% of total deposits, indicating considerable concentration risk within its deposit structure. The National Ratings of the other regional development banks are support-driven and reflect Fitch's view that the banks are important to the regional governments to support development of the local economies. Based on their regional significance, Fitch expects potential, albeit limited, extraordinary support from the central government due to their lower systemic importance compared with other large banks in Indonesia. Bank DKI's support-driven rating is higher than the support-driven ratings of the other banks due to the Fitch's view that the bank plays an important role in supporting the policies and programmes of the Jakarta Special Regional Government (DKI). In addition, unlike other regional development banks, which are owned by combinations of regional governments and municipalities, Bank DKI is 99.97%-owned by DKI. In Fitch's view, this simplifies the process for Bank DKI to receive timely ordinary and, if required, extraordinary support from its parent, relative to the other regional development banks, who are typically owned by a consortium of regional, municipal and regency governments in their respective provinces. OJK, the financial regulator has asked the regional development banks to increase their capital to more than IDR1trn by 2018 as they play increasingly important roles in financing economic activities. Since 2015, OJK has also required these banks to make more loans to non-civil servants - which generally carry higher risk and have a history of higher impairment rates - with a target of such loans making up at least 20% of their loan portfolios by 2018. Loans to non-civil servants made up 5%-40% of these banks' loan portfolios at end-9M16. ISSUE RATINGS The ratings on the banks' senior bonds are the same as their National Long-Term Ratings in accordance with Fitch criteria. RATING SENSITIVITIES NATIONAL RATINGS For Bank BJB, downward rating pressure may result from higher-than-anticipated risk appetite increasing the risk of significant deterioration in asset quality or a weakening of the bank's capitalisation, which would be reflected in a sustained reduction in its capitalisation ratios. Rating upside for Bank BJB may result from a more cautious approach to risk leading to sustained improvement in asset quality and stronger capitalisation, while maintaining satisfactory profitability. Downward rating pressure for the other regional banks' National Ratings may arise from a weakening of the central government's ability or propensity to provide extraordinary financial support to the banks, with the latter likely to stem from the banks becoming less important to their respective regional governments in supporting the regional economy. Fitch will review the potential impact on the support-driven ratings as further key details and supporting regulations for the Financial System Crisis Prevention and Mitigation Law become available. The other regional banks' ratings may be upgraded if Fitch assesses the banks to be of greater strategic importance to their local economies and of higher systemic importance, which will be characterised by increasing market share in loans and deposits nationally and a more integral role in supporting economic development in their respective regions. However, in Fitch's view, it is unlikely that the banks will be able to close the gap with larger banks in the short to medium term. Their National Ratings could be upgraded if Fitch views the sovereign's strengthened fiscal position translates into greater ability and propensity to support the banks, notwithstanding their relative size nationally. The ratings may also be upgraded if Fitch assesses the banks' standalone credit profiles to be sufficiently strong to underpin their ratings rather than rely on potential sovereign support. Such a scenario would require the banks to successfully close the gap with their larger Indonesian peers in terms of size of operations and assets. In particular, improved standards of governance and risk management, while maintaining sound asset quality, high core capitalisation and healthy profitability with a predominantly low-cost funding base could see the banks' standalone financial profiles have a greater influence on their National Ratings. However, Fitch views this as unlikely to happen in the near to medium term. Deterioration in the banks' standalone financial profiles is unlikely to impact their National Ratings given the support-driven nature of the ratings unless the deterioration results in the central government's diminished propensity to support the banks. ISSUE RATINGS Any changes in the banks' National Ratings would affect the banks' issue ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Bank BJB National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'; Outlook Stable Bank DKI National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)' Rupiah senior unsecured bond programme I 2016 and tranche affirmed at 'A+(idn)' Bank Riau Kepri National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)' Bank Lampung National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)' Rupiah senior bond 2012 affirmed at 'A(idn)' Bank Maluku National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)' Bank Sulutgo National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)' Rupiah senior bond 2014 affirmed at 'A(idn)' Bank Jambi National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable Contacts: Primary Analysts: Iwan Wisaksana (National Ratings for Bank DKI and Bank Sulutgo) Director +62 21 2988 6807 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Priscilla Tjitra (National Ratings for Bank Lampung and Bank Jambi) Associate Director +62 21 2988 6809 Tomi Rustamiaji (National Ratings for Bank BJB, Bank Riau Kepri and Bank Maluku) Analyst +62 21 2988 6810 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001