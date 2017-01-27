(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 26 (Fitch) The rising possibility
that the US will
shift towards trade protectionism - beyond the likely collapse
of the
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) - has become a credible downside
risk to the
economic outlook for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, says Fitch
Ratings.
There is a growing risk that APAC economies will be negatively
affected by a US
shift toward trade protectionism. President Donald Trump has
threatened to label
China a currency manipulator and to place large tariffs on
Chinese imports, and
has criticised the US-Korea FTA. Some Republicans are also
pushing for tax
reforms that would impose a levy on US imports from all
countries. Fitch would
expect China to respond with counter-measures including, but not
necessarily
limited to, tariffs on US imports. A 'trade war' would have
adverse spillovers
for APAC economies, particularly those that are closely
connected to regional
supply chains and that are most dependent on exports.
We believe this could potentially be more relevant to the APAC
economic outlook
than US withdrawal from TPP. The TPP, had it been implemented,
would have set
important foundations for economic integration in APAC, and
delivered a
significant long-term boost to some economies. That said, US
Congressional
approval of the TPP was unlikely even before President Trump's
formal withdrawal
this week; TPP was not directly factored into Fitch's baseline
growth forecasts
or ratings. We also did not view the agreement as a potential
game-changer for
members' short-term economic prospects.
The TPP would have lowered tariffs among its 12 member
countries. It also aimed
to address other wide-ranging barriers to trade by setting rules
governing
intellectual property rights, business competition policies -
including those
related to state-owned enterprises and public procurement
policies - and labour
standards. The TPP therefore had the potential to help drive
structural reforms
that could have raised productivity and lifted foreign
investment in a number of
economies, particularly those with weaker business environments.
Various studies suggested that Vietnam would have been among the
biggest
beneficiaries of TPP. One study by the US-based Peterson
Institute estimates
that it would have delivered an 8% boost to Vietnam's GDP by
2030 - relative to
the baseline. Malaysia and Singapore were also expected to be
significant
beneficiaries - because of their export exposure to TPP members
- while Japan
was expected to benefit from the agreement serving as a catalyst
for domestic
structural reform, particularly in the agricultural sector,
under the third
arrow of Abenomics.
Member countries will miss out on potential benefits, but
non-participants will
be spared the potentially damaging effects that could have
ensued from trade and
investment being diverted to TPP participants. China, Indonesia,
the Philippines
and Thailand were notable non-participants in APAC, although
some may have come
under pressure to join later on (Indonesia had recently
signalled an eagerness
to join at TPP's outset).
China is pushing its own Regional Comprehensive Economic
Partnership (RCEP) as
an alternative to the TPP. However, of the other participants -
ASEAN, Japan,
India and Korea - ASEAN and Korea already have free trade
agreements (FTA) with
China. Moreover, with its narrow focus on tariffs, the RCEP is
unlikely to be
the catalyst for structural reform that TPP could have been.
Furthermore, it is
unclear to what extent RCEP, without the participation of the US
and its strong
import demand, can replicate the same boost to regional economic
growth
prospects that was expected under TPP.
