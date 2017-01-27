(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cabo Verde's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with Stable Outlooks. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Cabo Verde's 'B' rating balances its high public and external debt burden, large contingent liabilities and lack of economic diversification, against the high degree of concessionality on its public and external debt and strong governance indicators. At 128.9% in 2016 public debt/GDP is the highest amongst Fitch-rated Sub-Sahara African sovereigns, and more than double the 'B' median of 55.7%. The increase from 57.2% in 2008 reflects the previous government's objective of expanding public infrastructure investments financed by concessionary borrowing, weak growth during the global financial and eurozone sovereign debt crises, appreciation of the USD-denominated external debt and financing of loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOE). Fitch forecasts public debt/GDP to peak in 2017 at 131.4% before falling gradually to 121.5% by 2020 due to fiscal consolidation and faster nominal GDP growth. Public debt reduction will largely be dependent on Cabo Verde's growth performance, which has been sluggish at an annual average of 1.5% in 2011-15 (B median: 4.0%). The growth outlook has improved. Fitch estimates growth to have accelerated to 3.8% due to a pick-up in tourist arrivals and tourism-related FDI from Europe. Fitch forecasts growth to accelerate to 4.1% in the medium term due to the large portfolio of tourism-related FDI, which is expected to expand current supply constraints on tourism arrivals, especially in the peak seasons. The structure of public debt is very favourable, with 77% of total debt comprising external debt contracted at a low average concessionary rate of 1.2% and with a long average maturity of 25.4 years. However, debt interest costs have gradually risen, reaching 9.7% of revenues in 2016 and in line with the 'B' median. 29% of total debt is denominated in USD or Special Drawing Rights (SDR), making debt sustainability vulnerable to a sharp appreciation in the USD, although the CVE/EUR peg mitigates some of this risk. SOE-related contingent liabilities were high at 26.3% of GDP at end-2015, having risen from 8.7% in 2014. The significant increase relates to the wholly state-owned airline (TACV) and housing and tourism real estate company (IFH). These two SOEs reported a net loss of 2.2% of GDP in 2015, and accounted for the bulk of the 4.5% of GDP in extra-budgetary financing requirements for the government in 2016. Fitch expects the government to make a decision on the resolution or privatisation of TACV in early 2017, which we expect will stem the costs to the sovereign. Fitch estimates a reduction in the fiscal deficit to 2.8% of GDP in 2016 from 4.1% in 2015, due to better tax revenues from strong tourism activity. The agency forecasts the deficit to worsen to 3.1% of GDP in 2017 before falling to 1.9% in 2018. The new government has revised its medium-term fiscal framework to a more ambitious and front-loaded fiscal consolidation path at the recommendation of IMF staff. The consolidation will focus on revenue administration improvements and a gradual reduction in public investments, with a focus on cutting domestic-financed capital spending in the near term. As a small economy lacking natural resources and exposed to a large food and energy deficit, Cabo Verde runs a structural current account deficit despite strong remittances and tourism receipts. Fitch estimates the current account deficit to have widened to 7.2% of GDP in 2016 (2015: 4.4%), above the 5.7% for the 'B' median, driven by the recovery in commodity prices and the rise of FDI-financed capital investments. The rise in FDI and gradual reduction in government public investments is expected to limit the rise in the already high net external debt (58% of GDP against a B median of 20%). External debt largely comprises government external debt and stable diaspora deposits, and risks are mitigated by its low interest cost and long maturities. The bulk of external debt is euro-denominated and is supported by the CVE/EUR peg and high reserves coverage of nearly six months of external payments at end-2016. Cabo Verde outperforms the 'B' median on its governance indicators, reflecting the strong and democratic institutions. The 2016 legislative, local and presidential elections saw a smooth transition of power from the 15-year dominance of the African Party of Independence of Cabo Verde to the Movement for Democracy party, underscoring Cabo Verde's political stability and mature democracy relative to 'B' rated peers. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Cabo Verde a score equivalent to a rating of 'B+' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - Public Finances: -1 notch, to reflect the country's high public debt stock and the risk of the large stock of SOE contingent liabilities materialising on the sovereign's balance sheet. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that risks to the rating are broadly balanced. The main factors that individually or collectively, could trigger negative rating action are: - Deterioration in the public debt dynamics, e.g. resulting from a failure to consolidate the public accounts or from the materialisation of contingent liabilities. - Declining growth prospects. - Deterioration in fiscal financing flexibility. The main factors that individually or collectively, could trigger positive rating action are: - A marked decline in the public debt/GDP ratio. - A structural improvement in growth potential. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes the peg with the euro will remain. Fitch assumes that concessional financing to Cabo Verde will continue to decline in line with the country's graduation to middle income status, resulting in a decline in public investments and a gradual reduction in the budget deficits. Fitch assumes eurozone growth will be broadly in line with our forecast of 1.4% in 2017 and 2018. 