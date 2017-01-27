(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Islandsbanki hf's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and
Viability Rating
(VR) to 'bbb' from 'bbb-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The upgrade reflects the continuous strengthening of the
Icelandic operating
environment following extended robust economic growth and an
improved external
position. Fitch recently revised the Outlook on Iceland's rating
to Positive
(see "Fitch Revises Outlook on Iceland to Positive; Affirms at
'BBB+", dated 17
January 2017).
The upgrade also reflects the successful re-building by
Islandsbanki of a solid
balance sheet in the wake of Glitnir's collapse in 2008,
including successfully
restructuring a large share of its loan book and managing down
legacy funding
and trapped deposits in an orderly fashion.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Islandsbanki's ratings are underpinned by the bank's leading
Icelandic universal
banking franchise, with domestic market shares of about 30% in
lending and
deposits, continuously improving asset quality, a stable
liquidity position and
high reported capital ratios. We believe the bank has
established a good risk
management framework and view positively its mainly
domestic-focused strategy,
with operations abroad limited to below 5% of assets. The bank's
concentration
in a small market is a rating constraint, as its size makes it
more vulnerable
to domestic and international shocks.
Iceland has taken significant steps in reducing its external
vulnerabilities and
removing capital controls. Composition agreements were reached
with the
creditors of failed banks in 2015, and included the transfer of
ownership of
Islandsbanki to the state in 1Q16. "Trapped" liquid
krona-denominated assets
held by non-residents have been reduced over time, including
through an auction
in June 2016. The remaining overhang is significant (ISK191
billion at end-2016)
but this is mitigated by the FX reserves the Central Bank of
Iceland has been
building up (ISK815 billion at end-2016) and current account
surpluses. Capital
controls on residents have been eased substantially since
October 2016.
Islandsbanki's capital and leverage ratios are solid by
international comparison
(Fitch Core Capital/weighted risks ratio of 27.9% and Basel III
leverage ratio
of 17.7% at end-September 2016), reflecting strict regulatory
requirements
(minimum 14.4% common equity Tier 1, 16.5% Tier 1 and 19.3%
total capital ratios
including fully-loaded counter-cyclical buffer) to offset the
risks inherent to
operating in the small and volatile economy.
We expect the bank's capital ratios to fall in the medium term,
but that
Islandsbanki will maintain sound buffers on top of its minimum
requirements.
Some part of common equity will be replaced with subordinated
debt as the bank
prepares for its privatisation. Capitalisation will likely
remain a rating
strength for the foreseeable future.
The bank's asset quality has been consistently improving since
2010. Gross
impaired loans as a proportion of total loans have declined to
just 2.7% at
end-September 2016. A large portion of the loan book, which
Islandsbanki
acquired at a deep discount from its predecessor Glitnir, has
been restructured.
The restructurings have reduced the borrowers' debt levels, and
restructured
loans have been performing well with limited impairment. We
expect Iceland's
strong economic growth driven by domestic demand and tourism to
continue to
support Islandsbanki's asset quality.
The bank's funding and liquidity profile is fairly stable and
further improved
in 2016. All legacy funding from Glitnir was repaid in 2016.
Remaining funding
from foreign entities "trapped" under capital controls (about
ISK21 billion) is
minimal and is fully covered by cash kept in a special account
with the central
bank.
Islandsbanki continued to improve its access to international
capital markets,
most recently with a benchmark EUR500 million senior unsecured
bond issued in
September 2016. Liquidity is prudently managed, and the bank
maintains a large
liquidity buffer in place (around one-quarter of total assets at
end-September
2016) to absorb the outflows accompanying the lifting of capital
controls, which
have so far been limited.
Islandsbanki's 'F3' Short-Term IDR is the lower of the two
options mapping to
the 'BBB' Long-Term IDR as we do not consider the bank's
liquidity to be
exceptional for its rating level.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Icelandic sovereign's track record of imposing losses on
bank creditors and
public statements of burden sharing, particularly following the
banking sector
collapse, are the main drivers for Islandsbanki's Support Rating
of '5' and
Support Rating Floor of "No Floor". While state support is
possible, Fitch does
not believe that support from the Icelandic authorities can be
relied upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Upside for Islandsbanki's ratings is currently limited. In the
longer term,
demonstrated resilience of the Icelandic operating environment
to external
shocks would be credit-positive if Islandsbanki maintains a
moderate risk
appetite, sound asset quality and a conservative approach to
capital and
liquidity management.
The ratings are likely to come under pressure if Islandsbanki
adopts a higher
risk appetite, particularly in light of its future
privatisation, for example
through looser underwriting standards or expansion of foreign
banking
operations. Aggressive capital or liquidity management, or a
significant shock
to the economic environment leading to asset quality
deterioration, would also
be rating-negative.
The senior unsecured debt ratings will likely move in tandem
with Islandsbanki's
IDRs.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating could be upgraded and the Support Rating
Floor revised
upwards if Fitch changes its assessment of the Icelandic
authorities' propensity
to support, although this is unlikely.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-'
Support Rating; affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: upgraded to 'BBB' from
'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Director
+44 20 3530 1789
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
