(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 26 (Fitch) State Street Corporation's (STT)
fourth quarter 2016
(4Q16) earnings improved from the prior quarter and year ago,
influenced
principally by tax benefits from its overseas business, and
partially offset by
an acceleration of deferred compensation expenses, according to
Fitch Ratings.
STT's overall return on average equity (ROE) was 12.1% in 4Q16,
up from 10.6% in
the sequential quarter and 11.6% in the year-ago quarter.
STT's overall revenue was down 3.4% relative to the sequential
quarter and was
flat from the year ago quarter. The linked quarter decline was
driven by lower
fee revenue, specifically processing fees and other revenue,
which reflects
unfavorable valuation adjustments that includes the impact of
higher FX swap
costs and lower revenue from joint ventures.
Relative to 4Q15, lower total fee income, down 1.5% due to the
stronger U.S.
dollar was offset by a 4% increase in net interest revenue.
Higher U.S. market
interest rates, disciplined liability pricing and several
discrete security
prepayments drove the increase in net interest revenue. STT's
NIM declined 5bps
sequentially to 1.09% at 4Q16, but improved 3 basis points from
4Q15. The
interest rate increase occurred late in the quarter. Fitch
expects the full
impact of higher interest rate to positively influence STT's net
interest income
in upcoming quarters. Also, Fitch expects STT will also benefit
from further
rate increases given its asset sensitive balance sheet.
STT was able to eliminate money market fee waivers due to the
interest rate
increase and strong ETF flows, which were partially offset by
outflows in cash
and sovereign funds, resulting in a 28% management fee increase
or 8% excluding
the impact of the acquired GE business. Trading services revenue
increased 18.6%
from the prior year, reflecting election-related volatility.
STT's assets under custody and administration (AUC/A) declined
1% to $28.8
trillion and its asset under management (AUM) increased 1% to
$2.5 trillion at
the end of 4Q16. In the fourth quarter, STT expanded its
relationship with
Allianz Global Investors but it also announced that Black Rock
would move a
portion of its assets, largely common trust funds currently with
STT to another
service provider. Nonetheless, STT remains a significant service
provider to
Black Rock. This transition will not be fully completed until
2018 and will
represent just over $1 trillion in assets or about 20% of Black
Rock's AUC with
STT. Fitch views this event could potentially place greater
pressure on STT's
AUC and prompt STT to reduce prices to maintain volume.
Total deposits dropped 5.8% sequentially and 2.3%
year-over-year, reflecting
management's continued efforts to optimize its overall deposit
base in light of
Enhanced Supplementary Leverage Ratio (ESLR) requirements and
rising interest
rates. Management expects the balance sheet to modestly decline
in 2017, driven
by lower client deposits and lower wholesale CD levels. STT
estimated that
average earning assets could decline up to 5% from the 4Q16
level. Fitch views
the trend positively.
Overall expenses on a reported basis were up 10.0% sequentially,
and 17.6%
year-over-year. However, excluding the impacts of the GEAM
acquisition and the
$249 million expense associated with the acceleration of
deferred cash awards,
STT would have seen positive operating leverage of 206 basis
points for 4Q16
compared to the quarter a-year-ago. Additionally, management
disclosed that its
expense control initiative (State Street Beacon) delivered $175
million in
estimated annual pre-tax savings in 2016, compared to its
previous estimation of
$165 million in savings.
State Street remains focused on Project Beacon, which over the
life of the
program is expected to achieve $550 million of run rate expense
savings by the
end of 2020. In 2017 it is expected to generate an additional
$140 million of
savings, compared to the previous estimate of $125 million. This
has the
potential to create further positive operating leverage and
Fitch expects
management to continue to focus on optimization of the middle
and back office
operations. This initiative coupled with higher short-term rates
remains a key
factor to STT's higher earnings on a go-forward basis.
STT continues to maintain a very liquid balance sheet. The $97.3
billion
investment portfolio represents 40.0% of total assets, with
91.3% of its bonds
rated 'AAA'/'AA' and a modest duration of 2.5 years. In addition
to the
investment portfolio, STT has balance sheet cash of $72.2
billion at 4Q16, or
29.8% of total assets. Management estimated that it will issue
an incremental $2
billion debt in connection with TLAC.
STT's estimated fully phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio was
10.9% at 4Q16 on both standardized and advanced approaches, down
from 12.0% on a
standardized basis and 11.8% on an advanced basis at 3Q16. The
decline was due
to a decrease in the after-tax unrealized mark to market gain
within the
investment portfolio due to higher interest rates as well as
reductions in FX
translation gains due to the stronger U.S. dollar. Fitch
continues to expect
convergence between the standardized and advanced approach CET1
ratios, but the
lower of the two in any one quarter is STT's binding constraint.
More binding than the CET1 ratios noted above, however, is the
ESLR for STT and
its peer large processing bank. As of 4Q16, STT's ESLR at the
holding company
was 5.6%, 60 basis points above the requirement, and 6.1% at the
main bank
subsidiary, 10 basis points above the requirement. Nonetheless,
these ratios
declined from 6.0% and 6.2%, respectively at the end of the
preceding quarter
and 4Q15 due to the capital impact from the unrealized
mark-to-market change in
the investment portfolio.
