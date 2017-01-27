(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY/SAN SALVADOR, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of the following banks: --Banco BAC San Jose, S.A. (BAC San Jose) --Banco Davivienda (Costa Rica), S.A. (Davivienda CR) --Banco de Costa Rica (BCR) --Banco Internacional de Costa Rica (BICSA) --Banco Nacional de Costa Rica (BNCR) --Banco Popular y de Desarrollo Comunal (BPDC) The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch downgraded the Viability Ratings (VRs) of BAC San Jose, BCR, BNCR and BPDC to maintain these VRs at the same level of the sovereign rating, reflecting the high influence of the sovereign and the local operating environment over the financial sector and the credit profiles of these banks. As stated in Fitch's rating criteria, banks are rarely rated above the sovereign. Fitch also downgraded the Support Ratings (SRs), Support Rating Floors (SRFs) and National Ratings in Panama of some of these institutions. Details follow in the key ratings drivers section. Fitch's rating actions follow its recent downgrade of Costa Rica's sovereign rating to 'BB' from 'BB+' Outlook revised to Stable from Negative, and the revision of the country ceiling to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. (See 'Fitch Downgrades Costa Rica to 'BB'; Outlook Revised to Stable', dated Jan. 19, 2017, at 'www.fitchratings.com'.) The national scale ratings of these and other financial institutions in Costa Rica remain unaffected as national ratings are local relative rankings of creditworthiness within a particular jurisdiction, and the relative strengths and weaknesses of each bank remain unchanged. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs The IDRs of BAC San Jose and Davivienda CR are driven by the support of their respective parents, both rated above the Costa Rican sovereign (Banco de Bogota and Davivienda, both rated 'BBB'/Outlook Negative). BAC San Jose and Davivienda CR's Foreign Currency IDRs were downgraded as they are constrained by the Costa Rican country ceiling of 'BB+'. In turn, the downgrade of their Local Currency IDRs to 'BBB-' is consistent with the maximum uplift of two notches above the sovereign rating. The downgrade of the IDRs of BNCR and BCR mirrors the action on the sovereign ratings. These banks' IDRs are aligned with the sovereign reflecting the explicit guarantee and complete ownership by the Costa Rican government. BICSA's IDRs are aligned with those of its parent, BCR. BPDC's IDRs are driven by its VR and have been therefore downgraded accordingly. VRs BAC San Jose's VR is limited by its operating environment and highly influence by its risk appetite reflecting in its highly dollarized balance sheet. Fitch also considers the bank's good franchise and consistent financial performance, underpinned by its recurring and well-diversified revenue base as well as by its adequately managed operating and credit costs. The VR also factors the bank's resilient asset quality, adequate capitalization and broad deposit base. Davivienda CR's VR reflects the bank's moderate profitability and good funding and liquidity, as well as its moderate franchise in respect to other national and internationally rated peers. Also, it considers the bank's good credit quality and moderate capital position. BNCR's and BCR's VRs are highly influenced by the Costa Rican operating environment and sovereign ratings, as well as their risk appetite. Their VRs also factor their strong local franchises on both sides of the balance sheet, as well as ample and diversified deposits. These ratings also consider their consistent asset quality, improving profitability and moderate capitalization. BICSA's VR reflects its highly concentrated funding and tight liquidity that result in a lower financial flexibility compared to its peers and Fitch's diminished perception of corporate governance effectiveness. The rating also considers the bank's moderate profitability, good capital ratios and low delinquency. BPDC's VR and IDR reflect the high influence of the operating environment, the bank's public nature and the benefits granted by law. Ratings also consider BPDC's ample loss absorption capacity and consistent profitability, adequate asset quality, ample deposit based funding, and moderate tenure mismatches in its asset and liability structure. KEY RATING DRIVERS SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPOORT RATING FLOORS BAC San Jose and Davivienda CR's support ratings were downgraded to '3' from '2' to reflect their parents' moderate probability to provide support, if required. The change in these banks' SRs is mostly driven by the lower country ceiling. Fitch affirmed BCR, BNCR, BPDC, and BICSA's support ratings at '3', reflecting the agency's view that the probability of support from the Costa Rican sovereign (and from BCR in the case of BICSA) remains unchanged. Fitch revised BNCR's and BCR's SRFs to 'BB' from 'BB+', consistent with the sovereign downgrade. The SRF is equalized to the sovereign rating, given the explicit guarantee from the government to the bank, and its systemic importance. BPDC's SRF was revised from 'BB' to 'BB-', consistent with the downgrade of the sovereign. Despite the lack of explicit guarantee, Fitch considers that BPDC has a moderate probability of support from the Costa Rican Government, given and systemic importance, but the likelihood of sovereign support is relatively lower than that of its larger state-owned peers, which explains the one notch difference of BPDC's SRF relative to BNCR's and BCR's. NATIONAL RATING The downgrade of the Panamanian national scale ratings of BICSA and BPDC's senior unsecure debt reflects the change in their relative local creditworthiness compared to other Panamanian entities, considering the downgraded IDRs of these two entities. RATING SENSITIVITIES BAC SAN JOSE AND DAVIVIENDA CR - IDR, VR AND SR BAC San Jose and Davivienda CR's IDRs, VR and SR could be downgraded if Costa Rica's sovereign rating and country ceiling are downgraded, although this is not Fitch's baseline scenario since the sovereign Rating Outlook is currently Stable. BAC San Jose and Davivienda's IDRs could change if Fitch's assessment of their parents' ability or willingness to support its subsidiaries changes. Also, any change in Fitch's perception towards the strategic importance of these banks to their parents may trigger a review of their Support Rating. However, further sovereign rating actions could also affect these banks' IDRs, since they are already at the typical maximum uplift for banks with external institutional support, two notches above the sovereign. BAC San Jose's VR could be pressured downward if the FCC ratio is consistently sustained below 11%. Davivienda CR's VR could be downgraded in a scenario of significant deterioration of the bank's profitability and asset quality that erodes its capital and reserves cushion. Alternatively, the VR could be upgraded following a sustained increase in profitability metrics that strengthens the internal capital generation and the bank's equity levels. BNCR, BCR and BICSA - IDR, VR, SR, SRF, SENIOR DEBT AND NATIONAL RATINGS Changes in Costa Rica's sovereign rating may trigger similar changes in BNCR and BCR's IDRs, VR, SR, SRF, and senior debt ratings. Alternatively, a material weakening of the banks' intrinsic credit fundamentals could result in a downgrade of their VRs, although this is not Fitch's baseline scenario. BICSA - IDR, VR, SR AND NATIONAL RATINGS BICSA's IDRs, support and national ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view, as to BCR's capacity or willingness to support BICSA. Instead, reductions in the bank's VR could come from a material increase of the refinancing risk reflected in reductions of funding sources combined with a weaker liquidity cushion. Also a downgrade of the bank's VR could come from further deterioration in Fitch's opinion of the corporate governance effectiveness. BPDC - IDR, VR, SR, SRF AND NATIONAL RATINGS BPDC's IDRs, VR SR and SRF are sensitive to changes in the sovereign rating. Potential upgrades of the BPDC's IDRs and VR are unlikely in the foreseeable future. Conversely, a downgrade of the bank's VR and IDRs could also be driven by a significant deterioration in profitability and asset quality that lead to a substantial drop in capital levels. However, the ratings are unlikely to be downgraded below its Support Rating Floor of 'BB-', inconsideration of potential sovereign support. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Banco BAC San Jose --Foreign Currency Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --Foreign Currency Short-term IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'; --Local currency long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --Local currency short-term IDR affirmed 'F3'; --Support rating downgraded to '3' from '2'; --Viability rating downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+'. Banco Davivienda (Costa Rica) --Foreign Currency Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --Foreign Currency Short-term IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'; --Local currency long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --Local currency short-term IDR affirmed 'F3'; --Support rating downgraded to '3' from '2'; --Viability rating affirmed at 'bb-'. Banco de Costa Rica --Foreign Currency Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --Foreign Currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Long-term local currency IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Long-term senior unsecured bonds downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; --Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+'; --Support Rating affirmed at '3'; --Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB' from 'BB+'. Banco Internacional de Costa Rica International ratings --Foreign Currency Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --Foreign Currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'; --Support Rating affirmed at '3'. National ratings --Long-term National rating downgraded to 'A+(pan)' from 'AA-(pan)'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --Short-term National rating downgraded to 'F1(pan)' from 'F1+(pan)'; --Senior Unsecured National Long-term Ratings downgraded to 'A+(pan)' from 'AA-(pan)' --Commercial Paper downgraded to 'F1(pan)' from 'F1+(pan)'. Banco Nacional de Costa Rica --Foreign Currency Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --Foreign Currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Long-term local currency IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Long-term senior unsecured bonds downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; --Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+'; --Support Rating affirmed at '3'; --Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB' from 'BB+'. Banco Popular y de Desarrollo Comunal --Foreign Currency Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --Foreign Currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Long-term local currency IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+'; --Support Rating affirmed at '3'; --Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB-' from 'BB'. --Senior Unsecured National Long-Term Ratings downgraded to 'A+(pan)' from 'AA-(pan)'. --Senior Unsecured National Short-Term Ratings downgraded to 'F1(pan)' from 'F1+(pan)'. Contact: Veronica Chau (Primary Analyst: BAC San Jose and Davivienda CR) Senior Director +52 81 8399-9169 Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Monterrey, N.L. Mexico Bertha Perez (Primary Analyst: BNCR, BCR and BPDC) Associate Director +52 81 8399-9161 Alba Maria Zavala (Primary Analyst: BICSA) Associate Director +52 81 8399-9137 Marcela Galicia (Secondary Analyst: BPDC) Director +503 2516-6616 Rolando Martinez (Secondary Analyst: BNCR and BCR) Director +503 2516-6619 Mario Hernandez (Secondary Analyst: BICSA) Associate Director +503 2516-6614 Luis Guerrero (Secondary Analyst: Davivienda CR) Associate Director +503 2516-6618 Jose Berrios (Secondary Analyst: BAC San Jose) Analyst +503 2516-6612 Committee Chairperson Alejandro Garcia Managing Director +1-212-908-9137 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. 