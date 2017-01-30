(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says International Bank
of Azerbaijan's
(IBA, BB/Negative/f) capital support needs have increased
significantly as a
result of substantial losses posted in the bank's end-2016
regulatory accounts.
IBA's 'BB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt
rating reflect
Fitch's view that the bank should continue to receive sufficient
support from
the Azerbaijan authorities to ensure it can service its
obligations to
creditors. The bank's 'f' Viability Rating reflects our view
that the bank had
failed and required support even before the latest losses.
IBA reported a AZN1.4 billion net loss for 2016 and negative
AZN0.7 billion
equity at end-2016. The losses were mostly driven by AZN1.1
billion of currency
translation losses resulting from the bank's large short
unhedged currency
position (AZN6 billion at end-2016). AZN depreciated 13% against
USD during 2016
(including a 10% drop in 4Q16). A further 5% fall in January
2017 means that IBA
may need to book additional translation losses of around AZN300
million.
IBA's external wholesale funding was a significant USD2.2
billion at end-2016.
The majority of these funding facilities, including a USD500
million Eurobond
issue, contain financial covenants related to compliance with
regulatory capital
ratios; at end-2016, IBA's regulatory capital ratio was
negative, and therefore
less than the 10% minimum level.
IBA's liquidity buffer at end-2016 comprised around USD400
million in foreign
currency and AZN5 billion (USD2.7 billion equivalent) in local
currency,
although IBA's ability to exchange these deposits into foreign
currency (and
thus improve the bank's FX position and foreign currency
liquidity) is currently
uncertain. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) currently
provides only limited
amounts of foreign currency to the banking sector to reduce
pressure on the
exchange rate.
Fitch believes that capital and liquidity support from the
authorities should
continue to be available for IBA given its state-ownership
(which increased to
91% after a AZN600 million equity contribution in January 2017)
and high
systemic importance. IBA remains the largest deposit-taker in
the country and
holds substantial amounts of funding from state-owned entities.
The track record
of support has improved considerably after the authorities
launched the
financial recovery of IBA in 2015, primarily through purchases
of problem assets
from the bank's balance sheet.
Forthcoming state support includes a further AZN5 billion of
loan transfers in
1H17 (in addition to AZN10 billion of loans transferred in 2016)
and various
measures to reduce IBA's currency mismatch, including a buyout
of
AZN-denominated loans for foreign currency and the provision of
an off-balance
sheet hedge to close out the remaining FX position. Fitch
expects IBA's equity
to remain negative after the January injection, and so IBA is
currently
negotiating an additional capital contribution from the
authorities in 1H17.
CBA's FX reserves were USD5.7 billion at end-November 2016,
while an additional
USD35.8 billion of assets (equal to more than 90% of GDP) were
held by the State
Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) at end-3Q16, indicating that
Azerbaijan
(BB+/Negative) has sufficient financial flexibility to provide
support to IBA.
According to SOFAZ's 2017 budget, it will transfer around USD4.5
billion of
assets to CBA to ensure macroeconomic stability and provide
banking sector
support.
If IBA suffers renewed delays with provision of capital or
liquidity support
(not Fitch's base case) then the bank's ratings may be
downgraded. Although IBA
has received considerable assistance from the authorities during
the last two
years, it has yet to receive required support in foreign
currency, which results
in moderate uncertainty in respect to support prospects. The
Negative Outlook on
IBA reflects that on the Azerbaijan sovereign.
IBA's 'f' VR reflects the bank's very weak capitalisation,
loss-making
pre-impairment performance (even before FX losses) and large
short open currency
position (see Fitch Affirms International Bank of Azerbaijan at
'BB'/Negative;
Downgrades VR to 'f' dated 22 November 2016 at
www.fitchratings.com). Fitch will
upgrade the VR when IBA receives sufficient capital support to
be once more
viewed as a viable entity.
IBA's ratings are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: 'BB'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR: 'B'
Viability Rating: 'f'
Support Rating: '3'
Support Rating Floor: 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt: 'BB'
Contact:
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
