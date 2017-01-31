(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of Ipak Yuli Bank (IY) and PJSB Trustbank
(TB) to 'B' from
'B-' and Universalbank (UB) to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The Outlooks are
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The upgrades of the banks' ratings mainly reflect their extended
records of
reasonable performance and asset quality, partly owing to
Uzbekistan's stable
economic environment, which has been resilient amid the regional
downturn.
However, the ratings still factor in structural weaknesses in
the economy, the
country's tightly regulated FX market and the banks' modest and
fairly
concentrated franchises in the state-dominated banking sector.
Franchise
limitations are more acute for UB, which is rated one notch
lower than its peers
given its very small scale, concentrated balance sheet and
somewhat higher
risk-appetite.
The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's view that the banks' credit
profiles are
unlikely to deteriorate significantly in the near term,
supported by continued
economic growth in Uzbekistan (Fitch forecasts 7% in 2017) and
generally
reasonable capital or pre-impairment profitability buffers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Asset quality remains adequate in all three banks, with
non-performing loans
(NPLs, 90 days overdue) staying in low single digits at end-3Q16
(IY: 1.3% of
loans; TB: nil; UB: 3%). However, this should be viewed in light
of rapid loan
book growth (33%-55% for 2016) and limitations in local GAAP
disclosure in the
case of UB (whose latest IFRS accounts are for 2015). NPL
reserve coverage was
strong in IY (3x by total reserves, 30% by specific reserves)
and moderate in UB
(50% both by total and specific reserves), while TB's reserves
were 4% of gross
loans. Beyond that, comfortable additional loss absorption
capacity is available
from the banks' capital cushions and pre-impairment operating
profits (IY: 9% of
average loans, TB: 15%, and UB: 9% based on annualised 9M16
results).
Borrower concentration levels are moderate in IY (the top 25
borrowers accounted
for 21% of loans at end-3Q16), but high in TB (50%) and UB
(57%). Fitch assesses
IY's and TB's largest exposures as moderate risk working-capital
loans to
manufacturing companies, while UB's are somewhat higher-risk due
to weaker
underwriting and limited access to higher-quality borrowers.
Foreign-currency (FC) lending is moderate at IY (21% of loans)
and low at TB and
UB (1% and 0% of loans). Additional risk stems from FC letters
of credit covered
by local-currency deposits (11% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at
IY and 8% of FCC
at TB), although according to management most FC loans and
letters of credit
were issued to exporters who have access to FC. Banks keep
moderate long FC
positions (below 15% of equity), which mitigates FC risks.
Official
exchange-rate depreciation has been moderate recently (13% in
2016, 14% in
2015), but the potential shift to a more flexible FX regime may
trigger a
sharper devaluation.
Capital buffers were moderate relative to the banks' risk
profiles. FCC ratios
were 13% at IY at end-3Q16, 17% at TB at end-1H16, and 25% at UB
at end-2015.
The end-2016 regulatory total capital ratio was rather tight at
IY (12.9%;
regulatory minimum 12.5% from January 2017), but should improve
by about 0.4 pps
after planned subordinated debt injections. Ratios were more
adequate at TB
(15.5%) and UB (19.1%).
The banks' funding was sourced mainly from customer deposits
(79% of total
liabilities at IY, 98% at TB and UB), which are short term, but
have been
broadly stable at all three banks. Depositor concentrations are
high at TB (the
largest 20 deposits accounting for 67% of total customer funding
at end-3Q16)
while IY's and UB's deposits are more granular (31 and 43%
respectively). IY is
the only bank with meaningful borrowings from international
financial
institutions (16% of liabilities), but foreign debt repayments
are manageable
(3% of total liabilities in 2017) and linked to loan repayments.
Liquidity profiles were reasonable at all banks due to solid
buffers (at
end-2016 liquid assets, net of near-term repayments, were in the
range of
30%-50% of customer deposits at all three banks). All three
banks hold large FC
liquidity buffers sufficient to withstand substantial (above
50%) reductions in
FC-denominated customer funding.
The banks' Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' and their '5'
Support Ratings
reflect thei banks' limited systemic importance and Fitch's view
that
extraordinary support from the Uzbek authorities is therefore
unlikely. The
ability of the banks' shareholders to provide support cannot be
reliably
assessed and therefore this support is not factored into the
ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Upside for the banks' ratings is currently limited, but could
arise in case of
an overall improvement in the operating environment. UB's
ratings may be also
upgraded if the bank diversifies its franchise significantly
along with a
tightening of risk policies.
The banks' ratings could be downgraded in case of significant
deterioration in
the operating environment or a weakening of asset quality and
capital metrics.
Fitch does not anticipate changes to the Support Ratings and
SRFs given the
banks' limited systemic importance.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ipak Yuli Bank
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'B' from
'B-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'b' from 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Trustbank
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'B' from
'B-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'b' from 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Universalbank
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'B-' from
'CCC'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'B' from
'C'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'b-' from 'ccc'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Alekseenko
Analyst
+7 495 956 2401
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - TB's risk-weighted
assets as of
end-2015 were adjusted upward UZS109 billion, since this amount
was incorrectly
disclosed in the IFRS accounts.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1018352
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001