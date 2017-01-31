(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for Keysight
Technologies Inc. (Keysight), including the Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating at
'BBB', and revised the Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable.
Fitch's actions
affect $1.5 billion of debt including the $450 million undrawn
revolving credit
facility (RCF). A full list of ratings follows at the end of
this release.
Fitch believes the acquisition of network test and visibility
solutions
provider, Ixia, complements Keysight's leadership positions in
wireless devices
and operators markets within the company's Commercial
Communications segment. As
a result of the combination, Keysight will add data center and
cloud testing
solutions (Layers 4-7) to existing mobile device (Layers 1-3)
offerings,
accelerating the company's current mature growth profile. In the
process, the
deal adds considerable engineering and software capabilities,
which Fitch
anticipates will result in a richer sales mix.
Fitch expects Keysight will fund the all-cash transaction with a
combination of
debt and existing cash or equity, given that a considerable
amount of Keysight's
cash is located offshore. Pro forma for the deal, Fitch expects
total leverage
(total debt-to-operating EBITDA) will be 3x-3.5x, depending upon
the ultimate
funding mix. The ratings and Negative Outlook reflect Fitch's
expectation that
Keysight will use FCF and profitability growth, in part by
achieving projected
cost synergies, to return total leverage to 2.5x in 12-18 months
post-close.
Ixia will add roughly $500 million of annual revenue with a
rapidly growing
Network Visibility Solutions segment, driven by 5G testing.
Network testing from
exponential data growth, increasing complexity and enhanced
security demand will
drive revenue growth through at least the intermediate term.
Fitch estimates the
deal adds roughly $100 million of operating EBITDA at slightly
lower profit
margins (high teens versus standalone Keysight's low-20%
vicinity operating
EBITDA margins). However, cost synergies should drive margin
expansion to
mid-20% in the intermediate term.
Keysight announced it reached a definitive agreement to acquire
Ixia for a total
consideration of $1.6 billion net of cash. The company expects
the deal will
close by Oct. 31, 2017, subject to customary conditions and
regulatory
approvals.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Expanded Addressable Market: Fitch believes the acquisition of
Ixia expands
Keysight's addressable market by an estimated $2.5 billion,
comprised of $1
billion of Network Test and $1.5 billion of Network Visibility.
Both markets are
growing faster than Keysight's $13.5 billion core markets
(wireless devices and
operators), given a network-level focus and the high software
solution content.
Strong demand for security and robust adoption of
software-defined networking as
networks become virtualized should drive Ixia's Network
Visibility segment
(roughly 25% of total Ixia revenue) and Network Test
(approximately 75% of total
Ixia revenue).
--Top Line Acceleration: Fitch believes the acquisition of
Ixia's solid share
positions in adjacent markets with attractive demand prospects
should accelerate
top line growth. Fitch forecasts Ixia will add mid-single-digit
growth from
solid growth in network visibility and network test markets,
bolstering
Keysight's mature organic growth profile associated with mobile
devices,
electrical, radio frequency (RF) and optical test.
--Profitability Expansion Roadmap: Fitch expects Keysight will
drive $50 million
of cost synergies within 24 months post-close and an additional
$10 million
thereafter, ultimately expanding operating EBITDA margins to
mid-20% from the
low-20% currently. Fitch estimates standalone Keysight operating
EBITDA margin
of 20.9% for fiscal 2016 and standalone Ixia operating EBITDA of
$96.8 million
with a margin at 19.6% for the latest 12 months (LTM) ended
Sept. 30, 2016.
--Strengthening FCF Profile. Fitch expects $300 million to $500
million of
annual FCF through the intermediate term, pro forma for the Ixia
acquisition. In
addition, a richer sales mix with higher software content should
strengthen
annual FCF, although a Fitch-estimated roughly two-thirds is
generated outside
the U.S.
--Leading Core Market Positions. Fitch believes Keysight's
leading share
positions in core testing markets result in sufficient scale for
ongoing R&D
investments, a substantial installed base that drives
engineering collaboration,
software upgrades and services; and leadership within standards
bodies.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Fitch expects low-single-digit-organic revenue growth for
standalone Keysight,
given a cautious demand environment offset by the acceleration
of 5G testing.
--Combined operating EBITDA margins will expand to the low-20%
vicinity from
completed restructuring and resumption of organic revenue
growth.
--Ixia will add mid-single-digit top-line growth from robust
demand for Network
Visibility Solutions (around 5G), partially offset by cautious
service provider
and enterprise capital spending.
--Fitch expects Keysight will achieve $50 million of cost
synergies within 24
months, ultimately bringing Ixia's operating EBITDA margins in
line with those
of standalone Keysight.
--Keysight funds a portion of the Ixia transaction with offshore
cash or equity.
--Capital spending remains in-line with recent years at $100
million to $125
million annually.
--At most, minimal share repurchases, given total likely
leverage, will remain
above 2.5x over at least the next 12 months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch could stabilize the ratings for Keysight at 'BBB' if we
expect total
leverage below 2.5x in the near term, from a combination of debt
reduction with
domestic FCF or repatriation of foreign cash and profitability
growth from
achieving cost synergies or revenue growth.
Fitch could downgrade the ratings to 'BBB-' if we expect total
leverage will
remain above 2.5x beyond the 12-24-month post-close timeframe,
most likely from
a completely debt-funded Ixia transaction or incremental
acquisitions
meaningfully slowing the pace of debt reduction.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes liquidity was adequate as of Oct. 31, 2016 and
consisted of:
--$783 million of cash and cash equivalents, $556 million of
which was located
outside the U.S.;
--$450 million undrawn senior unsecured revolving credit
facility expiring
November 2019.
Fitch's expectations for $300 million to $500 million of
normalized (excluding
non-recurring cash restructuring and integration costs) annual
FCF over the
intermediate term also supports liquidity, although we estimate
roughly
two-thirds is generated outside the U.S. As a result, domestic
annual FCF should
range from $100 million to $200 million.
Total debt at Oct. 31, 2016 was $1.1 billion and consisted of:
--$500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2019;
--$600 million senior unsecured notes due 2024.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Jan. 30, 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch made no
financial statement
adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the
published
financial statements of Keysight.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
