(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National ratings of China Construction Bank Brasil S.A. (CCB Brasil) as follows: --Long-term National rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term National rating at 'F1+(bra)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS China Construction Bank (Brasil) S.A.'s (CCB Brasil) National Ratings are driven by the high ability and propensity of the ultimate parent, China Construction Bank Corporation (CCBC; 'A'/Stable), to provide support if needed. CCB Brasil is a strategically important subsidiary, even though it does not operate in a core CCBC market. The Brazilian subsidiary has strong strategic and administrative synergies with the parent, besides sharing the same brand. Risk management policies are also aligned to those at the parent level and to local regulatory practices. CCB Brasil is also small relative to the consolidated group, suggesting that supporting the subsidiary would be relatively easy for CCBC. CCB Brasil's credit assets continue to post a poor performance, which has been intensively eroding the bank's capital stance as a result of accumulated net losses over the past three consecutive years. In the first six months of 2016, net losses amounted to BRL339.9 million (BRL267.9 million in the same period of 2015), as provision expenses maintained a negative trend. Profitability has also been hampered by the bank's weak revenue generation and strong asset deleveraging, following management's decision to not grow its loan activities until a more acceptable run-off from the old legacy problematic loans is achieved. In the meantime, capitalization will remain weak, volatile and limit any possible restoration of CCB Brasil's risk appetite and the growth of the loan portfolio. CCB Brasil's viability remains heavily contingent on CCBC capital support. The local subsidiary has been consistently striving to comply with minimum required Basel III capitalization ratios and has required consistant equity support from the group. In December 2015, CCB Brasil's Tier 1 capital fell below the regulatory levels, after reaching 4.3% versus the minimum requirement of 6%. After the capital injection of BRL760 million in April, the Tier 1 capital ratio improved to 6.9% in June 2016, which Fitch views as very tight considering CCB Brasil's lackluster results. The new management has been gradually shifting CCB Brasil's loan mix, targeting higher quality corporates while reducing the exposure to smaller entities and exiting some problematic segments. Yet, impaired loans in June 2016 remained high, at 20.4%, and provisioning coverage on D-H levels of 45.7% of the loans may prove to be insufficient. In Fitch's base-case scenario, 2017 results will remain fragile, constrained by still high credit costs and weak revenue generation, meaning that capital ratios will fall further and additional capital support from the parent will be required. On a positive note, CCB Brasil liquidity remains solid, backed by strong support from its Chinese parent. CCBC has been very active in extending support through several liquidity lines, which amounted to USD2 billion in June 2016. This has allowed the local operation to repay costly funding sources. The lines also provide the bank with stable long-term funding, granted at below-average market prices. The liquidity will also help to address competitive pressures from CCB Brasil's main peers, whenever the bank resumes growth in loan operations. RATING SENSITIVITIES Multiple downgrades in CCBC's IDRs or its propensity to support CCB Brasil would lead to a negative rating action on CCB Brasil's ratings - not currently part of Fitch's base case scenario. 