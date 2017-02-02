(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Sigma Alimentos, S.A. de C.V.'s (Sigma) proposed EUR600 million senior unsecured notes due in 2024. The notes will be guaranteed by Sigma's subsidiaries representing 65% of the consolidated total assets and around 69% of the consolidated EBITDA as of, and for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2016. Net proceeds will be used to repay existing debt. A full list of Sigma's ratings is provided at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Solid Business Position Sigma's ratings reflects its solid business position as a leading producer of branded refrigerated foods such as cooked meats, dry meats, cheese, yogurt and other refrigerated and frozen foods with operations in Mexico, Europe, U.S. and Latin America. The company's product portfolio is comprised of strong brand equities with important market shares that allow it to lead prices initiatives in many of its categories. In addition, Sigma has an extensive distribution network that provides competitive advantage in the markets in which it participates. Geographical and Product Diversification Fitch views Sigma's geographical footprint positively as it has grown significantly in the past years through acquisitions bringing more exposure to important markets such as the U.S. and Europe. Around 52% of Sigma's total revenues and 44% of its total EBITDA were generated in the U.S. and Europe, respectively, during the first nine months of 2016. Also, Fitch believes the company's diversified product portfolio, with good breadth of pricing points, contributes to its stable cash flow generation. Approximately 58%, 20%, 18% and 4% of Sigma's total revenues come from cooked meats, dry meats, dairy products and others products, respectively. Profitability to Normalize Fitch projects Sigma's EBITDA margin to stabilize at 11%-12% in 2016 and 2017 after benefiting from non-recurring gains of around USD159 million from Campofrio in 2015. These gains were related to the collection of insurance proceeds in excess of book value of assets lost in a fire in Spain back in 2014. For the first nine months of 2016 (Sept. 30, 2016), the company's EBITDA margin was around 12% compared to 13% for same period of last year. Excluding the effects of non-recurring gains in 2015, EBITDA remained stable in 2016, as Sigma has been mitigating pressures in its Mexican operations from USD-denominated raw material costs with pricing actions and cost efficiencies. Fitch forecasts Sigma's consolidated revenue to increase to around 11%-12% in Mexican peso terms during 2016 and 2017 (4% decrease in USD terms) as a result of low-single-digit volume growth and higher average prices related to the positive effect of translating foreign currency operations into Mexican pesos. Stable Leverage Fitch expects Sigma's MXN45.5 billion (USD2.3 billion) of total debt as of Sept. 30, 2016 to remain at similar levels in 2017 following the issuance of the proposed EUR600 million senior notes. Given that proceeds will be used to prepay current debt, Fitch projects the company's total-debt-to EBITDA and net debt-to-EBITDA will be around 3.5x and 2.5x, respectively, by year-end 2017. A deleverage ahead of our expectations would likely be related to higher cash flow generation. For the last 12 months as of Sept. 30, 2016, Sigma's gross leverage estimated by Fitch was approximately 3.3x, while net leverage was 2.5x. These ratios would have been around 3.7x and 2.8x, respectively, excluding the non-recurring gains in Campofrio's EBITDA during 2015. FX Exposure Manageable Fitch views Sigma's exposure to the depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar in its financial position as manageable. With 97% of its total debt denominated in U.S. dollars and euros, the company's exposure is mitigated by the EBITDA generated in the U.S. and Europe, as well as by maintaining more than half of its cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2016 in these currencies. Fitch also believes Sigma's exposure to USD-denominated raw material costs in its Mexican operations is lessened by its ability to adjust prices across its portfolio of strong brands without materially affecting demand. Fitch estimates that a 10% depreciation of the Mexican pesos against hard currencies would result in a 0.1x to 0.2x increase in net leverage. FCF Positive Sigma continues to maintain a consistent positive FCF generation capacity over the business cycle. Fitch forecasts the company will have a FCF margin in 2016-2017 of around 1%-2% after covering capex and dividends. Sigma's planned capex in 2016 will be around MXN6.4 billion and dividends of MXN1.7 billion. Higher capex levels than historical are associated with the building of a plant in Spain that started operations in the last quarter of 2016. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Sigma include: --Revenue growth in Mexican pesos of 12% (4% lower in USD terms) in 2016 and 11% in 2017; --EBITDA margin around 11%-12% in 2016-2017; --Free cash flow margin (FCF/revenues) of 1% to 2% in 2016-2017; --Gross and net leverage around 3.5x and 2.5x, respectively, by year-end 2017. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch will view as positive to credit quality a combination of debt reduction or higher operating income and free cash flow generation that will decrease total net debt-to-EBITDA to 2x or lower on a sustained basis. Sigma's ratings could come under pressure from the deterioration of its financial performance and cash flow generation or by a large debt acquisition that results in a sustained increase in total net debt-to-EBITDA above 3x. LIQUIDITY As of Sept. 30, 2016, Sigma's liquidity position is ample with MXN11 billion of cash and cash equivalents, as well as close to MXN7.5 billion (USD100 million and EUR256 million) of available committed credit facilities. Its next significant debt amortization of USD450 million senior notes due in 2018 is expected to be prepaid with the proceeds of the EUR600 million proposed senior notes issuance. In addition, Sigma plans to prepay EUR100 million of Campofrio's outstanding bond due in 2022. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch currently rates Sigma as follows: --Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; --Long-Term Local Currency IDR 'BBB'; --National Scale long-term Rating 'AA+(mex)'; --USD450 million senior notes due 2018 'BBB'; --USD250 million senior notes due 2019 'BBB'; --USD1 billion senior notes due 2026 'BBB'; --Local Certificados Bursatiles Issuances 'AA+(mex)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Rogelio Gonzalez Director +52-81-8399-9100 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. 