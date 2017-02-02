(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB' rating to
Sigma Alimentos, S.A. de C.V.'s (Sigma) proposed EUR600 million
senior unsecured
notes due in 2024. The notes will be guaranteed by Sigma's
subsidiaries
representing 65% of the consolidated total assets and around 69%
of the
consolidated EBITDA as of, and for the nine months ended Sept.
30, 2016. Net
proceeds will be used to repay existing debt. A full list of
Sigma's ratings is
provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Business Position
Sigma's ratings reflects its solid business position as a
leading producer of
branded refrigerated foods such as cooked meats, dry meats,
cheese, yogurt and
other refrigerated and frozen foods with operations in Mexico,
Europe, U.S. and
Latin America. The company's product portfolio is comprised of
strong brand
equities with important market shares that allow it to lead
prices initiatives
in many of its categories. In addition, Sigma has an extensive
distribution
network that provides competitive advantage in the markets in
which it
participates.
Geographical and Product Diversification
Fitch views Sigma's geographical footprint positively as it has
grown
significantly in the past years through acquisitions bringing
more exposure to
important markets such as the U.S. and Europe. Around 52% of
Sigma's total
revenues and 44% of its total EBITDA were generated in the U.S.
and Europe,
respectively, during the first nine months of 2016. Also, Fitch
believes the
company's diversified product portfolio, with good breadth of
pricing points,
contributes to its stable cash flow generation. Approximately
58%, 20%, 18% and
4% of Sigma's total revenues come from cooked meats, dry meats,
dairy products
and others products, respectively.
Profitability to Normalize
Fitch projects Sigma's EBITDA margin to stabilize at 11%-12% in
2016 and 2017
after benefiting from non-recurring gains of around USD159
million from
Campofrio in 2015. These gains were related to the collection of
insurance
proceeds in excess of book value of assets lost in a fire in
Spain back in 2014.
For the first nine months of 2016 (Sept. 30, 2016), the
company's EBITDA margin
was around 12% compared to 13% for same period of last year.
Excluding the
effects of non-recurring gains in 2015, EBITDA remained stable
in 2016, as Sigma
has been mitigating pressures in its Mexican operations from
USD-denominated raw
material costs with pricing actions and cost efficiencies. Fitch
forecasts
Sigma's consolidated revenue to increase to around 11%-12% in
Mexican peso terms
during 2016 and 2017 (4% decrease in USD terms) as a result of
low-single-digit
volume growth and higher average prices related to the positive
effect of
translating foreign currency operations into Mexican pesos.
Stable Leverage
Fitch expects Sigma's MXN45.5 billion (USD2.3 billion) of total
debt as of Sept.
30, 2016 to remain at similar levels in 2017 following the
issuance of the
proposed EUR600 million senior notes. Given that proceeds will
be used to prepay
current debt, Fitch projects the company's total-debt-to EBITDA
and net
debt-to-EBITDA will be around 3.5x and 2.5x, respectively, by
year-end 2017. A
deleverage ahead of our expectations would likely be related to
higher cash flow
generation. For the last 12 months as of Sept. 30, 2016,
Sigma's gross leverage
estimated by Fitch was approximately 3.3x, while net leverage
was 2.5x. These
ratios would have been around 3.7x and 2.8x, respectively,
excluding the
non-recurring gains in Campofrio's EBITDA during 2015.
FX Exposure Manageable
Fitch views Sigma's exposure to the depreciation of the Mexican
peso against the
U.S. dollar in its financial position as manageable. With 97% of
its total debt
denominated in U.S. dollars and euros, the company's exposure is
mitigated by
the EBITDA generated in the U.S. and Europe, as well as by
maintaining more than
half of its cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2016 in
these currencies.
Fitch also believes Sigma's exposure to USD-denominated raw
material costs in
its Mexican operations is lessened by its ability to adjust
prices across its
portfolio of strong brands without materially affecting demand.
Fitch estimates
that a 10% depreciation of the Mexican pesos against hard
currencies would
result in a 0.1x to 0.2x increase in net leverage.
FCF Positive
Sigma continues to maintain a consistent positive FCF generation
capacity over
the business cycle. Fitch forecasts the company will have a FCF
margin in
2016-2017 of around 1%-2% after covering capex and dividends.
Sigma's planned
capex in 2016 will be around MXN6.4 billion and dividends of
MXN1.7 billion.
Higher capex levels than historical are associated with the
building of a plant
in Spain that started operations in the last quarter of 2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Sigma
include:
--Revenue growth in Mexican pesos of 12% (4% lower in USD terms)
in 2016 and 11%
in 2017;
--EBITDA margin around 11%-12% in 2016-2017;
--Free cash flow margin (FCF/revenues) of 1% to 2% in 2016-2017;
--Gross and net leverage around 3.5x and 2.5x, respectively, by
year-end 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will view as positive to credit quality a combination of
debt reduction or
higher operating income and free cash flow generation that will
decrease total
net debt-to-EBITDA to 2x or lower on a sustained basis.
Sigma's ratings could come under pressure from the deterioration
of its
financial performance and cash flow generation or by a large
debt acquisition
that results in a sustained increase in total net debt-to-EBITDA
above 3x.
LIQUIDITY
As of Sept. 30, 2016, Sigma's liquidity position is ample with
MXN11 billion of
cash and cash equivalents, as well as close to MXN7.5 billion
(USD100 million
and EUR256 million) of available committed credit facilities.
Its next
significant debt amortization of USD450 million senior notes due
in 2018 is
expected to be prepaid with the proceeds of the EUR600 million
proposed senior
notes issuance. In addition, Sigma plans to prepay EUR100
million of Campofrio's
outstanding bond due in 2022. Fitch believes this transaction
will improve
Sigma's debt amortization profile and financial costs and will
provide greater
financial flexibility for the following years.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Sigma as follows:
--Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR 'BBB';
--National Scale long-term Rating 'AA+(mex)';
--USD450 million senior notes due 2018 'BBB';
--USD250 million senior notes due 2019 'BBB';
--USD1 billion senior notes due 2026 'BBB';
--Local Certificados Bursatiles Issuances 'AA+(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
