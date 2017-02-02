(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based Nan
Fung International Holdings Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed both Nan
Fung's senior
unsecured rating and notes issued by Nan Fung Treasury Limited
at 'BBB'.
The affirmation reflects the stable rental income and recurring
income from Nan
Fung's investment property portfolio, which provides sufficient
recurring income
coverage for the current rating. Fitch expects Nan Fung's
financial position to
remain solid and its liquidity robust, after factoring in the
company's
development expenditures and capex over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sufficient Interest Coverage: Nan Fung's stable recurring income
streams are
generated from its investment properties, financial investments
and hotel
operations. Fitch expects the recurring EBITDA from these
segments to remain at
about HKD2.0bn annually over the next three years. This is
supported by the
mature investment properties in Hong Kong and the addition of
investment
properties in China, such as the assets of the Forterra Trust,
The Shanghai
Mart, and The Place and Langham Place at Guangzhou. Fitch
expects Nan Fung's
recurring EBITDA interest coverage to stay above 2.0x (1.9x at
end-March 2016
and 2.1x at end-September 2016) as its China investment-property
rental income
increases, which supports its rating.
Smaller Operating Scale: Nan Fung's rating is constrained by its
investment-property portfolio, which is small compared with that
of higher-rated
property peers. Nan Fung's investment property and hotel
portfolio totalled 9.1
million square feet at end-March 2016 and generated EBITDA of
HKD971m for the
financial year ended March 2016 (FY16). It had 2.2 million
square feet of
completed investment properties in Hong Kong at end-March 2016
(2.1 million sq
ft a year earlier) and 6.8 million sq ft in China (6.1 million
sq ft a year
earlier). The size of the company's Hong Kong investment
properties and the
income from them are likely to remain stable, but Fitch expects
those of Nan
Fung's properties in China to expand in the next two to three
years, which will
support the rating.
Ample Liquidity: The company had cash of HKD21.2bn at
end-September 2016
(excluding financial assets), and diversified and sizeable
liquid financial
assets valued at HKD18bn at end-September 2016. Its debts stood
at HKD25.1bn at
end-September 2016. Fitch expects Nan Fung's liquidity to remain
robust, after
factoring in the company's development expenditures and capex
over the medium
term.
Established Market Position: Nan Fung has 50 years of experience
in developing
residential and commercial properties in Hong Kong. The company
has demonstrated
the ability to maintain a healthy credit profile through
economic cycles, aided
by its strong capital structure, which allows operational
flexibility in terms
of the timing of investments. Nan Fung's prudence is reflected
in its highly
liquid financial profile, low financial leverage and
investment-property
portfolio that has been funded mainly via internally generated
funds.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Nan Fung's rating is driven by its stable rental income from
investment
properties and EBITDA income from investments in Hong Kong,
which provide
sufficient interest coverage of above 2x for the current rating.
Recurring
EBITDA (from its investment properties, and dividends and
coupons from
investments) is lower than that of Hysan Development Company
Limited
(BBB+/Stable) and other higher-rated peers, which constrains its
rating. Nan
Fung's investment property EBITDA and recurring EBITDA are only
about one third
and two thirds, respectively, that of Hysan.
Nan Fung's recurring EBITDA interest coverage of 2.1x in 1HFY17
was also lower
than that of Hysan and other higher-rated peers, which had
recurring EBITDA
interest coverage ratios of above 4x. However, Nan Fung has
sizeable liquid
financial assets and cash that exceed its total debts as at
FYE16, while Hysan
and other higher-rated peers were in net debt positions as at
end-2015.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Nan Fung
include:
- Property development gross margins of 15%-45% for FY17-19
- Investment-property gross margins of 70%-80% for FY17-19
- Hotel business gross margins around 50% for FY17-19
- Total debt of HKD22bn-26bn for FY17-19
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- Nan Fung's investment-property division accounting for a
substantial portion
of the company's assets and EBITDA.
- Maintenance of a strong financial position such that the
combination of its
financial assets and cash levels exceeds total debt.
- Nan Fung's investment-property EBITDA (rental and management
fees) to gross
interest expenses (including capitalised interests) exceeding 2x
on a sustained
basis (end-March 2016: 0.6x; end-September 2016: 1.0x)
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- Nan Fung's recurring EBITDA (from its investment properties,
and dividends and
coupons from its investment portfolio) to gross interest expense
(including
capitalised interest) remaining lower than 2x on a sustained
basis (end-March
2016: 1.9x; end-September 2016: 2.1x).
- Significant weakness in prices in the Hong Kong and China
property markets.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Nan Fung International Holdings Limited
-- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
-- Long-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB'
-- Rating on medium-term note programme affirmed at 'BBB'
Nan Fung Treasury Limited
-- Ratings on senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rebecca Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9933
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1018486
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001