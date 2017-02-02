(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on PT Sinar
Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk (SMART), PT Ivo Mas
Tunggal (IMT) and PT
Sawit Mas Sejahtera (SMS) to Positive from Negative. The ratings
on the three
Indonesia-based palm oil producers have been affirmed at
'AA(idn)'.
At the same time the agency has affirmed SMART's IDR3trn bond
programme and
bonds due in 2017 and 2019 at 'AA(idn)'.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
Fitch revised the Outlook on the three companies as Golden Agri
Resources, Ltd
(GAR) nears the completion of its investment in the downstream
business, which
would improve free cash generation and improve its credit
metrics. The ratings
of the three palm oil producers are equalised with Fitch's
internal assessment
of the creditworthiness of GAR due to their strong linkages. The
outlook for oil
palm plantation business has improved significantly following a
recovery in
crude palm oil (CPO) prices in 2017, and stronger cash flows
will support GAR's
deleveraging.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improving Credit Metrics: GAR's leverage has been high as it had
large capex to
support its plan to expand into palm oil processing and other
downstream
businesses. FFO-adjusted gross leverage (adjusted for net
readily marketable
inventories, or RMI) was 4.5x at end-2015 and rose to 4.6x at
end-September 2016
due to low productivity in poor weather. Fitch expects cash flow
to improve,
which would bring down leverage from 2017, based on our
expectations for better
productivity, higher CPO prices and lower capex intensity. At
the same time, the
largest part of GAR's investment in its downstream businesses
has been completed
and we do not foresee significant new planting due to stricter
requirements to
ensure environmental sustainability.
Downstream Margin to Improve: The downstream operations have
started to turn
around following weak margins during the initial expansion
phase. GAR has
increased the scale of its palm oil processing operation and
widened its
customer network over the past four years. The company is able
to tap its access
to third-party CPO to serve its growing customer base. We also
expect GAR's
earnings to be less volatile as the downstream facilities allow
the company to
choose the most profitable products to sell.
Weather Temporarily Impacts Productivity: GAR's 9M16 CPO and
palm kernel
production declined by 24% yoy to 1.6 million tonnes because of
severe dry
weather conditions. The lower production resulted in a 14% yoy
drop in 9M16
upstream revenue while EBITDA declined to below USD700 per
hectare (annualised)
of mature area. Production yield has started to pick up in 2017
as the El Nino
weather pattern started to dissipate and Fitch expects
production to slowly
recover this year. GAR also continued to replant its acreage
with a
higher-yielding seeds, which should help improve productivity in
the longer
term.
Large Plantation, Efficient Operation: The rating reflects GAR's
position as the
world's second-largest oil palm plantation group by planted
area, with 482,000
hectares of planted area. Its large scale and management
expertise allow the
company to operate efficiently.
Improving CPO Prices: Fitch expects average CPO prices to stay
at around USD663
per tonne in 2017, compared with the average at USD641 in 2016.
The CPO price
improved to USD735 per tonne in January 2017 from USD522 a year
ago due to lower
production, while demand was stable. Fitch believes further
price gain will be
limited because production is likely to increase this year and
the prices of
substitutes, such as soybean oil and crude oil, remain low.
RMI Adjustment: GAR maintains substantial palm product
inventories that can be
readily converted into cash to enhance liquidity and provide
financial
flexibility. In its assessment, Fitch calculates RMI by first
subtracting the
optimal level of inventory needed to operate a downstream
processing facility
from total inventory (excluding consumables) and further
discounts the amount by
10% for potential basis risk loss.
Strong Linkage, Consolidated Approach: The ratings of SMART,
IMT, and SMS are
equalised with the consolidated credit profile of GAR,
reflecting their strong
legal, operational and strategic linkages. These three
subsidiaries combined
accounted for around 71% and 73% of GAR's consolidated planted
area and CPO
production, respectively, in 2015. The group operates as one
consolidated entity
with common decision-making structures, significant control over
subsidiaries,
and operational integration. The majority of the subsidiaries'
sales are done
through GAR's trading arms.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
GAR's position as the world's second-largest plantation company
by planted area,
its integrated operation with refinery capacity of 4.8 million
tonnes per year
and strong operating profile underpin the company's rating. In
Fitch's view, GAR
has a stronger business risk profile than similarly rated
Indonesian plantation
peers, considering its larger plantation area, downstream
facilities and trading
business, although these strengths are offset by its higher
leverage.
There are no directly comparable peers in the same industry
rated on the
Indonesian national scale, so Fitch has compared GAR to
companies in other
sectors, such as PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk (TBI,
AA-(idn)/Stable). TBI
has relatively stable margins because of its tower rental
contracts, but has
negative FCF and high leverage. Fitch assesses GAR's overall
credit profile to
be stronger than that of TBI because GAR has bigger scale, lower
leverage and
positive FCF.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case include:
- Average CPO price at USD663/tonne in 2017 and USD675/tonne
from 2018
- USD/IDR at 13,300 in 2016 and 13,800 in 2017-2019
- Upstream EBITDA per hectare of mature area at around USD1,200
in 2017-2019
- Capex at USD200m per year
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted leverage (RMI adjusted) decreases to below 3x on
a sustained
basis
- Upstream EBITDA/hectare at more than USD1,200 and sustained
profitability at
downstream operation
The Outlook may be revised to Stable if GAR does not achieve the
above.
LIQUIDITY
GAR will have USD825m and USD560m of debt maturing in 2017 and
2018,
respectively. The company has secured a USD100m loan from an
Indonesian bank and
a USD450m club deal to partly repay the maturing debt, while the
rest will be
repaid using internally generated funds. In addition, GAR has
multiple sources
of funds, such as unused bank facilities, unrestricted cash,
RMI, and deposits
for raw-material purchases at end-September 2016. We believe the
company has
good access to funding, which provides further financial
flexibility.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rufina Tam
Associate Director
+6221 2988 6813
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 03
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001