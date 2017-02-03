(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Portugal's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'
with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Portugal's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB+. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'A+' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency
IDRs and
short-term debt at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Portugal's 'BB+' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
Portugal's sovereign ratings are supported by sturdy
institutions, a strong
business environment and one of the highest rates of per capita
income in the
'BB' category. These factors are balanced by high levels of
public and private
indebtedness, a weak growth performance and legacy problems in
the financial
system.
There was a recovery in the economy in 2H16, helped by rising
exports and
renewed consumer confidence tied to a rise in employment.
However, following a
weak performance in 1H, Fitch estimates annual growth of 1.3% in
2016, well
below the original 1.8% expected in the budget. Higher outlays
of EU funds and
fewer domestic policy changes should lead to a pick-up in
investment this year,
with growth reaching 1.5%. This is in line with our eurozone
growth projections
but well below the 'BB' median of 3.5%.
Domestic macroeconomic risks have moderated, but Portugal
remains vulnerable to
external developments. Exports have proven resilient in the face
of a sharp fall
in demand from key emerging markets such as Angola, but rising
protectionist
threats around the world or weaker eurozone growth are still
important downside
risks. Upcoming elections in key European countries could also
lead to political
and market volatility, which in turn could increase Portugal's
borrowing costs
and affect confidence and investment.
Fiscal performance improved in 2016, with the general government
deficit
estimated at close to 2.3% of GDP (compared with our original
forecast of 2.7%).
Despite relatively weak revenue growth, the government managed
to deliver its
deficit target by implementing a strict consolidation strategy,
with total
expenditure estimated at around 46% of GDP, the lowest level
since 2008.
However, this was partly achieved by restricting public
investment, which
compounds challenges in boosting medium-term growth.
The 2017 budget has a similar consolidation strategy but with
fewer changes to
the tax framework and more realistic macroeconomic assumptions.
However, the
deficit may be affected by the upcoming recapitalisation of
state-owned Caixa
Geral de Depositos (CGD), which requires EUR2.7bn of direct
public support.
Fitch expects the deficit to be close to 3% of GDP, with the CGD
transaction
accounting for about 1.1% of GDP.
The improvement in the primary balance in recent years should
have supported
debt dynamics, but recurrent bank recapitalisations mean that
public sector debt
rose again in 2016, to around 130% of GDP (funds to recapitalise
CGD were raised
last year). Public debt has remained practically unchanged at
this level since
2013 and compares with the eurozone area of 90% and 'BB' median
of 51%. We
forecast the general government debt/GDP ratio will fall to
123.5% by 2020,
broadly in line with official projections (which now exclude
positive stock-flow
adjustments from disposals of bank assets).
The government is revamping its efforts to address the legacy
problems of the
banking sector. Nonetheless, there has yet to be much progress
in key areas such
as the sale of Novo Banco (a buyer has been identified but the
process is not
complete) or the implementation of a systemic solution to
impaired portfolios. A
recurrent uncertainty is the potential sovereign exposure from
these
developments, including higher contingent liabilities. Asset
quality in the
banking sector remains weak, with NPLs (measured as credit at
risk) at 12.6% in
3Q16. On the upside, the system's solvency is being upheld by
capital increases
at the two largest banks.
Any policy-driven changes to the banking sector will require a
concerted
political effort by the government led by Prime Minister Costa
to obtain the
support of the junior-partners (the Communist Party and Left
Block). Thus far Mr
Costa has a track record of managing party differences well,
which assures
political stability. However, the downside is that there is
little scope to
implement ambitious structural reforms in other economic areas.
This includes
tackling high levels of private sector leverage, which weigh on
medium-term
growth. Non-financial corporate debt remained unchanged from
end-2015 to 3Q16,
at around 110% of GDP.
A mild improvement in terms of trade and strong services exports
tied to tourism
has helped Portugal maintain a current-account surplus in 2016
Fitch expects the
surplus to remain steady at an average 0.2% of GDP in 2017-18.
Given weak saving
ratios (particularly at the household level) a strong pickup in
domestic demand
could risk a return to current account deficits, but this is
unlikely.
Portugal's increase export potential is helping reduce net
external debt,
although Fitch estimates it at around 130% of GDP in 2016,
compared with 20.7%
for the 'BB' median and 2% for the 'BBB' median.
Portugal ranks well above its rating peers, and 'BBB' peers, in
terms of human
development and governance, highlighting the strength of its
institutions and
their resilience during the recent crisis.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Portugal a score equivalent to a
rating of 'A-'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch's sovereign rating
committee
decided to adjust the rating indicated by the SRM by more than
the usual maximum
range of +/-3 notches because: in our view the country is
recovering from a
crisis.
Consequently, the overall adjustment of four notches reflects
the following
adjustments:-
-Macro: -1 notch, to reflect high corporate indebtedness, low
investment,
adverse demographic trends and financial sector weakness that
constrain the
medium-term growth outlook
- Public Finances: -1 notch, to reflect very high levels of
government debt. The
SRM is estimated on the basis of a linear approach to government
debt/GDP and
does not fully capture the higher risk at high debt levels.
- External Finances: -2 notch. The model gives 2-notch
enhancement for reserve
currency but one-notch uplift is more appropriate for Portugal
given the
country's recent crisis and need for an IMF programme. Moreover,
net external
debt as a percentage of GDP is one of the highest in the world.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could individually or collectively
result in positive
rating action include:
- A sustained downward trend in the general government debt/GDP
levels, for
example as a result of improved fiscal performance.
- Improvement in Portugal's external balance sheet supported by
current account
surpluses
- Stronger long-term growth prospects.
Future developments that could individually or collectively
result in negative
rating action include:
- Renewed stress in the financial sector that requires
substantial financial
support from the state.
-Failure to make progress in reducing general government
debt/GDP ratios or
unwinding external imbalances.
-Weaker economic growth prospects that have a negative impact on
the banking
sector or public finances.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis Fitch assumes a primary surplus
averaging 1.8%
of GDP, trend real GDP growth averaging 1.4%, an average
effective interest rate
of 3.9% and deflator inflation of 1.7%. On the basis of these
assumptions, the
debt-to-GDP ratio would fall to 121.6% by 2025. Our debt
dynamics do not include
any government bank asset disposals as the timing and values of
such operation
remain uncertain.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Barriga Salazar
Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
E14 5GN, London
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Winslow
Director
+44 20 3530 1721
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director- Head of Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1018584
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001