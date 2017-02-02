(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
rating of 'BBB+' to
Johnson Controls International plc's (JCI) planned 30-year
fixed-rate senior
unsecured notes. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Proceeds will be
available for
general corporate purposes. A full list of ratings follows at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The planned increase in JCI's debt partly reflects the company's
seasonally
negative free cash flow early in the year and one-time cash
requirements related
to recent transactions including the Adient spin-off and the
acquisition of Tyco
International. At Dec. 31, 2016, debt increased to $13.2 billion
from $12.8
billion at FYE Sept. 30, 2016. However, Fitch continues to
expect that JCI's
debt will decline by the end of fiscal 2017 to the mid-$11
billion range.
The ratings incorporate Fitch's expectation that JCI's
consolidated leverage
through the first half of fiscal 2018 could be somewhat higher
than long-term
levels anticipated by Fitch due to integration actions and
transaction related
costs from the Tyco acquisition. After the integration of Tyco
is completed,
Fitch expects JCI will maintain FFO adjusted leverage in a range
near 3.5x and
that debt/EBITDA could approach 2.5x as defined by Fitch. Other
than leverage,
some of JCI's characteristics, such as diversification and the
overall operating
margin when considering expected improvements, are consistent
with 'A' category
ratings.
FCF will be reduced during the first one-to-two years by
merger-related costs
including restructuring and integration charges that should
decline over time as
the integration is completed. Fitch estimates FCF, excluding
special items, will
reach 4% of sales or higher by the end of 2017 or in 2018 and
should be adequate
to fund modest discretionary spending for acquisitions, share
repurchases and
other uses while maintaining steady debt and leverage over the
long term.
Fitch views leverage metrics as somewhat weak for the 'BBB+'
rating; however,
this concern is offset by JCI's market positions, steady FCF
expected by Fitch
following the merger, and financial flexibility including
minimal limitations on
available cash associated with the company's Irish domicile.
Meaningful service
and aftermarket business mitigates JCI's exposure to cyclical
end markets.
Other rating concerns include typical integration risks
associated with the Tyco
merger, restructuring costs to realign the combined company, a
rapidly evolving
automotive battery market served by JCI's Power Solutions, and
future cash
deployment for acquisitions and share repurchases. These
concerns are offset by
expected cost and tax synergies which should support future
margins. Fitch
believes acquisitions in the near term will be limited while JCI
aligns the
merged company. Power Solutions' strong competitive position and
technical
capabilities should enable it to participate in new battery
technologies as they
develop. Fitch views legacy liabilities from Tyco's past
separations as
manageable due to previous actions to address asbestos and
income tax
litigation.
A rating strength is JCI's strong market positions within the
company's
fragmented building, fire and security markets, and a leading
global market
position for automotive batteries in the Power Solutions
business. Results in
the first quarter of fiscal 2017 included weak demand in the
performance
contracting, industrial refrigeration and products businesses
due to slow
activity in industrial and energy end-markets. However, overall
order growth in
JCI's Building business has been positive, and synergy targets
related to the
Tyco acquisition are on track.
The company's expanded scale and broader technological
capabilities from the
Tyco acquisition should support its competitive position in
fragmented markets,
some of which are served by other large providers. Product
development will be a
key differentiator as digital technologies become increasingly
important. JCI
plans to expand margins over the next several years as it
realizes at least $150
million of tax savings and $500 million of cost synergies
through improved
procurement and by consolidating overhead expenses. These
amounts do not include
revenue synergies or $400 million of productivity improvements
underway at JCI
and Tyco prior to the merger.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions include:
--Margins improve during the next several years as the merged
company realizes
tax savings, cost synergies between the legacy Tyco and JCI
Building Experience
businesses, and ongoing productivity improvements;
--The Power Solutions business maintains its leading global
market share
including participating in new technologies;
--Debt totals slightly more than $11 billion at the end of
fiscal 2017;
--The company's long-term leverage remains within steady ranges,
including
adjusted debt/EBITDAR in the low 3x range and FFO adjusted
leverage in the
mid-3x range;
--FCF margin increases to around 4% of revenue or higher as
restructuring and
other transaction-related costs decline and margins increase.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--The integration of Tyco with JCI's Building Experience
business leads to
substantial gains in market share;
--Higher margins and steady debt levels lead to consistently
higher FCF and
lower leverage, including FFO adjusted leverage below 3x;
--FCF margin increases to 6%-7% compared to slightly above 4% as
projected by
Fitch.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Inability to realize expected cost synergies and margin
improvement during the
next three years;
--Ineffective product development, particularly in the Power
Solutions business,
leads to loss of market share or lower margins;
--Leverage increases for more than a short period as a result of
cash deployment
for acquisitions or share repurchases, including FFO adjusted
leverage above 4x
or gross debt/EBITDA consistently above 2.5x.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity at Dec. 31, 2016 included cash of $377 million and
availability under
$3 billion of bank credit facilities. The facilities consist of
a $2 billion
facility at JCI and a $1 billion facility at Tyco International
Holding S.a.r.l.
(TSARL) that each mature in 2020. The bank facilities back
commercial paper.
Scheduled maturities of long-term debt are well distributed and
include
approximately $500 million in 2017 and $300 million in 2018.
Net pension liabilities totaled $1.9 billion (76% funded) as of
Sept. 30, 2016,
of which a small portion was allocated to Adient when it was
spun off in October
2016. Pension contributions are possible in 2017 but the amount
will partly
depend on the level of interest rates, which were at low levels
at Sept. 30,
2016.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Fitch's ratings for JCI and its indirect subsidiary, Tyco
International Holding
S.a.r.l., are as follows:
Johnson Controls International plc
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Tyco International Holding S.a.r.l.
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured term loan 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eric Ause
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2302
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Philip Zahn
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Committee Chairperson
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Dec. 27, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch has made no
material
adjustments that are not disclosed within the company's public
filings.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
