(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 07 (Fitch) The Central Bank of Russia's (CBR)
decision to leave
interest rates unchanged underscores our view that monetary
policy remains
focused on reducing inflation, Fitch Ratings says. The coherence
and credibility
of Russia's monetary, exchange rate and fiscal policies remain
an important part
of our sovereign rating assessment as oil prices rise.
The CBR left its key rate unchanged at 10% for the third
consecutive policy
meeting on Friday. It said that slower consumer price growth
partly reflected
temporary factors and that its "capability to cut its key rate
in the first half
of 2017 has diminished." This bolsters our view that policy will
remain focused
on reducing inflation towards the central bank target of 4% and
anchoring
inflation expectations.
The implementation of inflation targeting following the adoption
of a flexible
exchange rate was a key element in the authorities' strong
policy response to
the oil price shock that supported our decision to stabilise the
Outlook on
Russia's 'BBB-' sovereign rating in October 2016. High real
rates have
underpinned a fall in inflation, which dropped to 5.4% in
December, meaning the
average annual inflation rate in 2016 was less than half that of
2015 (7.2%
versus 15.5%).
The rise in oil prices should be positive for Russia's economy
and its external
and fiscal accounts. But it also presents fresh policy
challenges. Rouble
appreciation on the back of the rise in oil prices could create
risks through
macroeconomic imbalances, real exchange-rate appreciation, and a
loss of non-oil
exports' competitiveness.
The authorities have moved to address this. Russia's finance
ministry last month
announced a transitional budget rule that the government plans
to incorporate
into the Fiscal Code, whereby oil and gas tax revenues earned
when prices exceed
USD40/b (the 2017 budget oil price target) will be channelled
into the Reserve
Fund. These additional local-currency oil and gas tax revenues
will be used to
purchase FX (based on monthly assessments on the likely
deviation from budgeted
projections), in order to reduce exchange-rate volatility
derived from oil
prices.
Replenishing the Reserve Fund (which we had thought would be
exhausted this year
as the government drew on its domestic savings for deficit
financing) would help
Russia rebuild FX and fiscal buffers. Fitch does not presently
consider that the
new FX purchase framework diminishes the rouble's capacity to
act as a shock
absorber, as we believe that, were the currency to fall sharply,
the authorities
would only intervene to support it if oil prices were below
USD40/bbl. The use
of excess oil and gas tax revenues to fund currency market
intervention could
effectively sterilise these purchases.
The effectiveness of these new measures will partly depend on
the degree of
co-ordination between monetary and fiscal policy. An increase in
local-currency
liquidity in the event of increased budget spending or
expectations of a weaker
rouble could feed through to inflation expectations.
Commitment to fiscal consolidation and expenditure restraint
would therefore be
a key support for tight monetary policy. The transitional budget
rule reduces
near-term risks of a shift to a pro-cyclical fiscal stance.
However, medium-term
fiscal measures have yet to fully take shape, and may not do so
until after the
presidential election due in March 2018.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
