(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) The experience of European
Volkswagen (VW) ABS
suggests that there is little near-term threat to transaction
performance from
new allegations regarding possible emissions irregularities by
other
manufacturers, Fitch Ratings says. Nevertheless, it will be
important to monitor
the potential impact of legal, regulatory and commercial
developments.
Since VW admitted understating emissions in the US in 2015,
other investigations
have emerged, although no other manufacturer has been found to
be using illegal
defeat devices. Last month, the US Environmental Protection
Agency (EPA) issued
a notice of violation to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) for
allegedly failing
to disclose engine management software in some models. French
authorities said
in January that they had begun a preliminary investigation into
Renault (which
says its models conform to laws where they are sold). PSA Group
said last year
that it had been visited by anti-fraud investigators, but that
its vehicles are
compliant "in pollutant emissions."
Investigations appear to be at an early stage and details are
emerging
gradually. As far as Fitch is aware, the severity of the
allegations concerning
other manufacturers seems less than those relating to Volkswagen
and the number
of affected vehicles is lower.
Fitch considers that there are two primary risks for ABS
transactions: whether
borrowers or lessees have legal claims against dealers or
manufacturers that, if
not satisfied, could be set-off against payments due under their
loan or lease
agreement; and the potential impact on car prices and hence
recovery rates and
residual value sale proceeds.
So far, these risks have not crystalised to a material extent in
Fitch-rated
European VW ABS transactions. VW's stated commitment to repair
affected vehicles
has limited borrowers' and lessees' desire to make legal claims.
Legal analysis
presented to Fitch by transaction counsel says that customers in
Germany and
France have rights against the dealer which sold the vehicle in
the first place
and not primarily against the originator or issuing SPV.
In the UK, buyers using personal contract purchase (PCP) or hire
purchase (HP)
agreements can make direct claims against the originator.
However, the
wide-ranging termination rights in applicable UK consumer
legislation mean Fitch
has always stress-tested the resilience of UK auto ABS
transactions to
unprecedented termination rates, so any increase would have to
be very severe to
have a rating impact.
VW's repair proposals also appear to have contained any price
impact. Fitch has
not seen any substantial change in used VW diesel vehicle
prices. Our analysis
still incorporates a 10% haircut to our base case recovery
assumptions for these
vehicles, as the majority of cars have yet to be repaired.
Strong underlying portfolio performance, stable prices, and the
ongoing repair
process were reflected in the positive rating actions announced
in November 2016
(see 'Fitch Upgrades 6 Tranches of VW ABS; Affirms 10 Tranches
').
However, Fitch will continue to monitor developments and whether
we need to
reconsider our assumptions. Potential legal risks continue to
evolve, depending
on the outcome of current cases, meaning that the risk of claims
which could
threaten cash flows in ABS transactions cannot be fully
excluded. This would
increase credit dependency on VW and dealers.
In Germany, customer court proceedings against dealers claim
that repairs are
taking too long or are incomplete, while a case directly against
VW claims that
a car was sold without a valid operating permit and should be
taken back. In the
UK, an application for a Group Litigation Order has been filed,
claiming
purchasers were misled. The European Commission is investigating
whether
consumer law was violated.
News-flow around emission irregularities is increasing
regulatory pressure to
encourage a shift away from diesel engines. We think this could
eventually hit
used car prices, notwithstanding the lack of impact so far. As
long as
regulatory changes are gradual and not sudden and disruptive,
the impact on ABS
should remain limited.
Contact:
Markus Papenroth
Senior Director
Structured Finance
+44 20 3530 1707
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Eberhard Hackel
Senior Director
Structured Finance
+49 69 768076 117
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
