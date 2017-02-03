(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) The Reserve Bank of India's decision
to allow Indian
banks to use their statutory reserves to pay coupons on Basel
III Additional
Tier 1 (AT1) instruments avoids potential damage to sentiment in
India's
domestic AT1 market, which would have made it even harder for
banks to raise the
large amount of new capital that they require over the next two
years, says
Fitch Ratings. It also highlights the impact of persistent
losses and weak
internal capital generation in the sector, which has left some
banks lacking
distributable reserves and at risk of skipping coupon payments.
Indian banks were previously required to make coupon payments on
AT1 instruments
from either their profits or from revenue reserves. But the
RBI's push for banks
to recognise problem loans has led to a sharp deterioration in
profitability and
depletion of distributable reserves over the last two years.
By allowing banks to also make AT1 payments from statutory
reserves, into which
Indian banks place 25% of their profits, the RBI has reduced a
potential trigger
for skipped payments. The practice of dipping into statutory
reserves for
distributions is unusual, but not completely unheard of. For
example, national
company legislation and individual bank statutes in Italy and
Portugal allow for
some distributions from statutory reserves. But the decision
underlines the
pressures that have built in the Indian banking sector.
We estimate that banks will require around USD90bn in new total
capital by the
financial year ending March 2019 to meet Basel III standards,
with around 30% of
this needing to be met through AT1 issuance. We already believed
that it would
be very difficult for the domestic market to support this AT1
issuance by
itself. Skipped coupon payments would have made issuance even
harder, even for
the healthier banks. In that respect, the RBI's decision was an
exercise in
damage control.
Investors in AT1 instruments are clear beneficiaries of the
move, but it should
be interpreted as negative for senior creditors, which should be
protected by
AT1 investors taking losses. The decision also weakens the
market discipline
that AT1 instruments should help create - the risk of missing
payments should be
an incentive for banks to recapitalise by raising equity. For
state banks,
allowing coupon payments from statutory reserves helps push out
the need for the
government to inject more capital. The government has earmarked
USD10.4bn for
capital injections by FYE19 - around 70% of which is due to be
paid out by March
2017 - but Fitch believes more will be needed.
The decision does not remove the risk of AT1 coupons being
missed. They can
still be triggered by banks falling below their minimum capital
requirements
under Basel III. State banks are the most at risk, due to their
poor capital
buffers and weak prospects for raising capital through market
channels.
