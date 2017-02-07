(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
India-based
Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited's (STFC) Long-Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'. The
Outlook is Stable. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
STFC's IDR is based on its standalone credit profile, which
reflects its sound
franchise and market share in used commercial-vehicle financing.
This is
supported by its quasi-monopoly status, strong management team
and a highly
customer-centric business model. STFC's profile is partly
countered by its
concentration towards the commercial-vehicle segment and a
relatively riskier
customer base that is prone to the economic cycle. However,
STFC's established
underwriting standards, almost 40-year operating record and
strong liquidity
position help mitigate these risks. The Stable Outlook
highlights Fitch's view
that the rating is well-balanced at its current level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR
STFC's rating reflects the established nature of its
used-commercial-vehicle
financing business. The lender is the largest player in this
segment, with a
pan-India presence and a business model that has stood through
numerous economic
cycles. STFC's close customer relationships and sound
used-commercial vehicle
valuation capabilities give it a strong understanding of the
transport market,
which financial peers like banks and non-bank financial
institutions have found
difficult to replicate. STFC's presence across transport hubs
helps it keep in
touch with customers and underpins its underwriting
capabilities. Its valuation
abilities have kept credit losses low despite high NPLs and a
risky customer
profile; most customers either lack a formal credit history or
have an
inadequate one.
STFC's management quality, which shows stability and a strong
understanding of
the business dynamics prevalent in its niche segment, also has a
strong
influence on its rating. Changing regulatory norms on NPL
recognition may also
face the added pressures of demonetisation in the next few
quarters,
particularly in relation to asset quality. We believe STFC's
management depth
and experience should help manage this transition without undue
negative
surprises for the lender's financial profile. Nonetheless, its
NPL ratio will
continue rising until recognition norms converge with those of
the banks. This
will continue testing STFC's earnings and core capital buffers,
although they
are satisfactory for now.
STFC's credit losses remain below 2% of average loans despite
its NPL ratio
rising to 6.6% as of the third-quarter of the financial year
ending March 2017
(FY17). This was as per Fitch's expectations, which are based on
STFC's strong
recovery capabilities that are intricately linked to its ability
to value used
commercial vehicles and the loan/value ratio applied. Management
expects to
limit credit losses within its historical average, despite the
higher NPL ratio,
as it transitions to a tighter recognition standard of 90 days
past due by
FYE18, from 150 days. This implies that its NPL ratio will
continue rising, with
demonetisation possibly adding temporary pressure in the
interim. Management has
indicated the 9MFYE17 NPL ratio would have been another 60bp
higher without
regulatory forbearance.
STFC's profitability weakened in FY16 to 1.87% (9MFYE17 return
on assets: 2.1%)
led by higher credit costs, in line with Fitch's expectations.
Fitch expects
profitability pressure to continue, but believes its
pre-provisioning
profitability should provide it with some buffer against further
credit cost
rises.
STFC's Tier 1 capitalisation ratio of 15.5% at 3QFYE17 is
satisfactory,
considering its relatively riskier business profile and high
loan-loss provision
cover of 75% at 9M17. Fitch does not expect the company to raise
capital before
FY18, but any marked deterioration from current levels also
seems unlikely -
considering slower growth and risk-weighted asset management
through
securitisation. This should help offset some pressure from
weaker internal
capital accretion, which Fitch expects, although we understand
that STFC has
in-principle approval for fresh capital from strategic
investors, such as
Piramal Enterprises Limited and Sanlam Life Insurance Limited
(National
Long-Term Rating; AAA(zaf)/Stable), if needed.
STFC's funding profile continues to benefit from its franchise
and diversified
funding structure across sources and tenor, despite its
wholesale nature. The
company's liquidity position is supported by access to funding
from unutilised
bank credit lines and securitisation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating considerations include STFC's ability to maintain its
credit profile
in light of ongoing changes to NPL recognition norms and to
manage the temporary
disruptions caused by demonetisation. A credit-loss ratio above
Fitch's
expectations due to the transition could have a negative effect
on earnings and
capitalisation, which could in turn pressure STFC's rating. A
sustained
improvement in capitalisation would be credit-supportive,
although an immediate
improvement is not probable.
The rating actions are as follows:
Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Jobin Jacob
Associate Director
+91 22 4000 1773
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1018663
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001