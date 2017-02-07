(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Hong Kong's
proposed US dollar-denominated sovereign global sukuk trust
certificates an
expected 'AA+(EXP)' rating. The expected rating is in line with
Hong Kong's
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA+'
with a Stable
Outlook.
Hong Kong Sukuk 2017 Limited (HKS2017) is the issuer and trustee
of the sukuk
and was incorporated primarily for the purpose of participating
in the sukuk
transaction. HKS2017 is wholly owned by the Financial Secretary
Incorporated, a
statutory body established under the Financial Secretary
Incorporation Ordinance
(Chapter 1015 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The sukuk issuance rating is driven solely by Hong Kong's IDR of
'AA+', which
Fitch affirmed on 5 September 2016 along with the Stable
Outlook. The sukuk
issuance rating is based on Fitch's view that a default of these
senior
unsecured obligations would reflect a default of Hong Kong in
accordance with
the agency's rating definition.
Fitch has not considered any underlying assets or collateral
provided, as we
believe the issuer's ability to satisfy payments due on the
certificates will
ultimately depend on Hong Kong's government satisfying its
unsecured payment
obligations to the issuer under the transaction documents
described in the
prospectus and other supplementary documents.
In addition to the government's propensity to ensure repayment
of the HKS2017
sukuk, Fitch believes it would also be required to ensure full
and timely
repayment of HKS2017's obligations due to its roles and
obligations under the
sukuk structure and documentation, especially - but not limited
to - the
features below:
- On each periodic distribution date, the Hong Kong Special
Administrative
Region government, as lessee, will pay to the trustee an amount
reflecting the
rental due in respect of the lease assets and any other amounts
payable in
respect of the wakala portfolio, which is intended to be
sufficient to fund the
periodic distribution amounts payable by the issuer under the
certificates.
- On the scheduled dissolution date, the trustee and delegate
will have the
right to require the government, in its capacity as obligor,
pursuant to the
unconditional and irrevocable undertaking of the obligor under
the purchase
undertaking, to purchase or procure the purchase of the lease
assets from the
trustee for an amount equal to the exercise price.
- The exercise price equals the aggregate face amount of the
certificates then
outstanding plus all accrued but unpaid periodic distribution
amounts plus any
wakala services charge amount less the outstanding deferred sale
price, which is
payable under the Murabahah agreement.
- In addition, the government will be required to pay any
shortfall in
insurance/Takaful proceeds directly to the transaction account
by no later than
close of business on the 31st day after the occurrence of the
total loss event
unless the lease assets are replaced.
- The government's payment obligations under the transaction
documents are and
will be its direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured
obligations and
will be backed by the general revenues and assets of Hong Kong
and the full
faith and credit of the government and shall at all times rank
at least pari
passu with all its other unsecured external debt from time to
time outstanding.
The sukuk issuance includes a negative pledge provision that is
binding on the
Hong Kong government, as well as financial reporting
obligations, covenants,
government event and cross acceleration terms with external
indebtedness. The
documentation does not contain a change of control clause.
Certain aspects of the transaction will be governed by English
law, while other
aspects will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong. Fitch does
not express an
opinion on whether the relevant transaction documents are
enforceable under any
applicable law. However, Fitch's rating on the certificates
reflects its belief
that the government would stand behind its obligations.
When assigning ratings to the sukuk issuance, Fitch does not
express an opinion
on its compliance with sharia principles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating will be sensitive to any changes in Hong Kong's
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR and any changes to the roles and
obligations of Hong Kong
under the sukuk's structure and documentation.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Fennell
Director
+852 2263 9925
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Global Head of Islamic Finance
Bashar Al-Natoor
Director
+971 4 424 1242
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Rose Connolly, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.connolly@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1018656
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
