LONDON, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Nationwide Building
Society's (Nationwide) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'A+' from 'A'
and affirmed the society's Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. Fitch
has also affirmed
Nationwide's Support Rating at '5' and Support Rating Floor at
'No Floor'. The
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
The Long-Term IDR has been upgraded to one notch above the VR to
reflect Fitch's
view that Nationwide's qualifying junior debt (QJD) buffers are
now sufficiently
large to provide protection for senior unsecured creditors in
case of the
society's failure.
In addition, Fitch has assigned a Derivative Counterparty Rating
(DCR) to
Nationwide as part of its roll-out of DCRs in western Europe and
the US. DCRs
are issuer ratings and express Fitch's view of an issuer's
relative
vulnerability to default under derivative contracts with
third-party,
non-government counterparties.
The ratings actions are part of a periodic portfolio review of
major UK banking
groups rated by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
Nationwide's Long-Term IDR and senior debt ratings are one notch
above the
society's VR because we believe the risk of default on senior
obligations, as
measured by the Long-Term IDR, is lower than the risk of the
society failing, as
measured by its VR.
The one-notch uplift reflects a significant qualifying junior
debt (QJD) buffer,
which could be made available to protect senior obligations from
default in case
of failure, either under a resolution process or as part of a
private sector
solution (ie, distressed debt exchange) to avoid a resolution
action.
Without a private sector solution, we would expect a resolution
action being
taken on Nationwide when it is likely to breach its pillar 1 and
pillar 2A CET1
capital requirements. On a risk-weighted basis, these are
currently just above
8% of risk weighted assets (RWA). Fitch believes that the
society would need to
meet its pillar 1 and pillar 2A total capital requirements
(currently around
14.5% of RWAs), as well as its 2.5% capital conservation buffer
and 1% systemic
risk buffer immediately after a resolution action given its
domestic systemic
importance. This means a post-resolution action total capital
requirement of
about 18% of (post recapitalisation) RWAs is reasonable under a
bail-in
scenario. Fitch's view of the regulatory intervention point and
post-resolution
capital needs taken together suggest a junior debt buffer of
around 10% of RWAs
could be required to restore viability without hitting senior
creditors.
At end-September 2016 (end-1HFY17), the QJD buffer amounted to
around 12.5% of
RWAs, which should be sufficient to restore the society's
viability without
hitting senior creditors (taking into consideration Fitch's view
of the
regulatory intervention point and post-resolution capital
needs).
Fitch believes that because of Nationwide's low RWA-density and
the potential
volatility of the society's RWAs in stress scenarios it is
appropriate to also
assess the society's likely recapitalisation if a resolution is
the result of a
breach of a 3% regulatory leverage ratio. In this case, a
recapitalisation to a
leverage ratio well above minimum requirements would be possible
with the
current available junior debt buffer excluding AT1 instruments,
which amounts to
about 1.5% of the society's leverage ratio denominator. In this
scenario, the
QJD would also be sufficient to recapitalise the society to a
sufficient total
capital ratio.
We expect that the society will further strengthen this junior
debt buffer and
replace maturing instruments. This is in line with its stated
target of meeting
its minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities
(MREL) with
subordinated debt.
The Short-Term IDR of 'F1' maps to the lower of the two options
of the 'A+'
Long-Term IDR. While Fitch believes Nationwide's funding and
liquidity is solid,
it is not exceptional for its rating level, and the Long-Term
IDR benefits from
a one-notch uplift above the VR.
A DCR has been assigned to Nationwide because the society acts
as derivative
counterparty to Fitch-rated transactions. The DCR is at the same
level as the
Long-Term IDR because derivative counterparties have no
definitive preferential
status over other senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
VR
Nationwide's VR reflects a conservative risk appetite, a leading
market position
in mortgage lending in the UK, the society's healthy asset
quality, sound
funding and liquidity and good capitalisation. The VR also
reflects Nationwide's
business model, which concentrates on mortgage lending and is
therefore less
diversified than that of other bank peers.
Nationwide is the UK's largest building society with strong
franchises in retail
mortgages and savings. Residential mortgages account for
approximately 90% of
the society's total loans. About 80% of mortgage loans related
to prime
owner-occupied mortgages and 18% to buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage
loans at
end-1HFY17. Commercial and unsecured consumer lending make up
the rest of the
loan book. In November 2016, the society announced it will no
longer be
extending credit in its commercial real estate (CRE) business
following a
strategic review. The society has been reducing its CRE
portfolio over the last
few years, and at end-1HFY17 total loans outstanding in its CRE
business
amounted to GBP2.8 billion, or 1.5% of total gross loans.
Impaired loans remain low as the society continues to benefit
from a continued
low-risk business model and benign economic conditions in the
UK. Asset quality
remains healthy with a gross impaired loan ratio of 0.6% at
end-1HFY17. Asset
quality benefits from low average indexed loan-to-values (LTVs)
and a highly
fragmented loan book. Asset quality remains vulnerable to the
high indebtedness
of UK households, but in Fitch's opinion, this risk is somewhat
mitigated by the
sound performance of the UK's mortgage market with low base
rates supporting
affordability.
The expected economic slowdown ensuing from the vote to leave
the EU could
result in weakening asset performance if house prices fall.
However, the
society's focus on low LTVs, strong underwriting standards as
well as the low
base rates should allow Nationwide to be resilient to moderate
deterioration.
Profitability has proved sustainable despite low interest rates
and a fairly
undiversified income stream with operating profits representing
3.7% of RWAs in
1HFY17. Nationwide posted 1HFY17 pre-tax profit of GBP696
million, 13% lower
than in 1HFY16, reflecting lower net interest income, higher
costs and an
increase in impairment charges. However, the society is on track
to meet its
intended full-year target for underlying profit of GBP1
billion-GBP1.5 billion.
Fitch expects performance to remain resilient despite pressure
from intensifying
competition in the UK mortgage market.
Nationwide's capitalisation is sound with a Fitch Core Capital/
RWAs ratio of
26.2% at end-1HFY17. Its reported CET1 and leverage ratios at
the same date
stood at 23.3% and 4% respectively, comfortably above minimum
requirements
(currently 8.1% and 3%, respectively). The society's RWA-based
capital ratios
partly reflected the low average risk-weights of a high quality
mortgage book,
which means that the leverage ratio is a binding constraint for
the society.
Internal capital generation has traditionally been a key factor
in Nationwide's
capitalisation given the limited options available to mutual
building societies
for raising core capital externally. Nationwide has reported
steady profit over
the years, which has helped its core capital ratios.
Fitch views the society's funding and liquidity as solid and
stable. Funding
benefits from the society's large and stable retail deposit
base, which
represented 71.5% of total non-equity funding at end-1HFY17, but
Nationwide also
uses wholesale funding, both secured and unsecured. Primary
liquidity, mainly in
the form of cash and high quality treasury bills, remains sound.
In November 2016, the Bank of England published its policy
statement for the UK
MREL framework. Nationwide expects to comply with the interim
requirements
applicable to the society from 1 January 2020, expected to be 6%
of leverage
exposures plus capital buffers. The society has stated that it
will meet this
requirement through issuance of Tier 2 instruments.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Nationwide's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior
creditors cannot rely
on extraordinary support from the UK authorities in the event
Nationwide becomes
non-viable. In our opinion, the UK has implemented legislation
and regulations
that provide a framework requiring senior creditors to
participate in losses for
resolving even large banking groups.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Nationwide's subordinated debt and hybrid securities are notched
down from the
society's VR, reflecting their incremental non-performance risk
relative to the
VR (up to three notches) and assumptions around loss severity
(up to two
notches).
Nationwide's legacy lower Tier 2 subordinated debt is notched
down once from the
VR for loss severity. The permanent interest-bearing securities
(PIBS) are rated
four notches below Nationwide's VR, reflecting two notches for
their deep
subordination and two notches for incremental non-performance
risk. The AT1
securities are rated five notches below Nationwide's VR, of
which two notches
are for loss severity to reflect the conversion into core
capital deferred
shares on breach of the trigger, and three notches for
incremental
non-performance risk as coupon payment is fully discretionary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
As the Long-Term IDR and senior debt ratings are notched up from
Nationwide's
VR, they are sensitive to a change in the bank's VR.
The Long-Term IDR and senior debt ratings would be downgraded if
the size of the
QJD buffer is reduced materially. The notching of the ratings
from the VR is
also sensitive to changes in assumptions on resolution
intervention point and
post-resolution capital needs, and the development of resolution
planning more
generally. Furthermore, changes to Nationwide's risk weightings
may also affect
the size and sufficiency of the society's junior debt buffer and
as such an
increase in risk weightings will be negative.
The DCR is primarily sensitive to changes in Nationwide's
Long-Term IDR.
VR
Nationwide's VR is primarily sensitive to an increase in the
society's risk
appetite, which Fitch does not expect. A sharp increase in
lending to
higher-risk segments, including CRE, or higher LTV lending,
could put pressure
on its ratings. The ratings would also come under pressure if
Nationwide fails
to maintain sound capitalisation.
An upgrade of Nationwide's VR is unlikely as the society's
business model, which
concentrates on UK residential mortgage lending and savings, is
less diversified
than that of its more highly rated UK peers.
Nationwide's VR could also be affected by a material change in
the operating
environment, for example, in the UK if the economic effect of
the UK's decision
to leave the EU is particularly severe, which may lead to a
material worsening
of underlying earnings and asset quality.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of Nationwide's SR and upward revision of the SRF
would be contingent
on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support
its banks or
building societies, which is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the VR from
which they are
notched. The ratings of the AT1 instruments are also sensitive
to Fitch changing
its assessment of the probability of their non-performance
relative to the risk
captured in Nationwide's VR. This could occur if there is a
change in capital
management or flexibility, or an unexpected shift in regulatory
buffers. The
ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of
each
instrument's loss severity, which could reflect a change in the
expected
treatment of liability classes during a resolution.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No floor'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'A+(dcr)'
Senior unsecured long-term debt, including programme ratings:
upgraded to 'A+'
from 'A'
Commercial paper and short-term debt, including programme
ratings: affirmed at
'F1'
Lower Tier 2: affirmed at 'A-'
Permanent interest-bearing securities: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated additional tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB+'
