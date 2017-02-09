(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based Future
Land Development Holdings Limited's (Future Land;
'BB-'/Positive) US dollar
senior notes a 'BB-(EXP)' expected rating. The notes are rated
at the same level
as Future Land's senior unsecured rating because they constitute
direct and
senior unsecured obligations of the company.
The final rating of the notes is subject to the receipt of final
documentations
conforming to information already received. Future Land says it
intends to use
the net proceeds from the note issue for general corporate
purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strategic Positioning: The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's
view of Future
Land's strategic position in the Yangtze River Delta region. Its
positioning
continues to support its scale, which compares well against 'BB'
rated peers.
Future Land's recent aggressive land banking, if not supported
by continued
expansion in its scale, could put pressure on its leverage. This
is, however,
mitigated by its strong sales turnover, as measured by
contracted sales/gross
debt, which was 1.8x at 1H16 and averaged at 1.5x annually since
2010. This
demonstrated the company's ability to rapidly generate sales
from new land
acquisitions. Fitch estimates Future Land's recurring
EBITDA/interest expense
will remain 0.15x-0.2x over the next three years as it starts
to expand its
shopping mall portfolio, which also supports the rating.
Critical Scale Achieved: Future Land recorded exceptionally
strong presales in
2016, driven by better sell-through rates on projects located in
Tier 3 and Tier
4 cities, as well as a higher average selling price (ASP) in the
Yangtze River
Delta. Consolidated gross floor area sold in 2016 increased 45%
yoy to 4.7
million square metres (sq m) and the ASP increased 13% yoy to
CNY10,121 per sq
m. We expect Future Land to maintain consolidated contracted
sales of more than
CNY40bn per year.
Leverage May Pressure Rating: Future Land increased its land
purchases in 2H16,
after a slow 1H16, with full-year attributable land premiums
reaching CNY47bn;
representing 72% of total presales of CNY65bn (including
presales from joint
ventures). Future Land has been sourcing JV partners to share
costs for the more
expensive land sites it bought in Shanghai, Nanjing and Suzhou.
Its aggressive
land acquisitions in 2016 are likely to lead to a temporary
spike in leverage to
45%-50% by end-2016, from 42% at end-1H16 and 33% at end-2015.
The company
intends to reduce land purchases in 2017 due to the government's
tightening
policies for the property market. Fitch will continue to monitor
the company's
ability to deleverage while maintaining its scale.
Fair Land Bank Quality: Future Land has sufficient land bank for
development
activity over the next three to four years, with the
attributable land bank held
by its subsidiary Future Holdings at 21 million sq m in 1H16.
The company has
improved its diversification, reducing the percentage of its
land bank located
in the Yangtze River Delta to around 75% in 1H16, from around
91% in 2013. It
expects to reduce the proportion of its land in the Yangtze
River Delta to
around 65%-70% and expand into the Pearl River Delta region,
Central and West
China as well as the Bohai Economic Rim. Only 44% of Future
Holdings' land bank
was located in Tier 1 (Shanghai) and Tier 2 cities (Suzhou,
Nanjing and
Hangzhou) at end-1H16, with the rest located mainly in the Tier
3 and 4 cities
in Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces.
Improving Margins: Fitch expects Future Land's gross margins to
remain around
23%-24% and the EBITDA margin to improve to 18%-19% in 2016,
from 16.1% in 2015,
due to the rising ASP in the Yangtze River Delta since 2H15.
Future Land's
EBITDA margin is low relative to its 'BB' category peers, as its
rapid turnover
(which is the highest among 'BB-' rated peers) sacrifices
profitability for
faster returns for its investment.
Margin improvement from 2017 will depend on the rise in the ASP,
as it has
recently acquired more expensive lands. The average cost of land
acquired in
3Q16 increased to CNY6,096/sq m in 1H16, from CNY4,074/sq m;
this includes three
sites where homebuilders paid record-breaking prices - one plot
in Shanghai
Hongkou that cost CNY67,000/sq m and two plots in Nanjing
Jiangning that cost
CNY20,000-22,000/sq m. The average cost of land acquired in 4Q16
moderated to
CNY3,575/sq m as Future Land diversified its land bank
acquisition to other
cities such as Hefei, Taizhou and Changshu where land costs are
lower than the
Yangtze River Delta region.
Structural Subordination Mitigated: Its subsidiary Future
Holdings, which is
listed in Shanghai, remains a crucial platform for Future Land's
offshore
financing, especially as the onshore financing environment
tightens in 2H16.
Future Land has extended a shareholder loan to Future Holdings
to ensure
sufficient liquidity at the holding company level in the medium
term. The loan
ranks equally with Future Holdings' onshore senior unsecured
debt and can be
repaid upon Future Land's demand. Future Land's CNY2.8bn
shareholder loan to the
subsidiary and CNY11.1bn in unrestricted cash provides a
sufficient source of
liquidity to cover Future Land's CNY4bn outstanding offshore
debt as of
end-1H16. The ratio of the shareholder loan to the holding
company's net debt
was over 0.8x at end-1H16. We will continue to monitor the ratio
and expect
coverage to increase after Future Land accumulates interest and
dividends from
Future Holdings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- contracted sales to grow 8%-10% in 2017-2018
- gross margins to improve to 23%-24% in 2016-2017
- land acquisition to slow 2017
- Future Land maintaining a controlling shareholding in A-share
Listco
- the ratio of the shareholder loan extended to Future Holdings
and JV interest
to the holding company's net debt to be higher than 0.7x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- contracted sales, excluding JVs, to remain above CNY40bn
- contracted sales/total debt sustained above 1.5x
- consolidated net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 40%
- EBITDA margin sustained above 18%.
- the ratio of shareholder loan extended to Future Holdings and
JV interest to
the holding company's net debt falling to lower than 0.7x, with
no significant
decrease in Future Land's shareholding in the Shanghai-listed
subsidiary
Negative: failure to maintain the positive guidelines will lead
to the Outlook
being revised to Stable from Positive.
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: Fitch expects Future Land to maintain
sufficient
liquidity, with available cash of CNY11.2bn and unutilised
credit facilities
(uncommitted) of CNY34bn at end-June 2016 to cover repayments on
its short-term
debt of CNY4.2bn and Fitch-estimated 2016 outstanding land
premium of CNY20bn.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rebecca Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9933
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 27 October 2016
