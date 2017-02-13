(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New Zealand-based Credit Union Insurance Limited's (trading as Co-op Insurance NZ) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Co-op Insurance NZ's consistent profitability and prudent investment mix. However, the company is a small niche player in New Zealand offering short-tail, simple products. Its capital level is commensurate with its business profile, but its small absolute capital base could leave the company more exposed to larger operational risks or unexpected changes in the external operating environment. Co-op Insurance NZ has a market share of less than 1% in the classes that it underwrites. These includes a range of simple and short-tail motor, consumer credit, death and funeral insurance products that are designed to meet the needs of the membership base of its credit union owner - the New Zealand Association of Credit Unions (trading as Co-op Money NZ; Issuer Default Rating: BB+/Stable), which has around 185,000 members. The company's regulatory capital ratio amounted to 115% at the end of the financial year to 30 June 2016 (FYE16). It has just NZD0.8m of capital in excess of the regulatory minimum of NZD5m at end-June 2016, which is low on an absolute basis. Co-op Insurance NZ's financial performance is sound. Excluding the discretionary profit rebates paid to the credit unions, the company generated ROAE and pre-tax return on assets of 20% and 9%, respectively at FYE16, which are commensurate with its current rating category. A conservative investment approach is reflected in a 100% allocation to on-call cash or short-term deposits. Co-op Insurance NZ has some related-party exposure in the form of its on-call cash deposits with Co-op Money NZ, although this has reduced to 1% of total investments at FYE16 from 10% at FYE15. RATING SENSITIVITIES Triggers for a downgrade: The company could be downgraded should its regulatory capital ratio fall close to 105% without detailed plans by management to improve it, or if its financial performance deteriorates significantly. A breach of prudential solvency requirements with regulatory capital ratio below 100% would likely have serious implications and could result in the withdrawal of the company's license. An unexpected weakening in the value of the company's franchise - from a severe reduction in its importance to its stakeholders - could also result in a downgrade. Triggers for an upgrade: Fitch considers this unlikely over the rating horizon given the company's small size and limited market position. Contact: Primary Analyst Siew Wai Wan Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Secondary Analyst John Birch Director +61 2 8256 0345 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 