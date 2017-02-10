(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Slovakia's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+'
with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Slovakia's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A+'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency
IDRs at 'F1+'.
The ratings on Slovakia's senior unsecured short-term local
currency issues have
also been affirmed at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slovakia's 'A+ ratings reflect its robust and credible economic
framework
including its solid banking sector, eurozone membership and
proven ability to
attract foreign investment. GDP volatility has been higher than
peers,
reflecting concentration in the car industry (44% of industrial
production and
35% of exports in 2016) and high external openness. The rating
is also
constrained by high net external debt (NXD), equivalent to 38%
of GDP in 2016,
although recent improvement in the current account should
support a decline in
NXD in the medium term.
Slovakia's 'A+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Fitch expects GDP growth will be higher than the 'A' peers'
median, at 3.3% in
2017 and 3.5% in 2018 from 3.3% in 2016. After a contraction in
2016, investment
will benefit from the recovery in EU-fund disbursement, which
will total
EUR15.6bn (20% of 2015 GDP) over the current financial
perspective (2014-2020)
and continued foreign investment in the automotive industry,
including EUR1.4bn
by Jaguar Land Rover over 2016-2018. Falling unemployment (9.0%
in November from
10.9% a year ago) will support growth in households'
consumption.
Given Slovakia's economic openness (current account receipts are
equivalent to
100% of GDP) and integration within the German supply chains,
the main risk to
the outlook stems from potential lower than expected external
demand. Exports to
the EU account for 80% of total exports, including 23% to
Germany. Exposures to
the UK and the US are primarily indirect as those two countries
account for 4%
and 2% of total exports, respectively.
Fitch expects the government deficit will decline to 1.8% of GDP
in 2017 and
1.0% in 2018 from 2.2% in 2016. The main driver of the
tightening will be the
improved cyclical position, which will support revenues.
Government investment
will increase in line with EU-fund cycle. The two priorities are
the Bratislava
highway bypass and the industrial park near Nitra.
According to Fitch's debt dynamics long-term analysis,
government debt
stabilised in 2016, at 52.5% of GDP, and should decline
gradually to 44% of GDP
by 2026. The authorities are considering potential changes in
the constitutional
Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), which set debt brakes and
associated corrective
actions. The FRA proved an efficient instrument to keep debt
under control in
2014. In Fitch's view, any change that would open the way for
political
interference in the definition of the debt threshold would
likely weaken the
efficiency of the rule.
Favourable financial and macro conditions have led to fast
lending growth to
households (+13% in 2016). The central bank has tightened macro
prudential
policy in response, with more stringent loan-to-value ratios on
new loans and
increased capital requirements for banks, including a new 0.5%
countercyclical
capital buffer from August 2017. Fitch expects total credit to
the private
sector to decelerate somewhat to 6% yoy by 2018 from 8% in 2016.
Banks are
strongly capitalised and liquid. Non-performing loans are
moderate, at 4.3% in
2016.
Increased car production capacity has allowed Slovakia to record
current account
surpluses in recent years, at an estimated to 0.4% of GDP in
2016 from 0.2% in
2015. Fitch expects the current account will remain in a small
surplus by 2018.
Higher domestic demand and increased oil prices will push up
imports, but higher
exports of cars will support external receipts. Current account
surpluses
combined with foreign investment and some recovery in EU funds
will support a
continued reduction in NXD, to 36% of GDP by 2018 from 38% in
2015.
The regional elections, due in autumn 2017, will be a test of
the stability of
the coalition government. The coalition has remained stable
since it has taken
power in March 2016, despite including a wide spectrum of
political leanings.
However, some coalition parties are expected to compete in the
upcoming
elections, potentially challenging candidates from the senior
Smer party which
currently holds power in six of the eight regions. This would
likely fuel
tensions. A potential break-up of the coalition could lead to
early general
elections.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Slovakia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'A+'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are evenly balanced. The following risk factors could
individually or
collectively trigger positive rating action:
-A firm decline in government debt supported by tightening
deficits.
-A decline in net external debt that would reduce external
vulnerabilities.
-Over the medium term, stronger GDP per capita growth supported
by economic
reforms.
The main factors that could trigger negative rating action are:
-Relaxation in the fiscal stance and/or increase in the debt/GDP
ratio in the
medium term.
-An economic shock that would affect demand for Slovak exports,
including cars,
and damage economic and fiscal stability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that under financial stress, support for the
foreign-owned
Slovakian banks would be forthcoming from their parent banks.
