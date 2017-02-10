(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telstra
Corporation
Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating at
'A'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The Short-Term IDR and
the commercial
paper rating have been affirmed at 'F1'.
At the same time, Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings of
Telstra for
commercial reasons.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Metrics, Lower Headroom: Fitch expects Telstra's leverage,
as measured by
funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage, to
remain elevated, but
within guidelines for the rating, reflecting higher capex and
shareholder
returns. However, Telstra's financial profile benefits from
increasing
non-traditional revenue streams and growth in the mobile
business, which Fitch
believes will enable the company's revenue and EBITDA to grow in
the low single
digits. As the National Broadband Network is further rolled out,
Telstra plans
to offset lost wholesale margin with cost savings, other
productivity
improvements and growth in core and new businesses.
Intensifying Competition, Network Reliability: Fitch expects
Telstra to face
tough competition for mobile customers from SingTel Optus Pty
Limited (Optus,
A/Stable) and Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA), as they seek
to regain market
share lost to Telstra in the last few years. In particular,
VHA's total network
customers at end-June 2016 increased 4.5% from a year earlier
after it improved
its 4G network capability. In the same period, Telstra's retail
mobile
subscribers grew 3.4% while Optus' mobile customers fell by
around 0.5%. Telstra
continues to benefit from a sizeable early-mover advantage, and
substantial
investments in spectrum and its 4G network, although it will
need to address
network reliability issues faced in the financial year ended 30
June 2016
(FY16).
Higher Capex, Mobile Network: Telstra's strong free cash flows
relative to Optus
and VHA are a competitive advantage and facilitate growth and
its continued lead
in mobile market share. Telstra aims to maintain its market
position through
increased spending on mobile infrastructure, including improving
network
reliability, reflected in management's higher capex/sales
guidance of 18% over
FY17-FY19 (up from about 15% in FY16).
Increased Shareholder Proceeds: Fitch expects Telstra to
distribute surplus free
cash flows that accumulate after setting aside funding for
investment
expenditure, future capital commitments and funding requirements
to retain
financial flexibility. Telstra's final dividend per share rose
to 31 cents in
FY16 from 30.5 cents in FY15. Telstra completed a AUD1.5bn share
buy-back in
December 2016, largely funded from the proceeds from the sale of
most of its
stake in Autohome. Fitch expects further dividend growth,
reflecting the likely
growth in Telstra's operational cash flows.
Downside Risks, Capital Review: Fitch sees some downside credit
risks from the
company's review of its long-term business and financial profile
- announced on
17 November 2016. Telstra expects to complete the review in the
next 6-12
months. Telstra is considering the best use of one-off and
recurring payments
under the NBN agreements, with a view to maximise long-term
shareholder value
from these cash flows. Telstra has clarified that it is
committed to maintain an
'A' category credit rating. We will assess any changes in
Telstra's financial
risk profile following completion of this review.
Market-Leading Position: Telstra's rating reflects its leading
market share in
Australia's fixed-wire and wireless communication markets. It
also reflects its
superior coverage and technology leadership of its wireless
network and its
ownership of a material share of domestic mobile spectrum. A
rollout of its 4G
network, which covered about 99% of Australia's population at 30
June 2016, will
continue to support its leadership in the mobile segment.
Telstra also launched
Australia's first voice over LTE (VOLTE) service in September
2015 and states
that it had more than 1 million customers using high definition
calls over 4G
through VOLTE during FY16.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- mid-single digit revenue growth in FY17 and FY18;
- postpaid mobile subscribers' annual growth rate of 1% over
FY17 and FY18
(three-year average ending FY16 of about 4%);
- prepaid mobile revenue steady at about AUD959m in FY17 and
FY18;
- operating EBITDA margin of 42% over FY17 and FY18 for the
mobile segment
(FY16: 42%);
- operating EBITDA margin of 51% in FY17 and 50% in FY18 for the
fixed voice
segment (FY16: about 51%);
- operating EBITDA margin of 40% in FY17 and FY18 for the fixed
data segment
(FY16: about 40%);
- capex to core revenue ratio of about 18% in FY17 and FY18
(FY16: 15.6%); and
- dividend of about AUD3.8bn in FY17 and about AUD3.9bn in FY18
(FY16:
AUD3.8bn).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant as the ratings have
been withdrawn.
LIQUIDITY
Telstra's liquidity is good. At 30 June 2016, debt due within
one year was
AUD2.7bn compared with cash of AUD3.6bn and unused committed
facilities of
AUD1.7bn, although the company used liquidity of AUD1.5bn for
share buy-backs in
October and December 2016. The largest maturity in FY17 is a
EUR1bn bond falling
due in March 2017. Liquidity is strengthened by ready access to
capital markets
and banks
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sajal Kishore
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0321
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Committee Chairperson
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
