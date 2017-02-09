(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT
Ciputra Residence's
National Long-Term Rating and National senior unsecured rating
at 'A-(idn)'. The
Outlook is Stable. At the same time, the agency has also
affirmed the National
Rating of 'A(idn)' on the company's IDR500bn of bonds that have
a 20% partial
credit guarantee from the International Finance Corporation.
The affirmation of the National Long-Term rating at 'A-(idn)' is
on a standalone
basis. Fitch views the linkage between Ciputra Residence and its
99.99%
shareholder PT Ciputra Development Tbk to be moderate to strong,
which should
provide Ciputra Residence with a one-notch uplift. However, the
uplift is not
applied as Ciputra Residence's credit profile is commensurate
with its rating.
The uplift may be applied should Ciputra Residence's credit
profile deteriorate.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weaker-Than-Expected 2016 Presales: Ciputra Residence's presales
fell 29% in
2016 due to weak demand as buyers withheld purchases ahead of
the implementation
of the Indonesian government's tax amnesty programme in the
middle of 2016.
Fitch had earlier expected a 25% rise in presales in 2016. The
company also
delayed plans for launches at its existing townships in November
and December
2016 due to political unrest in the capital. The lower sales and
additional debt
to fund construction likely resulted in Ciputra Residence's
presales/gross debt
falling to 1.4x in 2016. Fitch expects the ratio to stay around
1.5x until 2019
before recovering to over 2x in 2020 as the company deleverages.
Leverage Increases as Instalments Lengthen: The weak presales
also led Ciputra
Residence to allow property buyers to extend their instalment
plans to a maximum
of five years from four years previously. As such, the company
has had to rely
on additional debt to fund construction of its projects. We
expect gross debt to
grow by almost IDR500bn to reach IDR1.4trn at end-2016 and peak
at IDR2.4trn in
2018. The company is likely to deleverage after 2019 as we
expect property
market conditions to improve.
Narrower Margins; Lower-Cost Homes: Our rating case assumes
lower margins going
forward as the company plans to continue growing its portfolio
of lower-priced
houses. This strategy is underpinned by the growth in
Indonesia's middle-income
population, which comprises of first-home buyers who seek houses
priced under
IDR1bn. There is also lower competition in this market segment
and fewer
speculative buyers, who can cause volatility in demand. In our
view, the
narrower margins do not necessarily weaken Ciputra Residence's
credit profile as
EBITDA margins above 30% would still allow the company room for
discounts during
periods of weak demand. The company still managed to book a
robust EBITDA margin
of 40% in 9M16 due to revenue contributions from higher-margin
projects, such as
Citra Garden City and Citra Raya Tangerang.
Pressures Easing, New Threat Looming: We are of the view that
macroeconomic
challenges are easing for the property sector in Indonesia. The
conclusion of
the tax amnesty programme should spur investment sentiment as
fears of tax
crackdowns decrease and as onshore liquidity improves with cash
repatriation.
Policies favourable for the property market, such as lower down
payment
requirements and benchmark rates, have also come into effect.
However, new challenges have arisen spurred by the government's
plan to reduce
speculative purchases, which have driven an increase in land
prices. The
government is considering a plan to levy progressive taxes on
"idle land".
Other initiatives are also being considered by the government,
but it is unclear
whether these will be targeted at developers like Ciputra
Residence or to
individuals. More recently, the Minister of Agrarian and
Spatial Planning said
the taxes are aimed at clamping down on land price speculators
rather than
property developers that accumulate land as part of their
business operations.
Nonetheless, Fitch views this as a policy risk for developers.
Linkage with Ciputra Development: Ciputra Residence's rating
benefits from
linkage with its 99.99% shareholder, Ciputra Development, which
has a stronger
credit profile. According to Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary
Rating Methodology,
there are strong operating and strategic linkages between
Ciputra Residence and
Ciputra Development. This linkage captures reputational risk
from carrying the
same brand name, significant degree of overlap in board
composition and
alignment of Ciputra Residence's expansionary strategy and
financial policy with
the overall group.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
In Fitch's view, Ciputra Residence's credit profile is inferior
to higher-rated
peers, such as PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk (A+(idn)/Stable) and PT
Kawasan Industri
Jababeka Tbk (A(idn)/Stable), which operate on a much larger
scale in terms of
presales, have superior leverage profiles and generate higher
EBITDA from their
recurring businesses relative to their interest expenses.
However, Fitch
believes Ciputra Residence is well-positioned relative to
smaller-sized peers in
the industry, such as PT Greenwood Sejahtera Tbk
(BBB+(idn)/Stable). Ciputra
Residence has significantly larger presales, and despite having
higher leverage
than Greenwood, also has a superior project pipeline, which
allows for greater
certainty of future cash-flow generation.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue recognition: Houses - 20-25% in year 2, 50% in year 3
and the
remainder in year 4; apartments - 25% a year over years 1-4
- 2017-2019 marketing sales at IDR2.6trn, IDR3.8trn and
IDR4.3trn respectively
- Investment properties to be operational by 2019, raising
recurring revenue
base to 6% of total revenue in 2019 and 8% in 2020
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could individually or collectively lead
to positive
rating actions include:
- Greater project diversification and successful execution of
investment
properties, whilst maintaining a similar credit profile
- Recurring EBITDA/interest above 0.5x (2016 Fitch forecast:
0.2x)
Future developments that could individually or collectively lead
to negative
rating actions include:
- Attributable pre-sales/gross debt falls below 1.0x on a
sustained basis
- Net debt/net inventory rises above 40% (Fitch forecast: 28%)
on a sustained
basis
However, a one-notch uplift to Ciputra Residence's rating would
be provided if
its credit profile deteriorates, provided the rating linkages
between the
company and the parent remain intact.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity Adequate, Repayment Comfortable: Ciputra Residence
added IDR1.3trn of
term loans in 2016 to fund construction across its projects, and
for
refinancing. It repaid its working capital facility, which had
IDR400bn
outstanding as of end-2015, and Phase 1 (IDR200bn) of the 2014
bonds is due for
repayment in 2017. In December 2016, the company also obtained a
USD30m facility
from the International Finance Corporation. The new facilities
have well-spread
repayment profiles, with two of the term loans totalling
IDR800bn having
repayment schedules that start only when the facilities are
fully drawn.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT Ciputra Residence
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(idn)'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A-(idn)
IDR500bn bonds with partial credit guarantee from the
International Finance
Corporation affirmed at 'A(idn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Robin Sutanto
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6811
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch includes
movements in advance
payments from customers and land as well as advances made for
land purchases
under working capital changes. Fitch also adds amortised costs
of debt back to
total debt outstanding.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
