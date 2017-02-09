(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the
latest edition of
the 'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of
spreadsheets with key
data from Russian banks' statutory accounts.
The publication includes:
- Balance sheet numbers as of 1 January 2017, as well as changes
during December
2016 and since 1 January 2016
- Profit and loss statement for 2016
- Charts illustrating balance sheet changes in 2016 for the main
state-related,
privately owned, foreign-owned and retail banks
- Special report on the main changes in the figures and trends
in the Russian
banking system in 2016 and 4Q16.
The following events in December were important drivers of the
banking sector
trends outlined further below:
- The Ministry of Finance (Minfin) sold USD15 billion of
currency reserves to
the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) to finance budgetary expenses,
receiving RUB0.9
trillion in return;
- Minfin reportedly paid RUB0.8 trillion, mainly to state banks
(of which
Sberbank and VTB received about RUB0.3 trillion each), under
guarantees for
loans they had provided to defence companies in 2011-2012;
- Oil company Rosneft issued RUB0.6 trillion of local bonds in
what seemed to be
a structured transaction (potentially, the bonds were used as
collateral), as
banks' corporate securities books did not increase in December;
- Russian state holding company Rosneftegaz sold a 19.5% stake
in Rosneft for
about EUR10.5 billion (RUB0.7 trillion), reportedly to a
consortium of Qatar
Investment Authority and commodities trader Glencore. According
to Glencore's
press-release, Russian banks were involved in the financing of
this transaction.
Rosneftegas subsequently transferred the privatisation proceeds
and dividends to
MinFin (RUB0.7 trillion).
Fitch notes the following key trends in the banking sector in
December 2016:
Sector corporate loans nominally contracted by RUB797 billion
(2.2%) in
December, but after adjusting for 7% rouble appreciation against
the dollar were
about flat (plus RUB37 billion, 0.1%). However, stripping away
the loans related
to the above RUB0.8 trillion guarantee payment by Minfin,
corporate loans grew
by about RUB0.8 trillion (2%). Sberbank's and VTB's corporate
loans (net of the
impact from Minfin guarantee payments) grew by about RUB50
billion-RUB150
billion each (0.5%-3%), while notable increases were also
reported by National
Clearing Centre (RUB229b billion, 87%, reverse repo),
Gazprombank (RUB123
billion, 4%), Credit Bank of Moscow (RUB111 billion, 13%,
largely rouble reverse
repos) and Alfa-Bank (RUB65 billion, 5%). Issuance of RUB0.8
trillion of
corporate loans in one month is an anomaly, and could be
related, at least
partially, to the financing of the Rosneft privatisation, as per
Glencore's
press-release.
Retail loans grew a modest RUB15 billion (0.1%), after adjusting
for exchange
rate moves. The growth was mainly in Sberbank (RUB21 billion,
0.5%) and VTB24
(RUB27 billion, 1.7%), while other banks on average deleveraged
by 0.6%. Among
specialised retail banks, Home Credit, Tinkoff and Rencredit
grew by 1%-2%,
Orient Express and Russian Standard deleveraged by 1% and OTP
was stable.
Customer accounts (excluding those from government entities)
nominally increased
RUB303 billion (0.6%), but after adjusting for currency moves,
grew by a sound
RUB1.5 trillion (3%), comprising growth of RUB0.5 trillion (2%)
of corporate and
RUB1 trillion (4%) of retail deposits. This growth was largely
driven by a spike
in MinFin's budgetary spending in December. The largest
FX-adjusted inflows of
corporate funding occurred in Gazprombank (RUB247 billion, 9%),
Rusag (RUB84
billion, 7%), FC Otkritie (RUB51 billion, 7%) and Alfa (RUB67
billion, 9%),
while notable decreases were seen in Unicreditbank (RUB40
billion, -6%), Bank
Avers (RUB28 billion, -33% due to one large depositor outflow
but not a concern
due to large liquidity buffer) and Russian Standard (RUB19
billion, -26% largely
due to Eurobond repayment). Retail funding growth was broadly
even across the
sector.
State funding nominally decreased (adjusting for currency moves)
by RUB933
billion (-21%), as Minfin and regional budgets withdrew their
maturing deposits
to finance budgetary expenses. Overall, banks repaid RUB506
billion to Minfin,
RUB657 billion to regional and federal budgets and RUB84 billion
to other
government entities, but borrowed RUB314 billion from the CBR.
The largest
repayments to Minfin and to budgets were made by VTB Group
(RUB370 billion and
RUB305 billion, respectively) and Gazprombank (RUB41 billion and
RUB164
billion). Remaining state funding was RUB2.4 trillion (excluding
RUB0.7 trillion
of FX repo and the CBR's RUB0.5 trillion subordinated loan to
Sberbank), of
which the main users were VTB group (58% of the RUB2.4 trillion;
12% of group
liabilities), Gazprombank (14%; 7%) and Rusag (7%; 7%). These
banks' continued
dependence on rather expensive state funding weighs on their
funding costs.
Since deposit inflows mostly offset withdrawn government
funding, and loan
growth was probably at least partially of a non-market nature,
inflationary
pressure was moderate. To sterilise some excess liquidity, the
CBR conducted
four one-week deposit auctions in December for RUB250
billion-RUB400 billion
each, while the outstanding amount of bank auction placements
with the CBR at
the end of the month was only RUB0.6 trillion (0.9% of banks'
assets).
The sector reported RUB139 billion net profit (annualised ROAE
of 21%) in
December; however, of this Gazprombank earned RUB78 billion
(200%; this is
largely due to a one-off RUB87 billion loan provision recovery
and not related
to the announced recapitalisation of up to RUB85 billion by
Gazprom, which is to
be made in 1H17) and Sberbank a further RUB34 billion (14%).
Considerable
impairment-driven losses were reported by Jugra (RUB5 billion,
-29% of
end-November equity, compensated by material aid from
shareholders) and by two
banks owned by VEB: Sviaz-bank (RUB12 billion, -57% of
end-November equity,
fully compensated by a RUB16 billion subordinated debt
conversion into equity)
and Globexbank (RUB6bn, -23% of equity, consuming 64% of a RUB9
billion
injection made in November).
Among specialised retail banks, Tinkoff, Home Credit, OTP and
Rencredit were
profitable with annualised ROAE in the range of 20%-40%. Orient
Express reported
a RUB1 billion net loss (-5% of end-November equity), while
Russian Standard
showed a RUB2.6 billion net profit, which net of a deferred tax
gain was a
RUB0.6 billion (-1.4%) loss.
The sampled banks' average capital ratios improved by
40bps-60bps in December
due to modest lending growth, devaluation of FX risk-weighted
assets due to
rouble appreciation and moderate profits. The average total
capital ratio was
13.5% at end-2016 (required minimum, excluding buffers, of 8%),
Tier 1 9.5% (6%)
and Core Tier 1 9.3% (4.5%). All 10 systemically important banks
(SIBs) complied
with the Tier 1 ratio requirement (including buffers) of 7.6%
applicable from 1
January 2017, although Gazprombank (8.2%) and Promsvyazbank
(8.1%) had only
moderate headroom. Gazprombank should improve its Tier 1 ratio
by approximately
200bps once its 2016 profit has been audited (this is currently
treated as Tier
2 capital) and by a further 150-200bps when it receives new
capital from
Gazprom.
We estimate that at end-2016 capital buffers (excluding
potential future
profits) of 28 of the sampled banks (excluding already failed
and rescued banks,
and those not reporting capital ratios) were sufficient to
absorb potential
losses equal to less than 5% of loans.
The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the
link above.
