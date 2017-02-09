(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telecom Italia S.p.A's (TI) Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. TI's rating takes into account the progress the company has made in stabilising its domestic operations, improving cash flow performance and bringing leverage back below Fitch's downgrade threshold. We believe TI's actions in terms of operating efficiencies, network investment and its enhanced service offering support improving trends in Italy. These factors are important ahead of the entry of Iliad mobile, and the potential for stronger competition in fixed once Enel Open Fiber establishes scale. TI's acceleration of its fibre investment and positive financial trends support our view of a stable domestic business. KEY RATING DRIVERS Operating Profile Progress: TI's operating performance has improved over the past year, with operating efficiencies driving stronger financial results and investments in both its network and commercial offering improving physical metrics. The company continues to lose retail fixed access lines, but losses per quarter have slowed materially - 4Q16 loss of EUR83,000 was a record low and TI is targeting parity by 2018. LTE coverage is advanced at 96% at end-2016 and in line with Vodafone's. TI Mobile (TIM) maintains stable and leading share of the domestic mobile market; estimated customer market share of 32.4% and service revenue share of 34.4% at 3Q16. Domestic Performance and Leverage: Fitch's ratings' sensitivities have focused on a stabilisation of TI's domestic business and improvements in leverage. TI's domestic operations have shown solid progress, with the company reporting organic EBITDA in Italy ahead by 4.5% in 2016 with the pace of improvement accelerating in 2H16. Revenues show increasing signs of stabilising. Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage is estimated at 3.9x at end-2016, down from 4.3x at end-2015. Compared with a downgrade guideline of 4.2x rating headroom is limited. Recovery in financial results is nonetheless marked. Sustained cash flow improvement and leverage are important in maintaining a Stable Outlook. Evolving Competitive Environment: At present the market environment shows ongoing signs of stabilisation, with mobile market leaders - TIM and Vodafone - focused on sustaining market share and revenues while improving profitability. In the near term we expect more rational mobile pricing to be maintained following the WIND/Three Italia merger, although the entry of Iliad mobile by end-2017 and ongoing Enel Fiber investment present market uncertainties. Enel Open Fiber: We believe TI's fibre investment is gaining commercial momentum, at a time when the Enel Open Fiber project has yet to establish significant scale. The Enel project is currently building out coverage in five cities and targeting 1.5 million homes by 2018; and to reach 9.5 million homes by 2021. A scaled ultra-fast alternative fibre network presents risks, with Vodafone established as the anchor tenant and the network available to other service providers on commercially attractive terms. TI's upgraded fibre commitments including a coverage target of 95% or 23 million homes (of which 4 million fibre to the home) by 2019 are important and in Fitch's view should help defend ongoing improvements in TI's fixed operations. Iliad Mobile: Iliad is expected to enter the Italian mobile market by end-2017, having secured a competitive spectrum portfolio, tower assets and a national roaming agreement with the newly merged WIND/Three. The risk to TI is not insignificant, but our central case is that competition in the Italian mobile market does not worsen materially. Iliad's Free convergent offer has been very disruptive in the French market but it is less clear whether it can be as aggressive in Italy, a mobile market where pricing is already very low, where Iliad has no established fixed line base to sell into and where the premium end of the market may be put off by the new entrant's lack of brand or retail presence. Potential Future Guideline Tightening: TI's rating sensitivities have been set with a marginally looser leverage threshold than most incumbent peers, reflecting what Fitch views as a moderately advantageous competitive domestic environment, given the absence of a cable operator and therefore lower network-based competition than seen in some other European markets. Evidence of heightened retail competition, whether from the entry of Iliad in the mobile sector, or from improved convergent offers given the potential of a developed alternative high-speed broadband infrastructure in Enel Open Fiber, could lead to a tightening of our leverage sensitivity by 0.2x from 4.2x currently. DERIVATION SUMMARY TI's closest peers are TDC (BBB-/Stable) and KPN (BBB/Stable). TI's and TDC's ratings and downgrade thresholds reflect what so far have been considered a somewhat protected market; in TDC's case it owns the cable as well as incumbent telecom network in Denmark, while Italy has no cable network. Both companies have been under revenue pressure, with ratings supported by expectations of a gradual stabilisation and improvement in leverage. Relative to TDC, TI has slightly higher leverage with a Fitch 2017 forecast FFO net leverage of 4.0x vs. TDC's 3.8x. TI's revenue and cash flow outlook is nonetheless improving and metrics are expected to converge. A competitive and progressive market environment in the Netherlands, KPN's home market, underlines the importance of its fibre investment. Lower leverage and the more advanced stage of its market recovery are the key factors supporting the higher rating of the Dutch incumbent. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Flat to low-single digit revenue growth in Italy in 2017-2020; - Mid-single digit revenue decline in 2017 in Brazil with stabilisation in 2018 and moderate growth in 2019-2020; - Stable group EBITDA margin above 40% 2017-2020; - Flat capex yoy in 2017 (excluding spectrum), gradually declining to 20% of revenue by 2018; - EUR227 million dividends per year in 2017-2020, including the savings share and Inwit ordinary distribution; - EUR500 million spending on spectrum in 2017 (Fitch's estimate). RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - FFO adjusted net leverage below 3.7x on a sustained basis; - Sustained improvement in domestic and fixed and mobile operations as well as stabilisation of operations in Brazil. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - FFO adjusted net leverage above 4.2x on a sustained basis; - Tangible worsening of operating conditions or the regulatory environment - leading to expectations of materially weaker free cash flow generation; - Sustained pressure from an aggressive entry of Iliad to the mobile market or signs of tangibly more competitive fixed line or convergent environment. LIQUIDITY Strong Liquidity: TI has a strong liquidity profile with EUR5.5 billion of cash and equivalents at end-2016 and EUR7 billion of available undrawn revolving credit facilities. The company's debt maturity is well spread out with existing liquidity covering refinancing needs to 2020. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Telecom Italia S.p.A. --Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable --Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB-' Telecom Italia Capital --Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB-' Telecom Italia Finance SA --Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB-' Contact: Contact: Principal Analyst Slava Bunkov Director +7 495 956 9931 Supervisory Analyst Stuart Reid Senior Director +44 20 3530 1085 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39 02 879 087 281, Email: stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch applies a weighted multiple of 6.8x in relation to its lease adjusted debt calculation. The multiple is derived from estimates that roughly 60% of operating leases support assets with a long term economic benefit and the use of a 5x multiple in relation to the group's Brazilian operating leases. Italian leases are treated using a standard 8x multiple. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1018792 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001