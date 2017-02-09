(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telecom
Italia S.p.A's
(TI) Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The
Outlook is Stable. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
TI's rating takes into account the progress the company has made
in stabilising
its domestic operations, improving cash flow performance and
bringing leverage
back below Fitch's downgrade threshold.
We believe TI's actions in terms of operating efficiencies,
network investment
and its enhanced service offering support improving trends in
Italy. These
factors are important ahead of the entry of Iliad mobile, and
the potential for
stronger competition in fixed once Enel Open Fiber establishes
scale. TI's
acceleration of its fibre investment and positive financial
trends support our
view of a stable domestic business.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Operating Profile Progress: TI's operating performance has
improved over the
past year, with operating efficiencies driving stronger
financial results and
investments in both its network and commercial offering
improving physical
metrics. The company continues to lose retail fixed access
lines, but losses per
quarter have slowed materially - 4Q16 loss of EUR83,000 was a
record low and TI
is targeting parity by 2018.
LTE coverage is advanced at 96% at end-2016 and in line with
Vodafone's. TI
Mobile (TIM) maintains stable and leading share of the domestic
mobile market;
estimated customer market share of 32.4% and service revenue
share of 34.4% at
3Q16.
Domestic Performance and Leverage: Fitch's ratings'
sensitivities have focused
on a stabilisation of TI's domestic business and improvements in
leverage. TI's
domestic operations have shown solid progress, with the company
reporting
organic EBITDA in Italy ahead by 4.5% in 2016 with the pace of
improvement
accelerating in 2H16.
Revenues show increasing signs of stabilising. Funds from
operations (FFO)
adjusted net leverage is estimated at 3.9x at end-2016, down
from 4.3x at
end-2015. Compared with a downgrade guideline of 4.2x rating
headroom is
limited. Recovery in financial results is nonetheless marked.
Sustained cash
flow improvement and leverage are important in maintaining a
Stable Outlook.
Evolving Competitive Environment: At present the market
environment shows
ongoing signs of stabilisation, with mobile market leaders - TIM
and Vodafone -
focused on sustaining market share and revenues while improving
profitability.
In the near term we expect more rational mobile pricing to be
maintained
following the WIND/Three Italia merger, although the entry of
Iliad mobile by
end-2017 and ongoing Enel Fiber investment present market
uncertainties.
Enel Open Fiber: We believe TI's fibre investment is gaining
commercial
momentum, at a time when the Enel Open Fiber project has yet to
establish
significant scale. The Enel project is currently building out
coverage in five
cities and targeting 1.5 million homes by 2018; and to reach 9.5
million homes
by 2021. A scaled ultra-fast alternative fibre network presents
risks, with
Vodafone established as the anchor tenant and the network
available to other
service providers on commercially attractive terms.
TI's upgraded fibre commitments including a coverage target of
95% or 23 million
homes (of which 4 million fibre to the home) by 2019 are
important and in
Fitch's view should help defend ongoing improvements in TI's
fixed operations.
Iliad Mobile: Iliad is expected to enter the Italian mobile
market by end-2017,
having secured a competitive spectrum portfolio, tower assets
and a national
roaming agreement with the newly merged WIND/Three. The risk to
TI is not
insignificant, but our central case is that competition in the
Italian mobile
market does not worsen materially.
Iliad's Free convergent offer has been very disruptive in the
French market but
it is less clear whether it can be as aggressive in Italy, a
mobile market where
pricing is already very low, where Iliad has no established
fixed line base to
sell into and where the premium end of the market may be put off
by the new
entrant's lack of brand or retail presence.
Potential Future Guideline Tightening: TI's rating sensitivities
have been set
with a marginally looser leverage threshold than most incumbent
peers,
reflecting what Fitch views as a moderately advantageous
competitive domestic
environment, given the absence of a cable operator and therefore
lower
network-based competition than seen in some other European
markets.
Evidence of heightened retail competition, whether from the
entry of Iliad in
the mobile sector, or from improved convergent offers given the
potential of a
developed alternative high-speed broadband infrastructure in
Enel Open Fiber,
could lead to a tightening of our leverage sensitivity by 0.2x
from 4.2x
currently.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
TI's closest peers are TDC (BBB-/Stable) and KPN (BBB/Stable).
TI's and TDC's
ratings and downgrade thresholds reflect what so far have been
considered a
somewhat protected market; in TDC's case it owns the cable as
well as incumbent
telecom network in Denmark, while Italy has no cable network.
Both companies
have been under revenue pressure, with ratings supported by
expectations of a
gradual stabilisation and improvement in leverage. Relative to
TDC, TI has
slightly higher leverage with a Fitch 2017 forecast FFO net
leverage of 4.0x vs.
TDC's 3.8x. TI's revenue and cash flow outlook is nonetheless
improving and
metrics are expected to converge. A competitive and progressive
market
environment in the Netherlands, KPN's home market, underlines
the importance of
its fibre investment. Lower leverage and the more advanced stage
of its market
recovery are the key factors supporting the higher rating of the
Dutch
incumbent.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Flat to low-single digit revenue growth in Italy in 2017-2020;
- Mid-single digit revenue decline in 2017 in Brazil with
stabilisation in 2018
and moderate growth in 2019-2020;
- Stable group EBITDA margin above 40% 2017-2020;
- Flat capex yoy in 2017 (excluding spectrum), gradually
declining to 20% of
revenue by 2018;
- EUR227 million dividends per year in 2017-2020, including the
savings share
and Inwit ordinary distribution;
- EUR500 million spending on spectrum in 2017 (Fitch's
estimate).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage below 3.7x on a sustained basis;
- Sustained improvement in domestic and fixed and mobile
operations as well as
stabilisation of operations in Brazil.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage above 4.2x on a sustained basis;
- Tangible worsening of operating conditions or the regulatory
environment -
leading to expectations of materially weaker free cash flow
generation;
- Sustained pressure from an aggressive entry of Iliad to the
mobile market or
signs of tangibly more competitive fixed line or convergent
environment.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: TI has a strong liquidity profile with EUR5.5
billion of cash
and equivalents at end-2016 and EUR7 billion of available
undrawn revolving
credit facilities. The company's debt maturity is well spread
out with existing
liquidity covering refinancing needs to 2020.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Telecom Italia S.p.A.
--Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable
--Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Telecom Italia Capital
--Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Telecom Italia Finance SA
--Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Director
+7 495 956 9931
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39 02 879 087 281,
Email:
stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch applies a
weighted multiple
of 6.8x in relation to its lease adjusted debt calculation. The
multiple is
derived from estimates that roughly 60% of operating leases
support assets with
a long term economic benefit and the use of a 5x multiple in
relation to the
group's Brazilian operating leases. Italian leases are treated
using a standard
8x multiple.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1018792
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001