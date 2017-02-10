(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 10 (Fitch) The Trump Administration represents
a risk to
international economic conditions and global sovereign credit
fundamentals,
Fitch Ratings says. US policy predictability has diminished,
with established
international communication channels and relationship norms
being set aside and
raising the prospect of sudden, unanticipated changes in US
policies with
potential global implications.
The primary risks to sovereign credits include the possibility
of disruptive
changes to trade relations, diminished international capital
flows, limits on
migration that affect remittances and confrontational exchanges
between
policymakers that contribute to heightened or prolonged currency
and other
financial market volatility. The materialisation of these risks
would provide an
unfavourable backdrop for economic growth, putting pressure on
public finances
that may have rating implications for some sovereigns. Increases
in the cost or
reductions in the availability of external financing,
particularly if
accompanied by currency depreciation, could also affect ratings.
In assessing the global sovereign credit implications of
policies enacted by the
new US Administration, Fitch will focus on changes in growth
trajectories,
public finance positions and balance of payments performances,
with particular
emphasis on medium-term export prospects and possible pressures
on external
liquidity and sustainable funding. US positions on some
countries may change
quickly, at least initially, but any potential rating
adjustments will depend on
consequent changes to sovereign credit fundamentals, which will
almost certainly
be slower to materialise.
Elements of President Trump's economic agenda would be positive
for growth,
including the long-overdue boost to US infrastructure
investment, the focus on
reducing the regulatory burden and the possibility of tax cuts
and reforms,
assuming cuts don't lead to proportionate increases in the
government deficit
and debt. One interpretation of current events is that, after an
early flurry of
disruptive change to establish a fundamental reorientation of
policy direction
and intent, the Administration will settle in, embracing a
consistent business-
and trade-friendly framework that leverages these aspects of its
economic
programme, with favourable international spill-overs.
In Fitch's view, the present balance of risks points toward a
less benign global
outcome. The Administration has abandoned the Trans-Pacific
Partnership,
confirmed a pending renegotiation of the North American Free
Trade Agreement,
rebuked US companies that invest abroad, while threatening
financial penalties
for companies that do so, and accused a number of countries of
manipulating
exchange rates to the US's disadvantage. The full impact of
these initiatives
will not be known for some time, and will depend on iterative
exchanges among
multiple parties and unforeseen additional developments. In
short, a lot can
change, but the aggressive tone of some Administration rhetoric
does not portend
an easy period of negotiation ahead, nor does it suggest there
is much scope for
compromise.
Sovereigns most at risk from adverse changes to their credit
fundamentals are
those with close economic and financial ties with the US that
come under
scrutiny due to either existing financial imbalances or
perceptions of unfair
frameworks or practices that govern their bilateral relations.
Canada, China,
Germany, Japan and Mexico have been identified explicitly by the
Administration
as having trade arrangements or exchange rate policies that
warrant attention,
but the list is unlikely to end there. Our revision of the
Outlook on Mexico's
'BBB+' sovereign rating to Negative in December partly reflected
increased
economic uncertainty and asset price volatility following the US
election.
The integrative aspects of global supply chains, particularly in
manufactured
goods, means actions taken by the US that limit trade flows with
one country
will have cascading effects on others. Regional value chains are
especially well
developed in East Asia, focused on China, and Central Europe,
focused on
Germany.
Tighter immigration controls and possible deportations could
have meaningful
effects on remittance flows, as the US has the world's largest
immigrant
population. World Bank data confirm that the US and Mexico share
the world's top
migration corridor and have the largest bilateral remittance
flows. Relative to
GDP, remittances are even larger for Honduras, El Salvador,
Guatemala and
Nicaragua, all of which receive most inflows from the US.
Countries hosting US direct investment, at least part of which
has financed
export industries focused back on the US, are at risk of being
singled out for
punitive trade measures. The list of these countries is
potentially long, since
US-based entities account for nearly one-quarter of the stock of
global foreign
direct investment. Countries with the highest stock of US
investment in
manufacturing are Canada, the UK, Netherlands, Mexico, Germany,
China and
Brazil.
Contact:
James McCormack
Managing Director, Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1286
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Charles Seville
Senior Director, Sovereigns
+1 212 908 0277
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212)
908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan,
Singapore, Tel:
+65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
