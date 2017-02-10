(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sweden's
Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA'
with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Sweden's senior unsecured foreign
and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency
IDRs and
Commercial Paper have been affirmed at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sweden's 'AAA' ratings reflect a high level of income per
capita, strong
governance and human development indicators, and a track record
of sound
economic policy and public finances management.
The Swedish government introduced a mildly expansionary budget,
on the basis of
an agreement between the government coalition (Social Democrats
and Green Party)
and the Left Party. The overall impact of discretionary measures
is expected to
be around SEK16bn in 2017 (around 0.4% of GDP). We estimate that
the government
budget balance was broadly unchanged in 2016, at 0.3% of GDP,
and expect small
deficits this year and next (-0.3% and -0.2% of GDP).
Fitch estimates that the government debt to GDP ratio was 42.5%
of GDP at
end-2016 (in line with the AAA median). Our public finance
projections would be
consistent with the debt ratio falling to 40% by 2018. In the
Spring Fiscal
Policy bill later this year, the government will publish
responses to the
parliamentary report on the new fiscal policy framework. The new
framework (a
new surplus target of 0.33% and a debt anchor of 35% of GDP) is
expected to be
approved by this autumn's budget decision and take effect in
2019.
We estimate that the Swedish economy expanded by over 3% in 2016
-more than
double the pace of 'AAA' rated peers - with investment and
consumption (both
private and public) the main drivers of growth. This follows
growth of just over
4% in 2015. We expect this pattern of growth to persist over the
next two years,
albeit at a slightly slower pace, with GDP growth expected to be
2.6% this year
and 2.3% in 2018.
Even with strong domestic demand growth, Sweden retains a
structural surplus in
both its trade balance and current account (CA). We estimate
that the CA surplus
in 2016 was 4.2% of GDP (lower than the estimated AAA median of
6.1%). Improving
net exports will boost the current account and we expect the
surplus to increase
to 5.4% of GDP by 2018.
Labour market developments reflect the positive growth outlook.
Employment
growth averaged 1.5% in 2016. Rising working-age population
means that the fall
in unemployment was more moderate, from 7.4% in 2015 to 6.9%
(higher than the
estimated AAA median of 5.7%). At the same time, vacancy rates
increased over
2016, pointing to a degree of tightening in the labour market,
and resource
utilisation indicators are positive.
Despite this, monetary policy remains loose. The policy interest
rate is at
-0.50%, and in December the Riksbank indicated that interest
rates are not
expected to rise until 2Q18, and that it would extend government
bond purchases
in 1H17. We expect inflation (on the HICP measure) to average
1.7% this year and
2.1% in 2018. A major downside risk to inflation projections
stems from the
exchange rate. A stronger than expected krona would push down on
import process
pressures and inflation.
Low interest rates are one factor encouraging households to take
on more debt.
In our view, high household indebtedness and house prices pose
risks to
macroeconomic stability in Sweden. At the same time, households'
high wealth
levels and savings ratios serve as buffers to this risk.
Corrections in
households' debt-servicing ability (through higher interest
rates) or perception
of wealth (through a fall in prices) may lead to a retrenchment
in domestic
demand. Household debt as a share of disposable income reached
179.2% in 3Q16.
House price annual inflation averaged 9.4% in 2016, with a
slowdown in the
growth rate between 1Q and 3Q. It may be that the amortisation
requirement that
came into effect in June has had a dampening effect on prices.
However, since
the requirement only applies to new mortgages it will take time
to have an
impact on the overall debt ratio.
The Swedish banking sector is large relative to the size of the
economy (with
total assets, including overseas operations, at around 340% of
GDP). This partly
reflects the extent of banks' operations in the Nordic region.
The banking
sector is also concentrated, and closely interlinked. At the
same time, Swedish
banks' risk-weighted capital ratios are very high, and their
profitability and
asset quality compares well with European peers. The Swedish
banking system has
a Fitch Banking System Indicator of 'aa' (the weighted average
of Viability
Ratings).
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Sweden a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA' on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Public Finances: +1 notch, to reflect our assumption that the
downward path of
Sweden's gross general government debt will continue beyond the
SRM forecast
horizon
- External Finances: +1 notch, to reflect that Sweden has a
structural account
surplus, pointing to resilience to external shocks.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable, which means that Fitch does not expect
developments with
a high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, future
developments
that could, individually or collectively, result in downward
pressure on the
ratings include:
-A severe macroeconomic shock - potentially originating in the
household sector
- leading to a sharp deterioration in the public finances
through higher
deficits and lower GDP growth.
-A sizeable systemic shock to funding conditions in the
financial system, given
the size of the banking sector.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes over the next 10
years an
average primary balance of 0.8% of GDP, real GDP growth of 2.2%,
an average
effective interest rate of 1.2%, and whole-economy inflation of
1.6%. On the
basis of these assumptions, we project that the government debt
to GDP ratio
would fall to 27% by 2025.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Winslow
Director
+44 20 3530 1721
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
