(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned
Indonesia-based property developer PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk's
(Pakuwon, BB-/Stable)
USD250m 5% senior unsecured notes due in 2024 a final rating of
'BB-'. The notes
will be issued by Pakuwon's wholly owned subsidiary Pakuwon
Prima Pte Ltd, and
guaranteed by Pakuwon and certain subsidiaries.
Pakuwon intends to use the net proceeds of the proposed notes to
redeem its
existing USD200m 7.125% senior unsecured notes, which are due in
2019, and for
general corporate purposes. Fitch expects Pakuwon's financial
profile to remain
within the parameters of its 'BB-' Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating as the new
notes will be used mainly for refinancing and to extend the
maturity profile of
the company's debt, allowing more flexibility to manage cash
flows.
The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to
the information
already received and is in line with the expected rating
assigned on 6 February
2017. The notes are rated at the same level as Pakuwon's senior
unsecured rating
as they represent the company's unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Investment Property Portfolio: Pakuwon's ratings reflect
its strong
investment property (IP) portfolio, which is driven mainly by
its mall
operations and generated around 80% of its total recurring
revenue in 2015.
Pakuwon's malls have an average occupancy rate of over 90%, and
have lease
expiry profiles of over five years on average, with most of the
leases on a
fixed-rent basis. Fitch expects Pakuwon's recurring
EBITDA/interest coverage
ratio to remain above 2x and for recurring EBITDA to comfortably
cover loan
amortisation and dividend payments in 2016-2018.
More Volatile Development Business: Pakuwon also has significant
exposure to
development properties, where cash flows are inherently cyclical
and more
volatile. Pakuwon reported contracted sales of IDR1.6trn in
9M16, down by 36%
yoy, and accounting for about 75% of management's 2016
contracted sales
forecast. Pakuwon's IP portfolio moderates this exposure;
recurring income from
the IP portfolio contributed around 50% of total cash inflow in
the past three
years. Pakuwon also benefits from its market leadership in
Surabaya and its
ability to create value from its large integrated mixed-use
developments,
despite being a smaller developer than its similarly rated
peers.
Limited Scale and Diversification: Pakuwon's rating also
reflects its relatively
small development property scale and limited project
diversification compared
with higher-rated international peers. Pakuwon's current land
bank of around 450
hectares still allows for over 10 years of development, but the
relatively low
number of projects, modest contracted sales and lack of
geographical
diversification will remain a constraining factor for the medium
term.
Conservative Financial Policy, Leverage: Pakuwon has maintained
a conservative
financial profile and has a record of low leverage. The company
has managed to
keep its leverage (net debt/adjusted inventory ratio) below 30%
over the past
three years and Fitch expects its leverage to fall to around 20%
by 2018, as
demand and the cash-collection cycle improve. Fitch believes
Pakuwon's leverage
remains appropriate for its 'BB-' rating.
Manageable US Dollar Exposure: Fitch believes Pakuwon's solid
recurring EBITDA
generation provides a comfortable buffer against depreciation of
the Indonesian
rupiah versus the US dollar. Fitch estimates that Pakuwon's
recurring
EBITDA/interest coverage ratio will remain above 2x should the
rupiah depreciate
to 15,000 per dollar, all else remaining equal. Furthermore,
Pakuwon has hedged
the principal of its US dollar bond against depreciation of the
rupiah using a
number of call spread agreements, with an overall upper-lower
strike range of
13,000-17,500 per dollar.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Pakuwon's rating is well-positioned relative to other
Fitch-rated property
developers, such as PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk (BSD, BB-/Stable),
and PT Lippo
Karawaci Tbk (Lippo, BB-/Stable). Fitch believes that BSD's
larger property
development scale and larger land bank relative to Pakuwon is
compensated for by
the latter's higher recurring EBITDA interest coverage. Lippo
has high leverage
but greater financing flexibility, whereas Pakuwon has lower
leverage and higher
recurring EBITDA interest coverage.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales of around IDR2trn in 2017
- Recurring EBITDA margin of around 55% in 2017
- Average IP rental charge growth of around 5% yoy in 2017 and
2018
- Construction capex of around IDR2trn in 2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
We do not foresee positive rating action in the next two years.
However, an
upgrade might be considered if the IP assets increase to above
USD1bn and its
top-three IP assets generate less than 60% of recurring revenue
(2015: 78.2%).
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- Sustained deterioration in the ratio of recurring EBITDA from
investment
properties to interest to below 2.0x (2016F: 2.5x)
- Net debt/adjusted inventory (adjusted inventory defined as
investment
properties + inventory + landbank + advances for land
acquisitions - advances
from customers) rising above 35% on a sustained basis (2016F:
26%)
- Weakening of the business profile that would be reflected in a
significant
rise in vacancy rates or a sustained fall in rentals
- Share of cash flows generated from investment property falls
to less than 40%
(2016F: 53%)
LIQUIDITY
As of September 2016, Pakuwon had cash balance of IDR2.3trn and
unused credit
facilities of around IDR1.5trn, which are adequate to cover
outstanding
short-term debt of IDR700bn, forecast construction capex of
IDR1.7trn in 2017
and planned land acquisition capex of IDR250bn in 2017, part of
which is
discretionary. There is also flexibility around the forecasted
construction
capex as it is partly driven by the level of new properties sold
during the
year.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 67967240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 9 June 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch includes
movements in advance
payments from customers and land as well as advances made for
land purchases
under working capital changes. Fitch also adds amortised costs
of debt back to
total debt outstanding.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
