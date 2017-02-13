(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Improving macroeconomic conditions
in some of SG's
key international retail markets helped the bank generate
adequate profitability
in 4Q16, says Fitch Ratings. Overall, the bank generated an
adequate 7.8% return
on equity in 2016, excluding valuation of own debt. Reported net
income in 4Q16
suffered from the non-recurring impact of DTA write-downs, a
business sale and
litigation provisions.
SG continued rationalising its portfolio of businesses, as it
announced the sale
of its retail operations in Croatia and Georgia and the full
control of
Antarius's insurance, which up to now was a joint venture
between SG's
subsidiary Credit du Nord and Aviva. We understand from
management the
integration of Antarius will not have a material impact on the
group's capital
ratios. SG also signalled its intention to sell a stake of its
vehicle leasing
subsidiary ALD while retaining a controlling interest. Despite a
EUR235 million
loss on sale related to the Croatian subsidiary, SG expects a
capital ratio
benefit once the transaction closes in 2017. We expect SG to
continue to
concentrate on markets where it is able to compete effectively.
Pre-tax profit in 4Q16 increased by 70% yoy to EUR1.2 billion,
excluding debt
valuation adjustments, provisions for home loan purchase
schemes, and gains and
losses on disposal. The improvement largely reflected 58% lower
loan impairment
charges, amid challenging revenue generation (1% higher yoy) and
limited expense
growth. The sharp reduction in loan impairment charges was
broad-based across
all business divisions, but was mainly driven by international
retail banking,
particularly in Russia and, to a lesser extent, Romania.
Overall, the group's
loan impairment charges for 2016 were equal to 37bp of gross
loans, materially
below SG's previous guidance of less than 50bp.
French retail banking, which accounted for 32% of the group's
2016 pre-tax
profit excluding the corporate centre, generated in 4Q16 EUR512
million pre-tax
income, 4% higher yoy excluding a EUR87 million home loan
purchase scheme
provision release. The improvement was driven by a 13% fall in
loan impairment
charges, as a 4% reduction in operating expenses only partly
mitigated a 4%
revenue decline. The latter reflected the persistent negative
impact of
continued housing loan renegotiations in a low interest rate
environment and low
reinvestment yield, which we expect will continue well into 2017
and which is
affecting the profitability of the entire domestic French
banking sector.
Net interest income in the domestic retail banking business fell
7% yoy and
accounted for 59% of the division's revenues. Commission and fee
income remained
resilient and was 2% higher yoy as the bank increased the sale
of fee-generating
products to its retail customers. We expect cost control to
continue playing a
role in mitigating revenue pressure in the medium term, given
the bank's plans
to further invest in digitalisation while it transforms and
reduces its branch
network.
The International Retail Banking and Financial Services (IBFS)
was the single
largest contributor to the group's revenue and pre-tax income
improvement and
accounted for 39% of group pre-tax income excluding the
corporate centre in
4Q16. The division's pre-tax income rose 59% yoy to EUR703
million, reflecting
lower loan impairment charges that almost halved yoy, as well as
sound 7%
revenue growth. Within international retail banking, the
improvement in
macroeconomic conditions in Russia and Romania led to a
significant decline in
loan impairment charges, which fell 42%.
Within IBFS, financial services to corporates also saw positive
results as
pre-tax income grew 33% to EUR207 million, underpinned by strong
revenue growth
(10% at constant scope and exchange rates), operating expense
and loan
impairment charge reductions. Results benefitted from continued
growth in
equipment finance loans, as well as the integration of the
Parcours Group in
SG's fleet management business. Pre-tax income in SG's insurance
business also
rose 8%, bolstered by continued momentum in life insurance
savings. The
acquisition of the stake in Antarius will significantly expand
the scope of the
business, taking life insurance client assets to a pro-forma
EUR112 billion
(EUR98 billion at end-2016).
Stronger client demand for structured products led to a 13%
increase in equity
trading revenues, which stood at EUR509 million and accounted
for just under
half of trading revenues in 4Q16. Revenues in fixed income sales
and trading
also rose 7% yoy in 4Q16, reflecting the favourable
industry-wide macroeconomic
trends in the quarter, particularly in rates, as well as higher
activity in
structured products. However, the improvement was far less than
at many of SG's
peers, and well below the revenue increase reported by the large
US banks.
Together, these improvements drove a 56% yoy pre-tax income
improvement in
Global Banking and Investor Solutions (GBIS), which also
includes prime and
securities services, as well as financing, advisory and asset
and wealth
management.
Revenues in financing and advisory fell 6% yoy, reflecting lower
corporate
finance activity, but this was more than offset by a material
fall in loan
impairment charges compared with 4Q15, when the bank made
provisions for some
larger exposures and for its exposure to the oil and gas sector.
Overall,
pre-tax income more than doubled to EUR215 million in 4Q16.
Asset and wealth
management reported a EUR18 million pre-tax loss for the
quarter, reflecting
both the integration costs related to Kleinwort Benson and a
sharp 10% revenue
decline. We expect SG's wealth management revenues to remain
under pressure in
the medium term as clients' low-risk appetite results in asset
allocation that
is less remunerative for the bank.
SG's fully-loaded Basel III CET1 ratio rose 10bp qoq to 11.5% at
end-2016 as it
reached the lower end of the bank's targeted 11.5%-12%
medium-term target. The
group's leverage ratio stood at 4.2% at end-2016, 20bp higher
yoy, mainly
reflecting capital accretion. SG added EUR150 million litigation
provisions in
4Q16, taking total provisions to around EUR2 billion, suggesting
further clarity
in some of its pending legal cases, the most material of which
relates to
alleged violations of US embargoes, which could result in a
material fine. As of
end-2016, SG more than satisfied its 2019 loss-absorbing
capacity requirements
of 19.5% of risk-weighted assets and 6% of leverage exposure,
but we expect the
bank will continue improving its ratio as it progresses towards
its 2021 goals.
