(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/SAN SALVADOR, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
today downgraded
the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A.
(Agricola) and
Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'BB-'
from 'BB'. The
Rating Outlooks are revised to Negative from Stable. Fitch has
also downgraded
Agricola's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'bb-', and
Davivienda Sal's VR to
'b' from 'b+'. The banks' Short-Term IDRs were affirmed and the
National ratings
are unaffected. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating
action commentary
Fitch's rating actions and Outlook revisions follow the recent
downgrade of El
Salvador's sovereign rating to 'B' from 'B+', its Sovereign
Rating Outlook
revision to Negative from Stable, as well as the country ceiling
downgrade to
'BB-' from 'BB'. The downgrade reflects El Salvador's harsh
political
environment that has imposed additional limits to the
government's financing
options as well its ability to take further measures to restore
public finances,
while the Negative Outlook reflects the persisting risks to
meeting financing
needs for 2017 in the absence of a political agreements. (See
"Fitch Downgrades
El Salvador's IDR to 'B'; Outlook Revised to Negative", dated
Feb. 1, 2017, at
'www.fitchratings.com'.)
The National scale ratings of these banks and the ones related
to their
respective local holding companies in El Salvador (Inversiones
Financieras Banco
Agricola, S.A. and Inversiones Financieras Davivienda, S.A.)
remain unaffected,
as national ratings are local relative rankings of
creditworthiness within a
particular jurisdiction, and the relative strengths and
weaknesses remain
unchanged.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS (SRs)
The IDRs of Agricola and Davivienda Sal are driven by the
support of their
respective parents, both rated above the El Salvador sovereign
(Bancolombia and
Banco Davivienda (Davivienda) at 'BBB'/Outlook Negative). The
IDRs of Agricola
and Davivienda Sal have been downgraded to 'BB-' as they are
constrained by El
Salvador's country ceiling of 'BB-'. The rating downgrades do
not imply any
changes in Fitch's assessment of their respective parent's
capacity or
propensity to provide support to their subsidiaries, should it
be required.
The SRs of both banks are affirmed at '3' given that Fitch's
assessment of the
probability of support to these banks by the respective
shareholders is
moderate. The agency's opinion is based on the relative
importance of the
operations in Central America to their respective parents, and
on the
significant reputational risk that default would pose to their
respective
parents.
VR
Agricola's and Davivienda Sal's VRs have been downgraded to
reflect the high
influence of the operating environment in the banks' performance
and prospects
and its high exposure to El Salvador's debt. While Agricola's VR
was above the
sovereign, the current rating action reflects that both Agricola
and
Davivienda's VRs are intrinsically linked to a worsened economic
situation in El
Salvador. As per Fitch's criteria, banks are rarely rated above
the sovereign
and, in the agency's opinion, the deteriorated Salvadorian
operating environment
constrains these banks' ratings to the sovereign's
creditworthiness.
Agricola's VR is also moderately influenced by its sound
financial performance,
asset quality above local peers and still-good capital base. The
institution
maintains a leadership position in the Salvadorian market and a
stable and
granular deposit base, which is the core of its funding
structure.
Davivienda's VR is moderately influenced by its modest
profitability, aligned
with industry average, sound but decreasing capital position,
and adequate asset
quality. Davivienda's funding profile is robust, also
underpinned by a large and
granular deposit base.
AGRICOLA SENIOR TRUST
The LT-IDR of Agricola Senior Trust's (AST) loan participation
notes was
downgraded to 'BB-' to 'BB'. The rating of the notes is at the
same level of
Agricola's Long-Term IDR, reflecting that the notes are AST's
senior
obligations, secured by the trust's sole asset, a 100%
participation in a senior
unsecured loan from Bank of America N.A. to Agricola.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs and VRs
Agricola's and Davivienda Sal's IDRs are sensitive to a change
in the El
Salvador Sovereign Rating and Country Ceiling. The Negative
Outlook implies that
any negative rating action on the sovereign would also lead to a
similar action
on Davivienda, Agricola and Agricola Senior Trust's IDRs and in
both banks' VRs.
SUPPORT RATING
The SR is potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of Bancolombia and Banco Davivienda to
provide timely
support to their respective subsidiaries. This scenario is
unlikely given the
relative strength of both banks relative to the El Salvador
Sovereign rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco Agricola, S.A.
--Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'; Outlook revised
to Negative from
Stable;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'b' from 'bb-';
--Support Rating affirmed at '3'.
Agricola Senior Trust
--Loan participation notes downgraded to BB- from BB.
Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A.
--Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'; Outlook to
Negative from Stable;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'b' from 'b+';
--Support Rating affirmed at '3'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 (81) 8399-9150
Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
Monterrey, N.L. Mexico
Secondary Analysts (Davivienda Sal)
Rolando Martinez
Director
+503 2516 6616
Marcela Galicia (Agricola)
Director
+503 2516 6619
Committee Chairperson
Claudio Gallina
Senior Director
+55 11 4504-2216
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
