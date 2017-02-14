(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/COLOMBO, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Outlook on
Sri Lanka Telecom PLC's (SLT) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the
IDRs at 'B+'.
The rating actions follow the Outlook revision on Sri Lanka's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency IDRs to Stable from Negative on 9 February
2017. The agency
also affirmed SLT's National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(lka)' with
a Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ratings Constrained by Sovereign: SLT's IDRs are constrained by
the sovereign's
IDRs of 'B+', as the government directly and indirectly holds a
majority stake
in SLT and exercises significant influence on its operating and
financial
profile. Therefore the Outlook has been revised to Stable,
following the
revision of the sovereign Outlook to Stable. SLT's
second-biggest shareholder,
Malaysia's Usaha Tegas - which owns 44.9% of SLT - does not have
any special
provisions in its shareholder agreement that dilute the
government's significant
influence over SLT.
Negative FCF, Large Capex: We expect SLT to have negative FCF in
2017-2018 (2016
estimated FCF deficit: LKR7bn-8bn), as cash flow from operations
will be
insufficient to fund its large capex plan. We expect SLT to
invest about
LKR20bn-22bn, or 28%-30% of revenue, in capex each year to
expand its optical
fibre and 3G/4G mobile networks.
Taxes Hinder Growth: We expect SLT's revenue growth to slow to
2%-3% in 2017
(2016 estimated: 9%), as consumers will likely curb usage due to
the
reintroduction of value-added tax and nation-building tax on
telecom services
from November 2016. The effective tax rate for voice and SMS
services increased
to about 50%, from 28%. The effective tax on data services
increased to 32% from
12%, and will further increase to 50% when the
telecommunications levy increase
becomes effective from April 2017. Revenue growth from increased
use of data
services is likely to be more than offset by declines in revenue
from
fixed-voice, code division multiple access and international
operations.
We forecast SLT's EBITDA margin to narrow by about 50bp over
2017-2018, from an
estimated 29% in 2016, as improving profitability of
fixed-broadband and mobile
internet usage will only partly offset margin erosion from a
change in revenue
mix and the tax hikes.
Solid Market Position: SLT's ratings are underpinned by its
market-leading
position in the fixed-line services and second-largest position
in the mobile
market, along with its ownership of the country's extensive
optical fibre
network. The company benefits from a diverse service offering,
which includes
fixed-voice, broadband, mobile, pay-tv, enterprise,
international terminations
and international data services. We believe SLT's market
position will
strengthen from its planned mobile and fibre infrastructure
expansion.
Market Consolidation, M&A Risk: We believe some industry
consolidation is likely
with ongoing intense competition - especially in the mobile
segment where there
are five operators, of which the smaller operators are
unprofitable, and all of
them face still-high investment requirements. SLT's National
Long-Term Rating
could come under pressure if it were to do a debt-funded
acquisition of a
smaller operator; any rating action will be based on the
acquisition price,
funding structure and the financial and operating profile of the
combined
entity. The international ratings, which are constrained by the
sovereign
ratings, have sufficient headroom to absorb a debt-funded
acquisition.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
SLT's Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs are constrained
by Sri Lanka's
IDRs of 'B+', given the government's ownership and significant
influence on its
operating and financial profile. SLT's National Long-Term Rating
is based on a
relative comparison of domestic peers. SLT has a lower exposure
to the crowded
mobile market and more diverse service platforms than Sri
Lanka's mobile
market-leader, Dialog Axiata PLC (AAA(lka)/Stable). Distilleries
Company of Sri
Lanka PLC (DIST, AAA(lka)/Rating Watch Negative) faces high
regulatory risk,
with frequent excise tax hikes. However, it benefits from a
higher EBITDAR
margin and stronger FCF generation than SLT. SLT's estimated
2016 FFO-adjusted
net leverage of 1.5x is broadly similar to that of Dialog Axiata
and DIST.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Slower revenue growth of 2%-3% in 2017 (2016: 9%) on higher
taxes.
- Growth to recover from 2018 to a mid-single-digit percentage,
driven by
fixed-broadband and mobile data services.
- Operating EBITDAR margin to fall by about 50bp in 2017-2018,
due to a change
in revenue mix and higher taxes.
- Capex/revenue to remain high around 28%-30%, as SLT expands it
fibre and 3G/4G
networks.
- Dividend payout to remain similar to 2016, at LKR1.6bn.
- Negative FCF during 2017-2018, resulting in gradual increase
in FFO-adjusted
net leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
-A change in Sri Lanka's IDRs will result in a corresponding
action on SLT's
IDRs.
-A weakening of links between SLT and the sovereign could result
in SLT's
Local-Currency IDR being upgraded above Sri Lanka's
Local-Currency IDR. However,
SLT's Foreign-Currency IDR will remain constrained by the
Country Ceiling of
'B+'.
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- A downgrade in Sri Lanka's IDRs will result in a corresponding
action on SLT's
IDRs.
- A debt-funded acquisition of a smaller operator could threaten
SLT's National
Long-Term Rating, depending on the acquisition price and the
financial profile
of the combined entity.
LIQUIDITY
Solid Access to Capital: Cash of LKR5.8bn and committed undrawn
bank lines of
LKR7.9bn were insufficient to fund its short-term debt of
LKR12.7bn and annual
FCF deficit of LKR3bn-5bn. However, SLT is in the process of
raising LKR6bn to
refinance its short-term debt and has demonstrated a solid
record of accessing
capital from local banks and capital markets.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka De Silva
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1018949
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
