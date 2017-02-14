(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all ratings of American International Group, Inc. (AIG), including the 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of the property/casualty (P&C) insurance subsidiaries, which have also been removed from Rating Watch Negative. The 'A+' ratings of the life insurance subsidiaries are affirmed. The Rating Outlook is Negative for all ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS The parent company and P&C subsidiary ratings were placed on Rating Watch Negative in January 2017 following an announcement by AIG that material adverse development from U.S. commercial insurance segments would be reported in 4Q16 results and that the company had entered into an adverse reserve development reinsurance agreement with National Indemnity Company (NICO). The agreement provides $20 billion of coverage for longer tail U.S. commercial lines reserves from 2015 and prior, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2016. AIG reported $5.5 billion of 4Q16 unfavorable development, leading to a net loss of $849 million for full year 2016, compared with $2.2 billion of net income in 2015. The rating affirmations primarily reflect that despite the net loss in 2016, AIG has maintained holding company and subsidiary capital levels within previous rating guidelines. Also, while 2016 interest coverage ratios are down sharply to approximately 3.1x, significant resources are available for servicing holding company debt, including $8.4 billion in parent company liquidity at yearend 2016. The Negative Rating Outlook largely reflects continued uncertainty regarding AIG's ability to meet profitability targets for 2017 expressed as part of the company's strategic plan. An increase in recent accident year (AY) loss ratios from the fourth quarter charge reveal further weakness in underwriting and reserve quality, and indicate that greater improvement than previously anticipated is necessary to return to adequate underwriting profitability. AIG's capital plan to return at least $25 billion of capital to shareholders through 2017 appears to be on track. AIG's financial leverage ratio, excluding the effect of FAS 115 was approximately 23% at year-end 2016. Capitalization remains strong at both the property casualty and life subsidiaries. From a profitability perspective, AIG has taken significant actions in the last 12 months to change the operating risk profile and improve profitability, including non-core operation divestitures, reinsurance purchases, expense reductions and property/casualty underwriting initiatives. Results of many of these actions will take some time to fully materialize. However, the Consumer Insurance segment reported an approximate 31% improvement in 2016 after-tax operating earnings. Overall, operating performance for AIG's life insurance subsidiaries has generally been stronger and more stable than its property casualty subsidiaries. In 2016, pre-tax operating income increased 11% in the core life and retirement segments, largely driven by a higher net positive impact from actuarial assumption updates. The company is executing on a plan to improve returns by narrowing its distribution and product focus as well as reducing its exposure to hedge funds, which should improve the quality and stability of earnings going forward. AIG reported total adverse development on P&C business of $5.8 billion in 2016, following $4.2 billion in 2015. This reserve experience is a sharp outlier to peers as most large underwriters have reported net favorable development over this time span. A substantial portion of calendar year 2016 reserve development is in recent underwriting periods as the 2015 accident year loss ratio in Commercial Insurance is now 6 points higher than initial estimates. Commercial insurance remains a primary source of uncertainty. Efforts to improve commercial insurance results and reduce volatility are reflected in an 18% reduction in commercial lines written premiums in 2016 as well as recent reinsurance transactions that include a reduction in the retention for the company-wide property catastrophe reinsurance program to $1.5 billion from $3 billion previously. Initial reserves ceded in the NICO cover are $12.8 billion for consideration of approximately $9.8 billion, plus a modest interest component. The reinsurance agreement has $7.2 billion of limit remaining against future adverse development in covered segments. Over the longer term, the success of AIG's profit improvement plan and maintaining capital adequacy corresponding to subsequent changes in operating risk profile will greatly influence future rating levels. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: --Further reserve development within the NICO cover that approaches exhaustion of available limits and/or material development in the 2016 accident year; --A failure to move towards underwriting profits in commercial insurance; --Increase in financial leverage to above 25%, or an increase in the TFC ratio to above 0.7x; --Significant reductions in debt servicing capacity from holding company assets and available dividends from subsidiaries to a level below 4.5x annual interest on financial debt; --Sharp deterioration in the company's domestic life insurance subsidiaries' profitability trends; --Material declines in risk-based capital ratios or Prism scores at either the domestic life insurance or the non-life insurance subsidiaries. Key triggers that could lead to a return to a Stable Outlook: --Demonstration of greater loss reserve stability or reserve redundancies, particularly within the 2016 accident year; --Successful completion of pending strategic actions and greater certainty that the corporate and operating structure is in place for the longer term, and further meaningful restructuring actions are unlikely; --A shift to sustainable property/casualty segment underwriting profitability, and execution of targeted near term expense reduction plans; --Stability and modest profit improvements within Life and Retirement Segments; --While achieving the above, maintenance of financial leverage and risk-based capital at the company's insurance subsidiaries remaining within newly revised targeted levels. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Negative Outlook: American International Group, Inc. --Long-Term IDR at 'A-'; --Senior unsecured note issues at 'BBB+'; --Junior subordinated debentures at 'BBB-'. AIG International, Inc. --Long-Term IDR at 'A-'. AIG Life Holdings, Inc. --Long-Term IDR at 'A-'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'; --Junior subordinated debentures at 'BBB-'. AIU Insurance Company American Home Assurance Company AIG Assurance Company AIG Europe Limited AIG Property Casualty Company AIG Specialty Insurance Company Commerce & Industry Insurance Company Granite State Insurance Company Illinois National Insurance Company Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania Lexington Insurance Company National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA New Hampshire Insurance Company --IFS rating at 'A'. AGC Life Insurance Company American General Life Insurance Company The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York --IFS rating at 'A+'. ASIF Global Financing --Senior secured notes at 'A+'. ASIF II --Senior secured notes at 'A+'. ASIF III Program --Senior secured notes at 'A+'. Contact: Primary Analyst James B. Auden, CFA Managing Director +1-313-368-3146 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Jamie R. Tucker, CPA Associate Director +1-212-612-7856 Committee Chairperson Keith M. Buckley, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3211 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1018994 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001