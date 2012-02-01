HELSINKI Feb 1 Forest group UPM-Kymmene
said on Wednesday it will sell its packaging paper
business to Sweden's Billerud in a deal worth 130
million euros ($170 million), after reporting a 30 percent fall
in underlying profit.
UPM's sale of paper packaging machines to Billerud, due to
close in the second quarter, is the latest in a series of deals
aimed at fighting a decline in paper demand and improving
profitability.
UPM said its October-December underlying adjusted operating
profit fell 30 percent to 147 million euros ($192.43 million),
although it was better than the market's average forecast for
136 million euros ($179.34 million).
It forecast adjusted operating profit in the first half of
2012 to be at around the same level as in second half of 2011.