HELSINKI Feb 1 Forest group UPM-Kymmene said on Wednesday it will sell its packaging paper business to Sweden's Billerud in a deal worth 130 million euros ($170 million), after reporting a 30 percent fall in underlying profit.

UPM's sale of paper packaging machines to Billerud, due to close in the second quarter, is the latest in a series of deals aimed at fighting a decline in paper demand and improving profitability.

UPM said its October-December underlying adjusted operating profit fell 30 percent to 147 million euros ($192.43 million), although it was better than the market's average forecast for 136 million euros ($179.34 million).

It forecast adjusted operating profit in the first half of 2012 to be at around the same level as in second half of 2011.