HELSINKI Feb 2 Finland's top builder YIT on Thursday reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, citing strong residential sales.

YIT's October-December adjusted segments operating profit was 76.2 million euros ($100.6 million), better than an average forecast of 69.4 million in a Reuters analyst poll. Segments-based profits include work in progress.

It forecast combined operating profit for segments in 2012 will improve from 2011, although annual revenue will be flat. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)