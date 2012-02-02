British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
HELSINKI Feb 2 Finland's top builder YIT on Thursday reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, citing strong residential sales.
YIT's October-December adjusted segments operating profit was 76.2 million euros ($100.6 million), better than an average forecast of 69.4 million in a Reuters analyst poll. Segments-based profits include work in progress.
It forecast combined operating profit for segments in 2012 will improve from 2011, although annual revenue will be flat. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.